FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC, a global aviation services integrator, and Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services, announced that the Specialized Procedures Aeroengine Hospital (SPAH) joint venture at the Wilmington Air Park in southwestern Ohio has received an Air Agency Certificate from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency ("EASA").

With this significant achievement, the joint venture aims to offer rapid jet engine maintenance services to the airline industry, significantly contributing to enhancing performance reliability. Once fully integrated and operational, the new facility can service up to two hundred engines annually, prioritizing those produced by General Electric and CFM International during the initial phase of operations. The joint venture will now provide dual-release return to service documentation for its customers, allowing the use of parts and engines not only in the United States but in the European Union as well as countries with bilateral agreements with the FAA and EASA.

"This certification is a major milestone as we expand our capabilities in Wilmington. We are now able to offer our customers dual release for both EASA and FAA; thus, extending the global reach of our services," said Russ Shelton, President of GA Telesis Engine Strategy Group. "The ability to better serve our global customers enhances the future of not only GA Telesis Engine Services, but the GA Telesis Ecosystem™," Shelton added.

"As we continue to expand the global footprint of ATSG, the opportunity to provide our global customers access to additional services increases the value of our Lease+Plus offering," stated Paul Chase, Chief Commercial Officer of ATSG, "this joint venture adds to that value with the addition of EASA certification."

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing Component Solutions , Leasing/Financing , Logistics Solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

About GA Telesis Engine Services

GA Telesis Engine Services (GATES) is a fully integrated subsidiary of GA Telesis, offering customers a seamless engine solution that combines high-quality repair and overhaul services as well as world-class supply chain services. The GATES facility is based in Helsinki, Finland, and operates under FAA, EASA, CAAC, TCCA, DGAC, GACA, ANAC, and ECAA approvals for CFM56-5B, CFM56-7B, and General Electric CF6-80C2 turbine engines. GATES has an integrated test cell capable of up to 100,000 pounds of thrust and can overhaul up to 200 engines per year. GATES Go-Team is also one of the few companies authorized by EASA to perform remote repairs on engines that are installed on aircraft.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), a premier provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced air cargo services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 converted freighters.

A diverse portfolio of subsidiaries encompasses the Lease+Plus aircraft leasing opportunity including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates to provide air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services: aircraft maintenance, airport ground services and material handling equipment engineering and service.

Our subsidiaries comprise ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC.

For further details, please visit our website at www.atsginc.com.

