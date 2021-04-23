Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Air Transport Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATSG

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(ATSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Transport Services : ATSG to Host First Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

04/23/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. Eastern time to review its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after the stock market close.

On the day of the conference call, participants should call (800) 708-4540 (international callers: (847) 619-6397) ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call and ask for conference passcode 50155298. The call will also be webcast live in listen-only mode via a link on the company’s website, www.atsginc.com under “Investors” and “Events & Presentations.”

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available via the same website link beginning on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. Eastern time using the same passcode.

ATSG will also hold its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders on a virtual, online basis on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2021, are eligible to participate in the meeting. Proxy materials and instructions for participating on the meeting have been mailed to all shareholders of record.

About Air Transport Services Group

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.
04:02pAIR TRANSPORT SERVICES  : ATSG to Host First Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Ca..
BU
04/22INSIDER TRENDS : Air Transport Services Group Insider Disposition Interrupting 9..
MT
04/22AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Completes ..
PU
04/20AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Completes ..
BU
04/13AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
04/13AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target for Air Transport Ser..
MT
04/12INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Reduced with Disposition of Air Tra..
MT
04/08AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Delivers Third Boeing 767 Freighter to Malaysian Airli..
MT
04/08AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES  : ATSG Delivers Third Boeing 767 Freighter to Raya Airwa..
BU
04/08AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Unit Prices Upsized $200 Million Debt Add-On Offering
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 684 M - -
Net income 2021 146 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 471 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 607 M 1 607 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 305
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 35,40 $
Last Close Price 27,22 $
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard F. Corrado President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Quint O. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Head-Media Relations
Joseph C. Hete Chairman
Edward J. Koharik Chief Operating Officer
Randy D. Rademacher Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.-13.15%1 607
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC5.41%154 330
FEDEX CORPORATION6.52%73 378
DEUTSCHE POST AG19.95%72 169
DSV PANALPINA A/S28.19%45 683
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-25.73%44 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ