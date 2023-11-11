Airan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Airan Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 266.37 million compared to INR 242.01 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 272.48 million compared to INR 246.29 million a year ago. Net income was INR 30.59 million compared to INR 24.75 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.25 compared to INR 0.21 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.25 compared to INR 0.21 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 0.25 compared to INR 0.21 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 0.25 compared to INR 0.21 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 505.09 million compared to INR 452.92 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 520.34 million compared to INR 469.32 million a year ago. Net income was INR 48.85 million compared to INR 40.72 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.4 compared to INR 0.34 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.4 compared to INR 0.34 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 0.4 compared to INR 0.34 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 0.4 compared to INR 0.34 a year ago.