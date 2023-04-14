Air Water : Acquires Specialized Cryogenic Distribution Equipment Producer M1 Engineering

Founded in 1973, M1 enjoys a global reputation at the forefront of cryogenic distribution technology and development with complete product offering in atmospheric gases, specialty gases, and LNG. Products include semitrailers, microbulk rigid units and ISO tank containers. Additional capabilities also include Bespoke Cold Boxes for mini air separation plants to provide on demand air gases.

"North America and Europe are key growth areas for Air Water Inc. globally. Over the past 5 years Air Water has made significant investments in cryogenic equipment producers acquiring Taylor-Wharton (TW), TOMCO2 Systems, Cryogenic Vessels Alternative (CVA), Cryofin, CO2 Air (equipment only), AMCS Corp and a 80% stake in Dohmeyer Cryogenics. M1 is strategically positioned, with the compliment of Taylor-Wharton's advanced technology in hydrogen distribution and refueling, to lead the build out of the European Hydrogen Infrastructure that will be required to support the continued growth of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) while further expanding footprint in Microbulk, CO2, and atmospheric transports", states Eric Rottier, COO of Air Water America and CEO of Taylor-Wharton and TOMCO2 Systems.

Jason Gill, Managing Director of M1 notes, "In what is M1 Engineering's 50th year anniversary of trading, this transaction marks a historic milestone for the company. We're excited for the opportunity to collaborate and grow with the Air Water America team to further enhance our product offering in hydrogen as the European market continues to expand. This acquisition enables M1 to access greater resources, products, and technology that will continue the long tradition of superior quality and technology that the M1 brand represents."

