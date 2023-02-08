Advanced search
    4088   JP3160670000

AIR WATER INC.

(4088)
01:00:00 2023-02-08 am EST
1555.00 JPY   +0.26%
Air Water : Materials Acquires Semiconductor Gas Dealer Based in Taiwan Hong-Kuang Hi-Tech, Making it a Subsidiary – Strengthening gas supply services for semiconductor manufacturers in Japan and Taiwan –

02/08/2023 | 04:34am EST
1. Overview

HK is a trading company established in 2010. It sells semiconductor-related gases for the electronics industry, such as liquefied carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and fluorine-containing gases in Taiwan. HK is constructing a gas refining plant at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park to enhance its manufacturing functions and the construction will finish in March 2023. They are going to expand the gas supply business to serve the nearby cutting-edge semiconductor factories, and they will be able to refine 600 tons of carbon dioxide gas and 80 tons of nitrous oxide and will have a fluorine-containing gas warehouse.

Having integrated the two business domains of gases for semiconductor manufacturing and chemicals in the organizational reform in April 2022, the Air Water Group offers the many different technologies, goods and services that it holds to the digital sector, which is growing an accelerating pace. In so doing, it will aim to cement its position as a general semiconductor-related manufacturer.

Under this business policy, AW Materials deals in a broad range of chemical products for the electronics sector, including high purity chemicals, electrical insulating materials and resin molded products, in an effort to build closer ties with semiconductor manufacturers in Japan and Taiwan by utilizing its customer network through the additional investment in HK.

Attachments

Disclaimer

AIR WATER Inc. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 09:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
