Air Transport Services : ATSG Golf Outings Raise Over $118,000 For Charity

ATSG Golf Outings Raise Over $118,000 For Charity

Two events in two months featured a total of 233 participants and 42 sponsors

WILMINGTON, Ohio - September 30, 2021 - Air Transport Services Group Inc. recently hosted the second of two charity golf tournaments this year to raise funds for local and national charities. This is the first year the company has sponsored two tournaments. Over $118,000 was raised from registration fees, sponsorships, and donations to the two events.



"In 2020, due to travel restrictions, we had the unique opportunity to transform our traditional golf outing into an employee-focused tournament," said Kym Parks, marketing manager for ATSG. "The feedback was outstanding; everyone valued the opportunity to spend a relaxing day out on the golf course engaging with their co-workers and friends. As a result, we decided to continue the employee tournament while also re-introducing the traditional golf classic for our industry and community partners."



The employee golf tournament was hosted by ATSG subsidiary Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services and took place on August 7 at the Elks 797 Golf Club in Wilmington, Ohio. One hundred and two golfers participated in the tournament and driving range event.

The second tournament, called the ATSG Charity Golf Classic, focused on the corporation's vendors, customers, and partners. It was held September 22 and 23 at Snow Hill Country Club just north of New Vienna, Ohio. The two-day event welcomed one hundred and thirty-one golfers.



Sponsors who helped make these golf tournaments possible included 321 Precision Conversions, Aerospace Rotables, Aerostrat, Aircraft & Avionics Solutions LLC, Airbus, Airline MRO Parts, Applied Database Technology, Aramark, Cargo Repair, Clinton County Port Authority, Coldwell Banker (Susan Utley), Complete Aviation Services & Modification, Delta TechOps, EFW, First Class Air Support, Flight Vehicles Consulting, GA Telesis, Honeywell, IFS software, Infinity Air, Investis Digital, Landing Gear Technologies, LAUNCH, Lufthansa Technik, Sharp Leadership Development, Shumaker law firm, Stellar industrial supply, TA Connections, TP Aerospace, Turbo Resources, U.S. Cargo Systems, and Wencor Group.



"We couldn't have hosted two large golf tournaments like this without the help of many people," said Parks. "We appreciate everyone who volunteered, provided sponsorship, or participated in any way. Thank you."

All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, ATSG Catastrophic Relief for Employees, United Way of Clinton County, Wounded Warrior Project, and local food pantries.

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger air lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

Caption: ATSG recently hosted the second of two charity golf tournaments this year to raise funds for local and national charities. (Photo by Mike Hacker)

