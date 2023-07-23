STORY: Firefighters, backed by air water bombers and reinforcements by Slovakia, struggled with new outbreaks of the wildfire, which has burned for days and was fanned by strong winds.

A coastguard official said an operation was ongoing to rescue about 600 people from some beaches in the southeastern part of the island, while coastguard vessels and more than 30 private boats had already evacuated at least 2,000 people, including tourists, from the area. Some 1,000 people in villages on the eastern coast where flames were approaching were being urged to leave as well.

Wildfires are expected to remain a high risk in the coming days, with further heat forecast following on from a previous heatwave. Weekend temperatures were due to reach 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius).