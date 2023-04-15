Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Air Transport Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATSG   US00922R1059

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(ATSG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
20.55 USD   -0.53%
11:50aNigeria's aviation workers face call to strike from Monday - unions
RE
03/19Alliance Aviation Services says Australian regulator delays Qantas deal review
RE
03/16ATSG Caps Record Year of Giving with Over $850,000 Raised for Charity
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nigeria's aviation workers face call to strike from Monday - unions

04/15/2023 | 11:50am EDT
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's airports face two days of disruption from Monday as aviation workers stage a second strike this year in protest over working conditions and wages, unions said on Friday.

The country's aviation industry is facing problems, including poor facilities, jet fuel shortages that often ground domestic flights and a lack of foreign currency that has seen international carriers failing to repatriate their ticket sales.

Unions representing pilots, engineers, control tower operators and other airport workers said in a notice dated Friday that they would boycott work on Monday and Tuesday citing outstanding arrears and a decision by the federal government to demolish the Lagos offices of some aviation agencies to pave way for airport expansion.

"All aviation workers are hereby directed to withdraw all services in the sector on April 17 and 18 as warning strike," the unions said.

"Should the warning strike fail to achieve the desired results, an indefinite strike shall ensue. All workers should comply and all state councils and branch executive members shall enforce this directive without compromise."

An aviation ministry spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

The strike notice has been signed by the National Union of Air Transport Employees, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2023
All news about AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.
11:50aNigeria's aviation workers face call to strike from Monday - unions
RE
03/19Alliance Aviation Services says Australian regulator delays Qantas deal review
RE
03/16ATSG Caps Record Year of Giving with Over $850,000 Raised for Charity
BU
03/03Air Transport Services Group, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
03/01Insider Sell: Air Transport Services Group
MT
03/01AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
02/27Stifel Trims Price Target on Air Transport Services Group to $27 From $31, Maintains Bu..
MT
02/27Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Air Transport Services to $22 From $29, Maint..
MT
02/24Tranche Update on Air Transport Services Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on..
CI
02/24Tranche Update on Air Transport Services Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 120 M - -
Net income 2023 170 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 741 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 459 M 1 459 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 5 320
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 20,55 $
Average target price 28,17 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard F. Corrado President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Quint O. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Head-Media Relations
Joseph C. Hete Chairman
Paul Harding Vice President-Information Technology
Edward J. Koharik Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.-20.48%1 459
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.9.87%165 230
FEDEX CORPORATION33.19%57 984
DEUTSCHE POST AG21.79%56 452
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-1.52%40 208
DSV A/S15.46%40 200
