Air Water : Consolidated Financial Results (Under IFRS) For the Third Quarter of the March 31, 2022 Fiscal Year
02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
Date: February 10, 2022
AIR WATER INC.
Qualitative Information relating to Settlement of Accounts
(1) Explanation of Operating Results
Operating results for the period under review
During the cumulative third quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy
saw steady production activity and capital expenditure in the manufacturing industry, despite slow growth in personal spending, as it was buffeted by waves of the novel coronavirus (hereinafter "COVID-19"). However, persistently high crude oil prices and long-term global supply chain bottlenecks are fueling concern that corporate profits are going to come under pressure.
In these economic conditions, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter the "Group") focused on the reorganization of Group companies and business structure reforms in each sector including the chemical, medical and agriculture/food products businesses, in addition to developing the infrastructure for overseas business especially the industrial gas and engineering businesses in India and the North America. The Group also pushed ahead with groupwide optimization with an eye on further growth in the future, including the development of technologies, gas production and the engineering business base, which is essential for growth, and enhancement of the framework for the logistics, procurement and administrative operations that support business operations. Additionally, alongside improvement of operational efficiency through the implementation of digital transformation (DX) and improvement of productivity through work style reform, the Group also significantly increased the resilience of its profit base.
Meanwhile the Group met social needs during the COVID-19 pandemic across a wide range of business domains, including tapping into strong demand for electronics-related products triggered by COVID-19 in the industrial gas and chemical segments and increasing production of oxygen concentrators and providing a stable supply of oxygen in the medical sector and, as a result, the strength of the Group, which comes from its diverse business portfolio and management resources, was fully demonstrated.
Further, the Company clarified that it considers the Group's purpose to be "meeting society's needs with nature's blessings,"and that it is the Company's mission to work closely with people and local communities to support healthy lives and manufacturing. The Company also implemented initiatives for achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), with "protection of the global environment" for contributing to the realization of a carbon neutral society, and "wellness" for contributing broadly to people's health and wellbeing, as the two central pillars.
2) Consolidated results by segment for this period
（Million yen）
Revenue
Operating profit
FY 2021.3Q
YoY Growth
FY 2021.3Q
YoY Growth
Industrial Gas Business
141,915
105.9％
15,934
116.4％
Chemical Business
28,869
119.9％
2,739
170.8％
Medical Business
140,822
105.6％
7,521
128.7％
Energy Business
39,766
114.6％
2,456
96.2％
Agriculture and
108,073
105.0％
5,786
148.8％
Food Products Business
Logistics Business
43,774
108.7％
2,483
111.6％
Seawater Business
32,203
114.7％
2,867
177.3％
Other Business
111,592
125.4％
6,897
207.6％
（Adjustment）
-
- ％
2,899
191.4％
Total
647,017
110.3％
49,586
136.8％
(Note) The adjustment to operating profit is due to costs incurred at the company's headquarters division which was not allocated to any reporting segment.
