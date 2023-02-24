Air Water : Consolidated Financial Results For the Third Quarter of the March 31, 2023 Fiscal Year

February 8, 2023 Consolidated Financial Results (Under IFRS) For the Third Quarter of the March 31, 2023 Fiscal Year AIR WATER INC. Head Office: 12-8, Minami semba 2-chome, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan (Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.) 1. Results for the Nine months Ended December 31, 2022 (1) Consolidated operating results (% of change from previous year) Profit Total Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit attributable to comprehensive owners of parent income Million % Million % Million % Million % Million % Million % yen yen yen yen yen yen Nine months ended 724,769 12.0 41,429 -16.4 41,060 -16.2 26,705 -21.9 26,492 -17.6 36,877 -7.2 December 31, 2022 Nine months ended 647,017 10.3 49,586 36.8 49,024 39.1 34,178 47.3 32,144 51.5 39,753 42.9 December 31, 2021 Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Yen Yen Nine months ended 116.78 116.66 December 31, 2022 Nine months ended 142.18 142.02 December 31, 2021 Consolidated financial position Ratio of equity Total assets Total equity Equity attributable attributable to owners of parent to owners of parent to total assets Million yen Million yen Million yen % As of December 31, 1,118,839 443,619 418,519 37.4 2022 As of March 31, 2022 1,022,031 419,857 395,131 38.7 2. Dividends Dividend per share End of End of End of Year-end Annual first quarter second quarter third quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen The fiscal year － 27.00 － 29.00 56.00 ended March 31, 2022 The fiscal year － 28.00 ending March 31, 2023 The fiscal year － 28.00 56.00 ending March 31, 2023 (Forecasts) (Note) Changes in forecast of dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, from the latest disclosure: No 1

3. Forecast of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (% of change from previous year) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Million % Million % Million % Million % Yen yen yen yen yen The fiscal year 1,000,000 12.5 62,000 -4.9 60,000 -6.6 40,000 -7.4 176.25 (Note) Changes in forecast of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, from the latest disclosure: No Notes Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries with changes in the scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates a. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None b. Changes in accounting policies other than (a): None c. Changes in accounting estimates: None Number of shares outstanding (ordinary shares)

a. Total number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) As of December 31, 2022: 229,755,057 shares As of March 31, 2022: 229,755,057 shares b. Number of shares of treasury shares As of December 31, 2022: 2,537,557 shares As of March 31, 2022: 3,243,163 shares c. Average number of shares during the term First Nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023: 226,860,794 shares First Nine months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 226,085,048 shares This report is exempt from quarterly review procedure based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business performance forecasts ・The forward-looking statements such as result forecasts included in this document are based on the information available to AIR WATER INC. (hereinafter "the Company") at the time of the announcement and on certain assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from the forecast depending on a range of factors. For matters relating to the forecasts, please, refer to "4-(3) Explanation of future prediction information such as forecast of consolidated operating results". 2

4. Qualitative Information relating to Third Quarter Settlement of Accounts (1) Explanation of Operating Results 1) Operating results for the current period During the cumulative third quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, the Japanese economy was trending gradually upward. There was a recovery of social and economic activity which were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and a return to normal. Accordingly, consumer spending rallied and capital investment related to the digital shift and the decarbonization of society increased. Meanwhile, the negative impact of the increased goods prices due to the increased energy prices and foreign exchange fluctuations on the real economy was huge, sharply slowing the current economic recovery. To control inflation, several countries raised interest rates. This fueled the slowdown of the global economy. The future outlook remains quite uncertain. In this business environment, the Company established "terrAWell 30," a long-term vision towards year 2030 for the Company to contribute to the solution of social issues through its business activities in line with two growth bases, namely, the global environment and wellness (healthy life), with an aim to achieve sustainable growth and an increase in corporate value. The Company has also established "terrAWell 30 1st Stage," a medium-term management plan for the three years to FY2024. In accordance with the basic policy and the management strategy, the Company and its affiliates (the "Group") aim to maximize the synergy created from the Group management resources, namely its diverse businesses, human resources and technologies. To achieves this, the Group has built a management system consisting of business units integrating the Company's head office organization and Group companies. Thus, the Group is working to expand growth areas, increase profitability and develop new businesses. During the cumulative third quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, the Group implemented proactive capital investments in supply infrastructure in electronics-related businesses which are defined as a growth area and in the industrial gas supply business in India and elsewhere to capture brisk demand and achieved steady growth. After increasing the Group's synergy in its adaptation to change in the business environment following the pandemic, the Health & Safety segment exhibited strong performance on the whole, driving the results of the Company as a whole. In a situation where energy and raw material prices were expected to continue rising and where cost increases would continue, the Group defined profitability improvement in consideration of soaring costs as a top priority issue and endeavored to reduce costs by streamlining production and logistics and to carry out thorough price revisions. At the same time, we implemented thorough price revisions to cover cost increases that could not be covered by our own efforts. As a result, all operating segments achieved revenue growth primarily through higher selling prices. However, the electric power business faced the rapidly rising prices of woody biomass and coal, which are the fuel for power generation and sharp increases in marine transportation expenses and other procurement costs. Given its business structure in which the selling price of electric power generated under the feed-in tariff ("FIT") system for renewable energy is fixed, the Company was unable to transfer the cost increase to the selling price. This significantly affected its business result. The negative impact lingered in some businesses until the price revisions came into effect. The Energy Solutions segment was impacted chiefly by the shortage of raw materials for carbonic acid gas. As a result, for the current third quarter consolidated cumulative period, the group's revenue was ¥724,769 million (112.0％ that of the corresponding period of the previous year), operating profit was ¥41,429 million (83.6％), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥26,492 million (82.4％). Consolidated results by segment for this period

The Air Water Group has established two key concepts, protection of the global environment and people's wellness, in view of global social issues we are going to confront such as the impact of climate change and the progress of the super aging of population with an aim to achieve sustainable corporate growth into the future. In April 2022, the Group conducted an organizational reform restructuring the Group's diverse business sectors into four business groups in line with the above two key concepts. As a result, from the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, the conventional eight segments, Industrial Gas Business, Chemical Business, Medical Business, Energy Business, Agriculture and Food Products Business, Logistics Business, Seawater Business and Other Businesses, were reorganized into five segments: Digital & Industry, Energy Solutions, Health & Safety, Agriculture & Foods and Other Businesses. For the electric power business using woody biomass, the management system has been changed to optimize business 3

operations in view of the drastic changes in the business environment. Accordingly, the electric power business using woody biomass is included in the Other Business segment from the third quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year onwards. It was previously categorized as part of Energy Solutions. The segment information for the cumulative third quarter of the previous consolidated fiscal year shown here was prepared based on the revised reporting segments. （Unit：Million yen) Revenue Operating profit FY 2022.3Q YoY Growth FY 2022.3Q YoY Growth Digital & Industry 247,990 117.7％ 20,013 97.8％ Energy Solutions 63,043 109.5％ 3,523 79.7％ Health & Safety 168,954 107.8％ 9,700 113.8％ Agriculture & Foods 115,486 106.9％ 5,221 90.2％ Other Businesses 129,294 113.5％ 1,236 16.5％ （Adjustment） － －％ 1,735 59.8％ Total 724,769 112.0％ 41,429 83.6％ (Note) The adjustment to operating profit is due to costs incurred at the Company's headquarters division which was not allocated to any reporting segment. Revenue in this segment was ¥247,990 million (117.7％ that of the corresponding period of the previous year), and operating profit was ¥20,013 million (97.8％). Regarding the business as a whole, performance was driven by strong sales of equipment and materials for semiconductor manufacturing and by the buoyancy of the industrial gas supply business in India although there were some signs of a slowdown in the third quarter and later. The Group made intensive efforts to rectify prices in response to the increase of electricity fees. This increase continued to impact the Group until the revised prices came into effect. In the electronics business, the performance of on-site gas supply for large semiconductor manufacturers was steady. Although there were some signs of a slowdown in the third quarter and later, sales of special chemical materials and equipment for supplying special chemical materials for semiconductor manufacturing as well as heat control equipment for gas refining machinery and for semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the peripheral area were buoyant in general. Also in the information electronic materials sector, sales of semiconductor materials and electronic components were strong in Japan and abroad. In the functional materials business, there began to be progress in inventory adjustments in the semiconductor supply chain in the third quarter. This led to a decline in demand for precision polishing pads, electronic materials and other items. Meanwhile, sales of O-rings (sealing materials) for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, which had an order backlog, and sales of high-performance circuit products for industrial robots were maintained at a certain level. The increase of the prices of basic chemicals connected to the conditions of the petrochemical market resulted in a revenue increase. Operating profit was supported by increases in sales of sodium acetate as a material for shelf-life enhancers for food and for dialysis fluid and in sales of magnesia for magnesia for electromagnetic steel plates and other products with large market shares. The results of the business as a whole were strong. In the industrial gas business, the volume of gas sold dropped slightly year on year due largely to a delay in automobile production amid the semiconductor shortage and the shrinking demand for steel materials. Price revisions to pass on a sustained rise in electricity expenses accounting for more than half of the manufacturing cost of gases resulted in an increase in revenue. However, the impact on profit partially remained until the price revision was applied. The overseas and engineering business remained strong, given that our on-site gas supply services to steel manufacturers maintained at a high operating rate in tandem with buoyant crude steel production in India and that we worked to streamline plant operations. Regarding tanker truck and cylinder gas supply services, climbing demand for services for automobiles led to a growth in sales volume. Revenue in this segment was ¥63,043 million (109.5％), and operating profit was ¥3,523 million (79.7％). 4