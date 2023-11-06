Air Transport Services Group, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 523.14 million compared to USD 516.92 million a year ago. Net income was USD 17.17 million compared to USD 51.04 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.26 compared to USD 0.68 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.24 compared to USD 0.57 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 1,553.57 million compared to USD 1,512.44 million a year ago. Net income was USD 75.34 million compared to USD 155.93 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.08 compared to USD 2.08 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.98 compared to USD 1.76 a year ago.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 06, 2023 at 05:50 pm EST
