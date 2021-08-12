Log in
    4088   JP3160670000

AIR WATER INC.

(4088)
Air Water : Results Presentation For the First Quarter of the March 31, 2022 Fiscal Year

08/12/2021 | 12:51am EDT
Fiscal year 2021 First Quarter

Financial Results

Explanatory Materials

August 5, 2021

Contents

■Main points of the first quarter financial results/ Main points of upward revision to financial forecast・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・3

First Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021

■ C o n s o l i d a t e d i n c o m e s t a t e m e n t ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 5 ■ R e v e n u e b y s e g m e n t ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 6 ■ O p e r a t i n g p r o f i t b y s e g m e n t ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 7

  • Revenue and operating profit of each segment・・・ ・ 8
  • Consolidated statement of financial position ・・ ・・ 16

Supplementary materials

  • Revenue and Operating profit by segmentYear-on-year com parison t o f isca l y e ar 2 0 19 ） ・・ ・・・ ・・ ・・・ ・・ ・・・ 2 3

■Number of consolidated companies/major newly consolidated com panies・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 24

■R evenue by pr odu ct in the industrial gas and energy

b u s i n e s s e s ( i n J a p a n ) ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 2 5

  • Business profit by segment・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 26

■Regional business companies: Revenue and operating profit・・・27

■ C a s h f l o w s t a t u s ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 1 7

Fiscal Year 2021 Full-Year Financial Results forecast

■ F i n a n c i a l f o r e c a s t s f o r t h e f i r s t s i x m o n t h s a n d f or the f ull year・・・・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・ ・・・・・・・・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 19 ■Full-yearfinancial results forecast by segment・・・・・・・・20

■Main points of upward revision to full-yearfinancial forecast by segment・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 21

Reference Material

■Businesses and Technologies Contributing to Carbon Neutrality Projects announced for fiscal year 2021・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・29

Notes

  • The numerical targets and forecasts presented in this document reflect the judgment of our company based on information currently available and involve potential risks and uncertainties. Therefore, the reader should note that actual business performance may differ significantly from the projections made herein due to changes in various factors.
  • The company has adopted IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

2

Main points of financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021

Revenue 206.4 billion yen (114.5% year-on-year)

Operating profit 16.1 billion yen (184.8% year-on-year)

Capturing growth markets

and progress in revenue

Profit attributable to owners of parent 10.7 billion yen

improvement were behind

(239.4% year-on-year)

the record-highs.

  • As a recovery of the business environment becomes evident, structural reforms have advanced revenue improvement and resulted in a rise in revenue and profit in all businesses.
  • The figures were higher than the levels for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.
    • Revenue was up 23.1 billion yen (or 112.6%), operating profit up 5.1 billion yen (or 146.9%) and profit attributable to owners of parent up 3.5 billion yen (or 149.2%) from the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Main points of upward revision to financial forecast

Revenue 890 billion yen (up 10 billion from initial forecast) Operating profit 63 billion yen (up 5 billion yen from initial

forecast) Operating profit margin 7.1% (up 0.5 percentage points

from initial forecast)

Profit attributable to owners of parent 41 billion yen (up 5 billion yen from initial forecast)

Surpassing the final

operating profit target of 60 billion yen under the current mid-term management plan

  • The upward trend of the business environment will continue in the second quarter and beyond.

We will continue cultivating growth markets and improving revenue.

3

First Quarter Financial Results

for Fiscal Year 2021

4

Consolidated income statement

(Unit: Billion yen)

2020.1Q

2021.1Q

Increase/decrease

Amount

YoY

Revenue

180.3

206.4

+26.1

114.5%

Cost of sales

▲139.6

▲158.5

▲18.9

Gross profit

40.7

47.9

7.3

117.9%

Selling, general and administrative

▲32.9

▲33.7

▲0.7

expenses

Other operating income and

0.6

1.2

0.6

expenses

Share of profit of investments accounted for

0.4

0.6

+0.2

using the equity method

Operating profit

8.7

16.1

7.4

184.8%

Finance income and costs

▲0.3

▲0.0

+0.3

Quarterly profit before income taxes

8.5

16.1

7.7

190.5%

Income taxes

▲3.2

▲4.6

▲1.4

Quarterly loss from

▲0.0

▲0.0

0.0

discontinued operations

Quarterly profit

5.2

11.5

6.3

220.6%

Owners of parent

4.5

10.7

6.2

239.4%

Non-controlling interests

0.8

0.9

0.1

Operating profit margin *1

4.8

7.8%

*1 "Profit for the period attributable to owners of the

parent" ÷"Equity attributable to owners of the parent"

(The average between the beginning and the end of the

ROE *2

1.3%

3.0%

quarter)

*2 Basic earnings per share for the period are

Basic net earnings per share for the quarter

19.57yen

47.18yen

calculated based on the average number of issued

5

shares during the period.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AIR WATER Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
