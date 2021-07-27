Log in
AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Air Transport Services : ATSG to Host Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

07/27/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. Eastern time to review its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the stock market closes.

On the day of the conference call, participants should call (800) 708-4540 (international callers: (847) 619-6397) ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call and ask for conference passcode 50205865. The call will also be webcast live in listen-only mode via a link on the company’s website, www.atsginc.com under “Investors” and “Events & Presentations.”

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available via the same website link beginning on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. using the same passcode.

About Air Transport Services Group
ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 672 M - -
Net income 2021 153 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 389 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 695 M 1 695 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 305
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
Richard F. Corrado President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Quint O. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Head-Media Relations
Joseph C. Hete Chairman
Edward J. Koharik Chief Operating Officer
Randy D. Rademacher Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.-26.96%1 695
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC25.68%182 690
DEUTSCHE POST AG45.90%85 915
FEDEX CORPORATION14.59%79 536
DSV PANALPINA A/S49.26%53 138
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-32.34%41 858