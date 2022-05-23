GA Telesis and Air Transport Services Group to Open Engine Maintenance Facility at Wilmington Air Park

GA Telesis, LLC, a global aviation services integrator, and Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services, announced they have reached an agreement with the Clinton County Port Authority (CCPA), JobsOhio and the Ohio Department of Development to open a 72,000 sq. ft. Specialized Procedures Aeroengine Hospital (SPAH) at the Wilmington Air Park in southwestern Ohio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005972/en/

“The GA Telesis and ATSG joint venture’s decision to choose Ohio for its newest operation is great news for Wilmington,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “This investment attracts a world-class aircraft engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul operation business to Ohio and bolsters Wilmington Air Park’s attractiveness for future growth.”

The SPAH is projected to open in September 2022 and will be capable of inducting more than 200 aircraft engines per year, focusing on those manufactured by General Electric and CFM International.

“We are thrilled to be taking the next step in adding a U.S.-based SPAH to our capabilities,” said Russell Shelton, president of the Engine Strategy Group at GA Telesis. “We could not have accomplished this significant milestone without the strategic ATSG partnership and the cooperation of the Clinton County Port Authority and Wilmington Air Park,” he added.

This investment marks the first U.S. location for a GA Telesis SPAH and will provide a variety of engine services to global aviation customers from the Wilmington Air Park location. GA Telesis also operates a SPAH in Helsinki, Finland.

The new SPAH will provide economic opportunities to the region through the creation of 50 jobs, including both administration and skilled technician roles.

“Team Ohio welcomes the GA Telesis and ATSG joint venture’s first investment in Ohio, which will bring fifty high-paying jobs to Wilmington,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive officer. “GA Telesis’ investment will revitalize a hangar at the Wilmington Air Park and attract new high-wage operations to Ohio.”

On Monday, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.3 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project. JobsOhio will also provide assistance for the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

"As a part of the joint venture with GA Telesis, we are pleased that the Ohio Department of Development, JobsOhio, Dayton Development Coalition, and the Clinton County Port Authority made locating the facility at the Wilmington Air Park a reality for the community and the region,” said Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG.

To find information about the operation and job availability, visit www.gatelesis.com.

About GA Telesis, LLC

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing leasing/financing, component solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company’s core business is its mission to ensure “Customer Success,” built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

For more information, please contact marketing@gatelesis.com.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger air lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

About the Clinton County Port Authority

The Clinton County Port Authority is a special purpose government formed to operate transportation infrastructure and lead economic development efforts. Designated by the County, City of Wilmington, and the Wilmington CIC as the lead Economic Development agency for the County, it coordinates with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio to attract jobs to the area. It twice has been recognized as a Best Workplace. The Port Authority owns and operates the Wilmington Air Park, an integrated aviation and logistics business park located on 1,900 acres with nearly three million square feet of industrial, office, and hangar space. It is the highest volume cargo airport in Ohio and ranked 25th in the U.S. It was named Best Airport in Ohio in 2020 and 2021. Learn more at http://www.ChooseClintonCountyOH.org, and http://www.WilmingtonAirPark.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005972/en/