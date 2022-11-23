Advanced search
    ATSG   US00922R1059

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(ATSG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:53 2022-11-23 pm EST
28.16 USD   +0.68%
11/22Air Transport Services Group, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/22Wheels up Experience to Extend Medical Air Transport Services to Customers Through AirMed Collaboration
MT
11/21Air Transport Services Names New Chief Commercial, Strategy Offficers
MT
ATSG to Webcast Investor Presentation at the Goldman Sachs 2022 Aircraft Leasing Conference

11/23/2022 | 03:01pm EST
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATSG) today announced that it will make a webcast presentation at the 2022 Aircraft Leasing Conference presented by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC in New York City at noon Eastern time on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

ATSG’s Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a panel discussion on the state of the air cargo market. He will discuss, among other topics, ATSG’s resilient business model, which continues to generate substantial cash flow even in today’s challenging economic conditions from its in-service fleet of 124 commercial cargo and passenger aircraft, and from related services.

The company’s fleet includes 89 externally leased Boeing 767 converted freighters, plus 17 other Boeing 767s that are either owned and leased to its cargo airlines, or that are provided to ATSG airlines by customers DHL and Amazon for operation in their express-package networks. ATSG airlines also operate 18 Boeing 757, 767 and 777 passenger aircraft, primarily in support of government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense.

The discussion will be led by Goldman Sachs’ securities analysts covering the aircraft leasing, airline, and logistics sectors. The webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available via a link on the investor portion of ATSG’s website, www.atsginc.com. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available via the same site for 30 days.

About ATSG

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger airlift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 088 M - -
Net income 2022 205 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 525 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 022 M 2 022 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 280
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Richard F. Corrado President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Quint O. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Head-Media Relations
Joseph C. Hete Chairman
Edward J. Koharik Chief Operating Officer
Randy D. Rademacher Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.-4.80%2 022
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-15.74%158 055
DEUTSCHE POST AG-32.61%47 177
FEDEX CORPORATION-32.08%45 713
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-24.99%35 168
DSV A/S-27.73%33 398