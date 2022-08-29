Log in
    AIRAN   INE645W01026

AIRAN LIMITED

(AIRAN)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-29 am EDT
19.30 INR   -0.77%
Airan : Outcome of Board Meeting

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
Date: 27th August, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400051

Symbol: AIRAN

Sub: Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. on August 27, 2022, in terms of second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir / Madam,

We wish to inform that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today at the registered office of the Company which was commenced at

09.30 a.m and concluded at 09.50 a.m, in which the Board of Directors has considered the following matters;

  1. Based upon recommendations of the Audit Committee, approved re-appointment of M/s. Deora Maheshwari & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors for a second term of Four years commencing from the conclusion of the 27th AGM till the conclusion of the 31st AGM of the Company.
  2. Approved the Draft Directors' Report for FY 2021-22 and annexures thereto.
  3. Approved other reports to be included in the Annual Report 2021-22.
  4. Appointed M/s SCS & CO LLP. Practising Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the entire Voting Process for the 27th Annual General Meeting.
  5. Decided to call 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Saturday, September 24, 2022 through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") in compliance with the applicable circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI and approved the Notice of 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
  6. Considered and approved Listing of the Company Securities on BSE Main Board subject to fulfilment of requisite criteria for Listing on Main Board of BSE Limited and other requisite statutory approvals.

There being no physical shareholders in the Company, the Register of members and share transfer books of the Company will not be closed. Members whose names are recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the Cut-off date i.e. Friday, September 16, 2022 shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting as well as e-voting system during the 27th AGM.

The Notice of 27th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for the Financial Year will be submitted to the Stock Exchange as soon as the same be dispatched to the Shareholders of the Company through email. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us.

Thanking you,

For and on behalf of

Airan Limited

Stuti Kinariwala

CompanySecretary

Membership No : A46213

Profile of our Firm

Deora Maheshwari & Co.

Chartered Accountants

1.

Basic Details:

a.

Firm name:

Deora Maheshwari & Co.

b.

Firm Reg. No.:

123009W

  1. RBI Unique Code: 124358

d.

MEF:

21697, RBI Category II Firm.

e.

Date of Inc.:

01-04-2002

f.

Head Office:

104, Ramchandra House, Nr. Dinesh Hall, Income Tax Char Rasta,

Ahmedabad - 380009

(O) 079-26583052, 30027052 (M) +91 98242 76100

g.

Branches:

301, Videocon Arizona, Near Nav Gujarat College, Usmanpura,

Ashram Road, Ahmedabad - 380013

(O) 079-48010025 (M) +91 9429068790 (M) +91 9723134457

14, Upkar Society, Opp. Anand Vidhyavihar School, Ellora Park,

Vadodara - 390023

h.

Email Id:

aditya@deoramaheshwari.com, deoramaheshwari@gmail.com

i.

Website:

www.deoramaheshwari.com

2.

Team:

  1. Chartered Accountants - 5
  2. Accountants & Article Assistants - 10
  3. Admin. Staff - 5

3. About the Partners:

All the partners of the firm are practicing Chartered Accountant having experience in the fields of Statutory & Internal Audit, System Implementation, Direct & Indirect Tax, Accounts, Project Financing, Finance Management Consultancy, Investments etc.

Sr. No.

Name of Partners

Qualifications

Experience

1

Arvind Deora

FCA, B.Com

22 Years

2

Jeetendra Maheshwari

FCA, DISA (ICAI), B.Com

22 Years

3

Aditya Deora

ACA, DISA (ICAI), FAFD, M.Com

6 Years

4

Pawan Bagrecha

ACA, B.Com

5 Years

5

Ansul Khemka

ACA, B.Com

4 Years

4. Major Areas of Work:

  1. Taxation: The firm regularly provides professional advice relating to Direct & Indirect Taxation Matters, GST Consultancy, preparing tax returns, tax planning, handles Scrutiny Assessments, representing in Income Tax Department, Lower TDS matters, Professional Tax, GST, Service Tax & related matters.
  2. Audit: The firm has got immense experience in various Audits such as Statutory Audit, Internal Audit, Stock Audit, Forensic Audit, Tax Audits etc. It has conducted audits of various Banks as well which includes statutory branch audits, concurrent audits, revenue audits, stock audits etc.
  3. Accounting: The firm regularly undertakes preparation & finalization of Books of Accounts, Budgeting, Book Keeping & General Accounting including set up of systems in Tally ERP, Quick Books, Zoho etc. with proper internal control related tasks.
  4. Project Finance: The firm handles matters of Project Finance, including preparation of Detailed Project Report, Credit Monetary Analysis (CMA) Data and assisting the client in the entire process of obtaining Project Finance.
  5. Other areas of expertise: It includes matters of Charitable Trusts, preparing Minutes & Resolutions of Meetings, Provident Fund matters - Firm has also handled various Trusts and its Investments, filing Returns with ROC, Company Law compliances, NRI/Foreign Remittances.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Airan Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
