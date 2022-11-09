Air Water : Notice on Revision to forecast of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

News Release

November 9,2022

AIR WATER INC.

Head Office: 12-8, Minami semba 2-chome,

Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

Notice on Revision to forecast of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

Air Water Inc announces that, taking the Company's recent performance into account, it revises its forecast of consolidated business results for the full year ending on March 31, 2023, which was announced on May 12, 2022.

1．Revision to forecast of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

Profit Basic Operating Profit attributable Revenue earnings profit before tax to owners of per share parent Original forecast（A） Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Yen (Announced on May 12, 2022) 1,000,000 70,000 68,000 44,000 194.25 Revised forecast（B） 1,000,000 62,000 60,000 40,000 176.33 Amount of change (B) - (A) 0 (8,000) (8,000) (4,000) Percentage change （%） 0 (11.4) (11.8) (9.1) ［Reference］Results for the 888,668 65,174 64,230 43,214 191.06 fiscal year ended March 31,2022

2．Reasons for the revision

For the current second quarter consolidated cumulative period, (From April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) in order to respond to soaring resource and energy prices and the rapid depreciation of the yen, the Group made efforts to reduce fixed costs in all business areas, as well as to raise prices thoroughly.

However, the woody biomass power generation business, which uses the feed-in tariff (FIT) system for renewable energy, was significantly affected by the sharp rise in prices of PKS (palm kernel shells) used as fuel for power generation and other materials, as well as marine transportation costs.

We expect this business Environment surrounding the woody biomass power generation business will continue to a certain extent from third quarter and beyond.

Based on these circumstances and the overall performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, we have revised the consolidated performance forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, as shown in the table above. The dividend forecast has not been revised.

