Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Air Transport Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATSG   US00922R1059

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(ATSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air Transport Services : ATSG Announces New President of Airline Subsidiary Omni Air International

07/01/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATSG) today announced that Omni Air International, LLC, an airline subsidiary of ATSG, has appointed Dan Orcutt as president of the passenger airline, effective immediately. Jeff Crippen, who has served as president since 2008, will remain the chief executive officer of the airline until his retirement at the end of the year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005926/en/

Dan Orcutt has been named President of Omni Air International. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dan Orcutt has been named President of Omni Air International. (Photo: Business Wire)

Orcutt has been the chief operating officer of Omni since 2017. He has been the company’s FAA Accountable Executive with responsibility and authority for all matters relating to flight operations, maintenance, system operations control, technology, safety, security, and travel. He is also a current and qualified Boeing 777 Captain.

Prior to joining Omni, Orcutt served 26 years active duty in the US Air Force, retiring as a Brigadier General in November 2017. Along the way, he served as a White House Fellow at NASA Headquarters, in the strategy division of two Air Operations Centers, and flew in numerous named Operations, most recently as a flying wing commander in combat over Iraq and Syria from 2015-2016. As the Vice Commander of 1st Air Force, he assisted the commander in organizing, equipping, and operating air defense forces in support of Northern Command and providing defense support to civil authorities during natural disasters.

Orcutt is a distinguished graduate of the US Naval Academy and has three master’s degrees in Aerospace Management, National Security Strategy, and National Resource Strategy. He has served on the Board of Governors for the Civil Air Patrol and participates in various volunteer community service programs.

"I'm pleased to appoint Dan to lead Omni into the future," Crippen remarked. "The airline will benefit greatly from his extraordinary experience and his long record of leadership excellence."

Crippen joined Omni as president and CEO in 2008. Under his leadership, Omni has become the leader in passenger flying for the U.S. military, other government agencies, and commercial charter programs. Prior to joining Omni, he capped a 20-year career at Wichita-based Ryan International Airlines as president and chief executive officer.

"Jeff has had a tremendous career at Omni, transforming the airline from a simple charter service provider to a global leader in governmental flying and innovative commercial charter solutions,” said Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG. “Jeff is a recognized and respected leader who has developed a flexible, nimble organization that is responsive to changes in the market as well as the needs of its customers.”

About Omni Air International, LLC

Omni Air International, LLC is an FAR Part 121 and IOSA registered airline headquartered at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It specializes in worldwide passenger charter flights and ACMI leasing, principally to commercial customers and U.S. and allied governments, using its exceptional fleet of 15 Boeing 767 and 777 aircraft. Omni is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. To learn more, visit www.oai.aero.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger air lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.
05:27pAIR TRANSPORT SERVICES  : ATSG Announces New President of Airline Subsidiary Omn..
BU
06/30INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EU Commission to Probe IAG's Acquisition ..
MT
06/30INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EU to Review IAG's Air Europa Takeover Ov..
MT
06/29AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES  : to Buy Two Airbus A321-200 Passenger Jets for Conversi..
MT
06/29AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES  : ATSG Accelerates A321 Strategy, Acquires Feedstock for..
BU
06/23AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Omni Air International Unveils Premium Service Tier
BU
06/22AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Stifel Reinstates Air Transport Services Group at Buy ..
MT
06/09TRIFACTOR SOLUTIONS  : Launches New Website
BU
06/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale Eases Back 90-Day Buy Trend at Air Transport Servi..
MT
06/01AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Corrado Relies on Levity to Set a Strong Example at Ai..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 722 M - -
Net income 2021 153 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 389 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 712 M 1 712 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 305
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 23,23 $
Average target price 33,00 $
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard F. Corrado President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Quint O. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Head-Media Relations
Joseph C. Hete Chairman
Edward J. Koharik Chief Operating Officer
Randy D. Rademacher Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.-25.88%1 708
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.23.50%178 990
DEUTSCHE POST AG41.63%85 149
FEDEX CORPORATION14.91%77 467
DSV PANALPINA A/S43.38%52 716
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-22.94%49 314