Air Transport Services Group (Nasdaq: ATSG) is excited to share the success of its Aviation Camp 2024, which took place throughout June at Wilmington Air Park. This annual event aims to inspire and educate the next generation of aviation enthusiasts and professionals.

The Aviation Camp offers a unique opportunity for students in grades six through twelve to immerse themselves in the careers available in aviation. Through a series of interactive hands-on activities curated by experienced instructors from all areas of the ATSG network of companies, participants gain valuable insights into various aspects of the aviation industry, including aircraft maintenance, flight operations, logistics, and aviation safety.

"ATSG is committed to fostering a passion for aviation to inspire future employees," said Mike Berger, chief executive officer of ATSG. "Our Aviation Camp is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the aviation sector and the exciting career opportunities it offers. We believe that by investing in education and training activities like Aviation Camp, we can help build a strong pipeline of future aviation professionals."

Highlights of Aviation Camp 2024 included:

Aerospace Manufacturing: Each camper designed and built a cell phone holder using various manufacturing equipment resources.

Each camper designed and built a cell phone holder using various manufacturing equipment resources. Aviation Maintenance: Participants executed a maintenance check in the cockpit of a Boeing 767-300 aircraft, testing systems that ensured proper aircraft operation; and additionally engaged in a hands-on avionics exercise.

Participants executed a maintenance check in the cockpit of a Boeing 767-300 aircraft, testing systems that ensured proper aircraft operation; and additionally engaged in a hands-on avionics exercise. Airport Operations: Campers operated de-icing vehicles, simulated Wilmington Air Park's 19-acre water filtration system, and joined air traffic controllers in the tower.

Campers operated de-icing vehicles, simulated Wilmington Air Park's 19-acre water filtration system, and joined air traffic controllers in the tower. Flight Operations & Safety: Activities included building skids, loading and unloading freight containers with a K-loader, and marshalling a Boeing 767-300 freighter.

Activities included building skids, loading and unloading freight containers with a K-loader, and marshalling a Boeing 767-300 freighter. Pilot Careers: Campers flew Boeing 767 and Boeing 757 simulators with an instructor, constructed 3D-printed motorized cars, and learned the principles of flight.

Applications for Aviation Camp opened in May, with applications doubling from the prior year. Twenty campers were selected from nearly 50 applications received. This year’s campers included:

Justin Scarberry, Ben Zerguit , Wilmington City Schools

, Wilmington City Schools Laural McCoy, Jaxon Pierson , Fairfield Local Schools

, Fairfield Local Schools Aaron Stinger , Clermont Northeastern Schools

, Clermont Northeastern Schools Josiah Guentter , Loveland City Schools

, Loveland City Schools Emory Holbrook , Serenity Roth, Grayson Goldschmidt, Blanchester Local Schools

, Blanchester Local Schools Brayden Warne, Kylie Scott, Connor Goff, Kourtney May , Lynchburg Clay Local Schools

, Lynchburg Clay Local Schools Elijah Curry, Mercy Persing, Noble Persing, Patience Persing , Homeschool

, Homeschool Lauren McCreary , Clinton-Massie Local Schools

, Clinton-Massie Local Schools Jonny Cunningham , East Clinton Local Schools

, East Clinton Local Schools Waylan Erwin, Greenview Local Schools

Mike and Judith Berger again provided a $1,000 scholarship to the camper who earned the top camper award. This year’s recipient was Lauren McCreary, who impressed all the instructors with her understanding of mechanics and aerospace manufacturing principles. Lauren plans to pursue a career in Aerospace Engineering.

The 2023 winter scholarship recipient, Serenity Roth from Blanchester High School, will use her scholarship to further her aviation maintenance career as she starts the A&P Technician program at Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington, Ohio, during the fall of 2024.

Kym Parks, Director of Marketing, who oversees ATSG's workforce pipeline initiatives, emphasized the importance of early exposure to aviation careers: "The Aviation Camp is an excellent platform for students to explore their interests while being exposed to the many career opportunities available in aviation. We are proud to support the growth and development of the next generation of aviators."

For more information about Aviation Camp 2024 and to apply, please visit ATSG's website or contact the camp coordinator at aviationcamp@atsginc.com.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced airlift services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter aircraft leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 converted freighters. ATSG's unique Lease+Plus aircraft leasing opportunity draws upon a diverse portfolio of subsidiaries including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates to provide air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services. Complementary services from ATSG's other subsidiaries allow the integration of aircraft maintenance, airport ground services, and material handling equipment engineering and service. ATSG subsidiaries comprise ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For further details, please visit www.atsginc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240711341695/en/