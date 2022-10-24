Air Water : Constructs New Liquefied Gas Plant in Chennai, India -We will expand market share in southern India by constructing our own plant

2. Positioning of the Chennai plant

Southern India, where the Company has decided to construct a liquefied gas production plant, serves as a large-scale automobile-related industrial center that attracts many companies from overseas, including Japan. With the Tamil Nadu government announcing a goal of a 15% annual growth for the manufacturing industry in the state, many electric vehicle- and electronic component-related plants have been built there in recent years, making it an area of India likely to achieve one of the fastest rates of economic growth.

Air Water India has been selling gasses produced at the Bellary plant to customers operating in and around Chennai. Now, to respond to demand for gasses, which has been growing every year, it has decided to construct a new liquefied gas plant, which will be annexed to the existing cylinder filling plant operating in Chennai.

By supplying oxygen, nitrogen and argon produced at the plant to manufacturing companies operating in and around Chennai, as well as to medical institutions in the form of gasses for medical purposes, Air Water India will seek to increase its market share in southern India.

The plant will be the first of the Company-owned plants, for which design, construction, equipment installation and operation will be undertaken by the Group. In addition, with an eye toward further expansion of its business in India, efforts will be made to enhance local engineering systems in step with the construction of the plant.