  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Air Water Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4088   JP3160670000

AIR WATER INC.

(4088)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-09 am EST
1675.00 JPY   +0.18%
04:51aAir Water : Notice on Revision to forecast of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
PU
01:11aAir Water : 【NEWS FLASH】Consolidated Financial Results For the Second Quarter of the March 31, 2023 Fiscal Year
PU
01:11aAir Water : Result Presentation For the Second Quarter of the March 31, 2023 Fiscal Year
PU
Air Water : Notice on Revision to forecast of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

11/09/2022 | 04:51am EST
News Release

November 9,2022

AIR WATER INC.

Head Office: 12-8, Minami semba 2-chome,

Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

Notice on Revision to forecast of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

Air Water Inc announces that, taking the Company's recent performance into account, it revises its forecast of consolidated business results for the full year ending on March 31, 2023, which was announced on May 12, 2022.

1Revision to forecast of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

Profit

Basic

Operating

Profit

attributable

Revenue

earnings

profit

before tax

to owners of

per share

parent

Original forecastA

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

(Announced on May 12, 2022)

1,000,000

70,000

68,000

44,000

194.25

Revised forecastB

1,000,000

62,000

60,000

40,000

176.33

Amount of change (B) - (A)

0

(8,000)

(8,000)

(4,000)

Percentage change %

0

(11.4)

(11.8)

(9.1)

ReferenceResults for the

888,668

65,174

64,230

43,214

191.06

fiscal year ended March 31,2022

2Reasons for the revision

For the current second quarter consolidated cumulative period, (From April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) in order to respond to soaring resource and energy prices and the rapid depreciation of the yen, the Group made efforts to reduce fixed costs in all business areas, as well as to raise prices thoroughly.

However, the woody biomass power generation business, which uses the feed-in tariff (FIT) system for renewable energy, was significantly affected by the sharp rise in prices of PKS (palm kernel shells) used as fuel for power generation and other materials, as well as marine transportation costs.

We expect this business Environment surrounding the woody biomass power generation business will continue to a certain extent from third quarter and beyond.

Based on these circumstances and the overall performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, we have revised the consolidated performance forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, as shown in the table above. The dividend forecast has not been revised.

End

1

Disclaimer

AIR WATER Inc. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 09:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
