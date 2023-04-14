Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Air Water Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4088   JP3160670000

AIR WATER INC.

(4088)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-14 am EDT
1662.00 JPY   +0.79%
06:16aAir Water : Acquires Specialized Cryogenic Distribution Equipment Producer M1 Engineering
PU
04/11Air Water : Decision to Participate in International Exhibition at the Osaka Pavilion of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan — Becoming a company that designs the wellness of the near future and contributes to solving social issues —
PU
03/30AIR WATER INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air Water : Acquires Specialized Cryogenic Distribution Equipment Producer M1 Engineering

04/14/2023 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Founded in 1973, M1 enjoys a global reputation at the forefront of cryogenic distribution technology and development with complete product offering in atmospheric gases, specialty gases, and LNG. Products include semitrailers, microbulk rigid units and ISO tank containers. Additional capabilities also include Bespoke Cold Boxes for mini air separation plants to provide on demand air gases.

"North America and Europe are key growth areas for Air Water Inc. globally. Over the past 5 years Air Water has made significant investments in cryogenic equipment producers acquiring Taylor-Wharton (TW), TOMCO2 Systems, Cryogenic Vessels Alternative (CVA), Cryofin, CO2 Air (equipment only), AMCS Corp and a 80% stake in Dohmeyer Cryogenics. M1 is strategically positioned, with the compliment of Taylor-Wharton's advanced technology in hydrogen distribution and refueling, to lead the build out of the European Hydrogen Infrastructure that will be required to support the continued growth of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) while further expanding footprint in Microbulk, CO2, and atmospheric transports", states Eric Rottier, COO of Air Water America and CEO of Taylor-Wharton and TOMCO2 Systems.

Jason Gill, Managing Director of M1 notes, "In what is M1 Engineering's 50th year anniversary of trading, this transaction marks a historic milestone for the company. We're excited for the opportunity to collaborate and grow with the Air Water America team to further enhance our product offering in hydrogen as the European market continues to expand. This acquisition enables M1 to access greater resources, products, and technology that will continue the long tradition of superior quality and technology that the M1 brand represents."

Attachments

Disclaimer

AIR WATER Inc. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 10:15:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AIR WATER INC.
06:16aAir Water : Acquires Specialized Cryogenic Distribution Equipment Producer M1 Engineering
PU
04/11Air Water : Decision to Participate in International Exhibition at the Osaka Pavilion of E..
PU
03/30AIR WATER INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29Air Water : Who we are
PU
03/29Air Water : Management Message
PU
03/29Air Water : Vision & Strategy
PU
03/29Air Water : Business
PU
03/29Air Water : Data Section
PU
03/23Air Water Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/16Air Water : Reorganized the medical business and consolidated its functions into a core co..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 993 B 7 496 M 7 496 M
Net income 2023 39 520 M 298 M 298 M
Net Debt 2023 291 B 2 198 M 2 198 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,46x
Yield 2023 3,40%
Capitalization 375 B 2 830 M 2 830 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 19 299
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart AIR WATER INC.
Duration : Period :
Air Water Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR WATER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 649,00 JPY
Average target price 2 180,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kikuo Toyoda Managing Director & Executive Officer
Kiyoshi Shirai Manager-Airgas & Industry Company
Kiyotaka Nagai Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Masahiro Toyoda Co-Chairman
Masato Machida Manager-Industrial Policy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR WATER INC.7.43%2 830
LINDE PLC10.17%178 143
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-6.84%63 991
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION23.23%7 718
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.-1.68%5 547
LINDE INDIA LIMITED21.56%4 352
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer