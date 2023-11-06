Air Transport Services Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services. It operates through two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc. (CAM) and ACMI Services. The CAM segment includes the leasing of aircraft and aircraft engines. The ACMI Services segment includes the cargo and passenger aircraft flight operations of its three airlines. The Company's ACMI Services segment includes the cargo and passenger aircraft flight operations of its three airline subsidiaries: ABX Air, Inc. (ABX), Air Transport International, Inc. (ATI), and Omni Air International, LLC (OAI). The Company offers an array of complementary solutions ranging from flight and ground operations to aircraft maintenance and overhaul services. It has a total in-service fleet comprised of 111 Boeing aircraft. The Company lease converted freighter aircraft to customers throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.