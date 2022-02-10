Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Air Water Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4088   JP3160670000

AIR WATER INC.

(4088)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air Water : Consolidated Financial Results (Under IFRS) For the Third Quarter of the March 31, 2022 Fiscal Year

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: February 10, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results (Under IFRS)

For the Third Quarter of the March 31, 2022 Fiscal Year

AIR WATER INC.

Head Office: 12-8, Minami semba 2-chome,

Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

Qualitative Information relating to Second Quarter Settlement of Accounts

(1) Explanation of Operating Results

  1. Operating results for the period under review
    During the cumulative third quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy

saw steady production activity and capital expenditure in the manufacturing industry, despite slow growth in personal spending, as it was buffeted by waves of the novel coronavirus (hereinafter "COVID-19"). However, persistently high crude oil prices and long-term global supply chain bottlenecks are fueling concern that corporate profits are going to come under pressure.

In these economic conditions, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter the "Group") focused on the reorganization of Group companies and business structure reforms in each sector including the chemical, medical and agriculture/food products businesses, in addition to developing the infrastructure for overseas business especially the industrial gas and engineering businesses in India and the North America. The Group also pushed ahead with groupwide optimization with an eye on further growth in the future, including the development of technologies, gas production and the engineering business base, which is essential for growth, and enhancement of the framework for the logistics, procurement and administrative operations that support business operations. Additionally, alongside improvement of operational efficiency through the implementation of digital transformation (DX) and improvement of productivity through work style reform, the Group also significantly increased the resilience of its profit base.

Meanwhile the Group met social needs during the COVID-19 pandemic across a wide range of business domains, including tapping into strong demand for electronics-related products triggered by COVID-19 in the industrial gas and chemical segments and increasing production of oxygen concentrators and providing a stable supply of oxygen in the medical sector and, as a result, the strength of the Group, which comes from its diverse business portfolio and management resources, was fully demonstrated.

Further, the Company clarified that it considers the Group's purpose to be "meeting society's needs with nature's blessings,"and that it is the Company's mission to work closely with people and local communities to support healthy lives and manufacturing. The Company also implemented initiatives for achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), with "protection of the global environment" for contributing to the realization of a carbon neutral society, and "wellness" for contributing broadly to people's health and wellbeing, as the two central pillars.

1

2) Consolidated results by segment for this period

Million yen

Revenue

Operating profit

FY 2021.3Q

YoY Growth

FY 2021.3Q

YoY Growth

Industrial Gas Business

141,915

105.9

15,934

116.4

Chemical Business

28,869

119.9

2,739

170.8

Medical Business

140,822

105.6

7,521

128.7

Energy Business

39,766

114.6

2,456

96.2

Agriculture and

108,073

105.0

5,786

148.8

Food Products Business

Logistics Business

43,774

108.7

2,483

111.6

Seawater Business

32,203

114.7

2,867

177.3

Other Business

111,592

125.4

6,897

207.6

Adjustment

-

-

2,899

191.4

Total

647,017

110.3

49,586

136.8

(Note) The adjustment to operating profit is due to costs incurred at the company's headquarters division which was not allocated to any reporting segment.

2

Disclaimer

AIR WATER Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIR WATER INC.
01:20aAIR WATER : Consolidated Financial Results (Under IFRS) For the Third Quarter of the March..
PU
01/31Myanmar's year of turmoil since a military coup
RE
01/24Myanmar's year of turmoil since the military took power in a coup
RE
01/24Myanmar's year of turmoil since the military took power in a coup
RE
2021AIR WATER : Integrated Report 2021 Financial Section (Year Ended March 31, 2021)
PU
2021AIR WATER : Q&A Summary of Management Policy Briefing （held on November 30, 2021)
PU
2021AIR WATER : Management Policy Briefing（held on November 30, 2021)
PU
2021AIR WATER : Notice of Revisions to Consolidated Business Results Forecast and Year-end Div..
PU
2021AIR WATER : Q&A Summary of Conference Call For the Second Quarter of the November 5, 2021 ..
PU
2021Results Presentation For the Second Quarter of the March 31, 2022 Fiscal Year
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 886 B 7 671 M 7 671 M
Net income 2022 41 940 M 363 M 363 M
Net Debt 2022 257 B 2 223 M 2 223 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,33x
Yield 2022 2,96%
Capitalization 388 B 3 359 M 3 359 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 18 843
Free-Float -
Chart AIR WATER INC.
Duration : Period :
Air Water Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR WATER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 732,00 JPY
Average target price 2 157,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kikuo Toyoda Managing Director & Executive Officer
Kiyoshi Shirai Manager-Airgas & Industry Company
Kiyotaka Nagai Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Masahiro Toyoda Co-Chairman
Masato Machida Manager-Industrial Policy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR WATER INC.-3.15%3 359
LINDE PLC-13.77%151 682
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.-16.91%56 052
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-10.31%8 437
LINDE INDIA LIMITED6.06%3 005
JIANGSU NATA OPTO-ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.-8.83%2 742