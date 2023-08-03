Fiscal year 2023 First Quarter
Financial Results
Explanatory Materials
August 3, 2023
Contents
First Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2023
- Main points of the First quarter financial results for Fiscal Year 2023・・・・・ 4
- Consolidated income statement・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 5
- Revenue by segment ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ ・・・・・ 6
- Operating profit by segment・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 7
- Revenue and operating profit of each segment・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 8
- Consolidated statement of financial position・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 13
- Cash flow status ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 14
Fiscal Year 2023 Full-Year Financial Results forecast
- Fiscal Year 2023 Full-Year Financial Results forecast ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 16
- Full-yearfinancial results forecast by segment ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 17
Supplementary materials
- Segment classification table・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・19
- Number of consolidated companies・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・21
- Domestic Revenue by Type of gases・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・22
- Business profit by segment・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 23
- Revenue of Regional business companies・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・24
- Major Group Companies / Global & Engineering Revenue by Field・・・・・・・・25
- List of recent major releases・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・26
Notes
- The numerical targets and forecasts presented in this document reflect the judgment of our company based on information currently available and involve potential risks and uncertainties. Therefore, the reader should note that actual business performance may differ significantly from the projections made herein due to changes in various factors.
- Air Water Inc.'s financial statements are prepared in accordance with "IFRS"(International Financial Reporting Standards).
First Quarter Financial Results
for Fiscal Year 2023
Fiscal year 2023 First Quarter
Main points of the First quarter financial results
2022.1Q
2023.1Q
Increase/decrease
(Unit: Billion yen)
Amount
YoY
Revenue
224.7
230.0
+5.3
102.4%
Operating profit
13.0
11.3
▲1.7
86.7%
Profit attributable to
8.1
7.1
▲0.9
88.3%
owners of parent
■Revenue
- Revenue grew, chiefly following the progress in the revision of prices of industrial gases, commercial salts and other products and a turnaround in the food and drink area following the recovery of the movement of people.
■Operating profit
- Sales are affected in the areas of functional materials and other areas due to a slowdown of the semiconductor market and petrochemical market, and the contraction of COVID-19-related demand following Japan's downgrading COVID-19 to a class V infectious disease.
- In addition, temporary factors include a shortage of materials for carbonic acid and the posting of upfront expenses for mergers and acquisitions in the industrial gas sector in the United States. Due to the effect of these temporary factors,profit decreased.
Fiscal year 2023 First Quarter
Consolidated income statement
2022.1Q
2023.1Q
Increase/decrease
(Unit: Billion yen)
Amount
YoY
Revenue
224.7
230.0
＋5.3
102.4％
Cost of sales
▲177.1
▲182.2
▲5.1
Gross profit
47.6
47.9
＋0.2
100.5％
Selling, general and administrative expenses
▲35.9
▲37.7
▲1.8
Other operating income and expenses
0.6
0.6
▲0.0
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the
0.6
0.5
▲0.1
equity method
Operating profit
13.0
11.3
▲1.7
86.7％
Finance income and costs
▲0.3
0.2
＋0.5
Quarterly profit before income taxes
12.7
11.5
▲1.2
90.7％
Income taxes
▲4.2
▲4.1
＋0.1
Quarterly loss from discontinued operations
▲0.0
▲0.0
▲0.0
Quarterly profit
8.5
7.4
▲1.1
87.0％
Owners of parent
8.1
7.1
▲0.9
88.3％
Non-controlling interests
0.4
0.2
▲0.1
÷"Equity attributable to owners of the parent" (The average between
Operating profit margin
5.8%
4.9%
*1 "Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of the parent"
ROE *1
2.0%
1.6%
the beginning and the end of the quarter)
*2 Basic earnings per share for the quarter are calculated based on
Basic net earnings per share for the quarter *2
35.69 yen
31.39 yen
the average number of issued shares during the period.
