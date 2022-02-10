Log in
    4088   JP3160670000

AIR WATER INC.

(4088)
Air Water : Result Presentation For Third Quarter of the Mqrch 31, 2022 Fisical Year

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
Fiscal year 2021 Third Quarter

Financial Results

Explanatory Materials

February 10, 2022

Contents

Main points of financial results for the Third

quarter of fiscal year 2021・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・3

Financial results for the Third quarter of fiscal year 2021

■Consolidated income statement ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・5

■Revenue by segment ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・6

■Operating profit by segment ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・7

■Revenue and operating profit of each segment・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・8

■Consolidated statement of financial position ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・16

■Cash flow status ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・17

Fiscal Year 2021 Full-Year Financial Results forecast

■Fiscal Year 2021 Full-year financial results forecast ・・・・・・・・・・・19

■ F i s c a l Y e a r 2 0 2 1 F u l l - y e a r f i n a n c i a l r e s u l t s f o r e c a s t by segment ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・20

Supplementary materials

  • Revenue and Operating profit by segmentYear-on-yearc om pa ri s on t o f is ca l y e ar 2 0 1 9 ） ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・・ ・ ・ ・ ・・ ・ ・ ・・ ・ ・ ・ 2 2

■Number of consolidated companies/major newly consolidated c o m p a n i e s ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 2 3

■ R e v e nue by pr odu ct i n the industrial gas and e ne rgy busine sse s (in J a pan) ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・・ ・ ・・ ・ ・・・ ・ ・ ・・ ・ ・・ ・ ・・ ・ 2 4

  • Business profit by segment・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 25

■Regional business companies: Revenue and operating profit・・・26

Notes

  • The numerical targets and forecasts presented in this document reflect the judgment of our company based on information currently available and involve potential risks and uncertainties. Therefore, the reader should note that actual business performance may differ significantly from the projections made herein due to changes in various factors.
  • Air Water Inc.'s financial statements are prepared in accordance with "IFRS"(International Financial

Reporting Standards).

2

Main points of financial results for the Third quarter of fiscal year 2021

Revenue 647.0 billion yen (110.3% year-on-year) Operating profit 49.6 billion yen (136.8% year-on-year) Owners of parent 32.1 billion yen (151.5% year on year) Operating profit margin 7.7% (up 1.5 pt year on year)

Revenue base strengthened

further and a new record

high performance

  • Operating profit margin surged following business structural reform and a focus on growth markets

[Main reasons for improvement]

Industrial gas

Enlargement of business for electronics

Medical

Recovery of business for hospitals and revenue growth in the everyday

medical care sector including dental materials

Agriculture& Food

Revenue growth in the whole business, including the sweets sector

SeawaterOthers

New woody biomass power plants inaugurated

(i.e. the Ako No. 2 plant and the Onahama plant)

  • For the fourth quarter, although there are uncertainties such as rising resources
    prices, we will continue revenue improvement and deeply cultivate growth markets in order to accomplish the full-year financial targets.

Revenue 890 billion yen110.3% year on year

Operating profit 65 billion yen (126.9% year on year)

Operating profit margin 7.3％（up 0.9 pt year on year

3

Third Quarter Financial Results

for Fiscal Year 2021

4

Consolidated income statement

(Unit: Billion yen)

FY 2020

FY 2021

Increase/decrease

1-3Q

1-3Q

Amount

YoY

Revenue

586.4

647.0

+60.6

110.3%

Cost of sales

▲453.3

▲498.2

▲44.9

Gross profit

133.1

148.8

+15.7

111.8%

Selling, general and administrative

▲100.8

▲104.2

▲3.4

expenses

Other operating income and

2.4

3.5

+1.1

expenses

Share of profit of investments accounted for

1.5

1.5

▲0.0

using the equity method

Operating profit

36.3

49.6

+13.3

136.8%

Finance income and costs

▲1.0

▲0.6

▲0.5

Quarterly profit before income taxes

35.2

49.0

+13.8

139.1%

Income taxes

▲12.0

▲14.7

▲2.7

Quarterly loss from

▲0.0

▲0.

▲0.1

discontinued operations

Quarterly profit

23.2

34.2

+11.0

147.3%

Owners of parent

21.2

32.1

+10.9

151.5%

Non-controlling interests

2.0

2.0

+0.0

Operating profit margin

6.2%

7.7

*1 "Profit for the period

attributable to owners of the

parent" ÷"Equity attributable to owners of the parent"

(The average between the beginning and the end of the

ROE *1

6.3

8.7

quarter)

*2 Basic earnings per share for the period are

Basic net earnings per share for the quarter *2

93.54yen

142.18yen

calculated based on the average number of issued

shares during the period.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AIR WATER Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
