Air Water Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in manufacture and sale of industrial gas, chemical, medical, energy related products. It has eight business segments. Industrial Gas-related segment manufactures and sells industrial gas and installs high-pressure gas equipment. Chemical-related segment manufactures basic and fine chemical products. Medical-related segment provides medical gas products and hospital equipment construction. Energy-related segment offers liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene. Agriculture and Food-related segment manufactures and sells fruit, vegetables, frozen food, processed meat products and soft drinks. Logistics-related segment provides logistics service on high pressure gas and general cargo. Seawater-related segment manufactures and sells salts and salt-making by-products, as well as fused magnesia and magnesium oxide. The Other segment consist of aerosol business. It also develops green chemicals and biofuels and provides rehabilitation system.

Sector Commodity Chemicals