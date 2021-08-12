Air Water : Results Presentation For the First Quarter of the March 31, 2022 Fiscal Year

Fiscal year 2021 First Quarter
Financial Results
Explanatory Materials
■Main points of the first quarter financial results/ Main points of upward revision to financial forecast・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・3
First Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021
■ C o n s o l i d a t e d i n c o m e s t a t e m e n t ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 5 ■ R e v e n u e b y s e g m e n t ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 6 ■ O p e r a t i n g p r o f i t b y s e g m e n t ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 7
-
Revenue and operating profit of each segment・・・ ・ 8
-
Consolidated statement of financial position ・・ ・・ 16
Supplementary materials
-
Revenue and Operating profit by segment（Year-on-year com parison t o f isca l y e ar 2 0 19 ） ・・ ・・・ ・・ ・・・ ・・ ・・・ 2 3
■Number of consolidated companies/major newly consolidated com panies・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 24
■R evenue by pr odu ct in the industrial gas and energy
b u s i n e s s e s ( i n J a p a n ) ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 2 5
-
Business profit by segment・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 26
■Regional business companies: Revenue and operating profit・・・27
■ C a s h f l o w s t a t u s ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 1 7
Fiscal Year 2021 Full-Year Financial Results forecast
■ F i n a n c i a l f o r e c a s t s f o r t h e f i r s t s i x m o n t h s a n d f or the f ull year・・・・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・ ・・・・・・・・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 19 ■Full-yearfinancial results forecast by segment・・・・・・・・20
■Main points of upward revision to full-yearfinancial forecast by segment・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 21
Reference Material
■Businesses and Technologies Contributing to Carbon Neutrality Projects announced for fiscal year 2021・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・29
Notes
-
The numerical targets and forecasts presented in this document reflect the judgment of our company based on information currently available and involve potential risks and uncertainties. Therefore, the reader should note that actual business performance may differ significantly from the projections made herein due to changes in various factors.
-
The company has adopted IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.
Main points of financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021
Revenue 206.4 billion yen (114.5% year-on-year)
|
Operating profit 16.1 billion yen (184.8% year-on-year)
|
Capturing growth markets
|
and progress in revenue
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent 10.7 billion yen
|
improvement were behind
|
(239.4% year-on-year)
|
the record-highs.
|
-
As a recovery of the business environment becomes evident, structural reforms have advanced revenue improvement and resulted in a rise in revenue and profit in all businesses.
-
The figures were higher than the levels for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.
-
-
Revenue was up 23.1 billion yen (or 112.6%), operating profit up 5.1 billion yen (or 146.9%) and profit attributable to owners of parent up 3.5 billion yen (or 149.2%) from the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.
Main points of upward revision to financial forecast
Revenue 890 billion yen (up 10 billion from initial forecast) Operating profit 63 billion yen (up 5 billion yen from initial
forecast) Operating profit margin 7.1% (up 0.5 percentage points
from initial forecast)
Profit attributable to owners of parent 41 billion yen (up 5 billion yen from initial forecast)
Surpassing the final
operating profit target of 60 billion yen under the current mid-term management plan
-
The upward trend of the business environment will continue in the second quarter and beyond.
|
We will continue cultivating growth markets and improving revenue.
|
3
First Quarter Financial Results
Consolidated income statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: Billion yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020.1Q
|
2021.1Q
|
Increase/decrease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
180.3
|
206.4
|
+26.1
|
|
114.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
▲139.6
|
▲158.5
|
▲18.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
40.7
|
47.9
|
＋7.3
|
|
117.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
▲32.9
|
▲33.7
|
▲0.7
|
|
|
|
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating income and
|
0.6
|
1.2
|
＋0.6
|
|
|
|
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profit of investments accounted for
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
+0.2
|
|
|
|
|
using the equity method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
8.7
|
16.1
|
＋7.4
|
|
184.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance income and costs
|
▲0.3
|
▲0.0
|
+0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly profit before income taxes
|
8.5
|
16.1
|
＋7.7
|
|
190.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
▲3.2
|
▲4.6
|
▲1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly loss from
|
▲0.0
|
▲0.0
|
＋0.0
|
|
|
|
|
discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly profit
|
5.2
|
11.5
|
＋6.3
|
|
220.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of parent
|
4.5
|
10.7
|
＋6.2
|
|
239.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
＋0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit margin *1
|
4.8％
|
7.8%
|
*1 "Profit for the period attributable to owners of the
|
|
parent" ÷"Equity attributable to owners of the parent"
|
|
|
|
|
(The average between the beginning and the end of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE *2
|
1.3%
|
3.0%
|
quarter)
|
|
|
|
*2 Basic earnings per share for the period are
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net earnings per share for the quarter
|
19.57yen
|
47.18yen
|
calculated based on the average number of issued
|
5
|
shares during the period.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
