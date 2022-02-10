Air Water : Result Presentation For Third Quarter of the Mqrch 31, 2022 Fisical Year

Contents
Main points of financial results for the Third
quarter of fiscal year 2021・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・3
Financial results for the Third quarter of fiscal year 2021
■Consolidated income statement ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・5
■Revenue by segment ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・6
■Operating profit by segment ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・7
■Revenue and operating profit of each segment・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・8
■Consolidated statement of financial position ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・16
■Cash flow status ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・17
Fiscal Year 2021 Full-Year Financial Results forecast
■Fiscal Year 2021 Full-year financial results forecast ・・・・・・・・・・・19
■ F i s c a l Y e a r 2 0 2 1 F u l l - y e a r f i n a n c i a l r e s u l t s f o r e c a s t by segment ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・20
Supplementary materials
-
Revenue and Operating profit by segment（Year-on-yearc om pa ri s on t o f is ca l y e ar 2 0 1 9 ） ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・・ ・ ・ ・ ・・ ・ ・ ・・ ・ ・ ・ 2 2
■Number of consolidated companies/major newly consolidated c o m p a n i e s ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 2 3
■ R e v e nue by pr odu ct i n the industrial gas and e ne rgy busine sse s (in J a pan) ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・・ ・ ・・ ・ ・・・ ・ ・ ・・ ・ ・・ ・ ・・ ・ 2 4
-
Business profit by segment・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 25
■Regional business companies: Revenue and operating profit・・・26