Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  AirAsia Group    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AIRASIA : SUPER SALE Offers Flights from Only 499THB! Spend the Holidays Traveling this 12 April Onward!

04/05/2021 | 07:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK, 5 April, 2021- AirAsia's SUPER SALE is back with domestic flight offers from as low as 499THB per trip for BIG members! Book anytime between 5-11 April, 2021 for travel from 12 April to 14 November, 2021. The promotion comes after AirAsia's full resumption of 100% domestic service, which was very well received by travelers with an average occupancy of 80-85% for the Songkran holiday period.

AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer, Santisuk Klongchaiya said: 'As the month of April comes with multiple long holidays and heightened demand for travel, the AirAsia SUPER SALE promotion is providing convenient and low fare travel across all domestic AirAsia routes and regional connections. It is also part of AirAsia's commitment to thank our guests and help them in enjoying the Thai New Year, while stimulating the domestic economy.'

'The airline has noticed the demand for travel returning with the coming of Songkran, especially to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Hat Yai and Phuket. Demand this year is in stark contrast to April 2020, when the airline had to temporarily suspend operation due to the COVID-19 situation, and prompted the new promotion designed to encourage travel to every region of the Kingdom under stringent health and safety controls.' Mr.Santisuk said.

The AirAsia SUPER SALE offers BIG members domestic flights from 499THB* per trip or from 542THB for general customers. Booking starts from today 5th April until 11th April, 2021 for travel from 12 April - 14 November, 2021 (*promotional fares are limited and may not be available for certain flights during certain periods of National Holidays, displayed price excludes ancillary services and fees and represents lowest possible price when booking at airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile application, register as a BIG member for an additional 40THB discount). Guests can also enjoy the promotional fare of SNAP service (flight and hotel bundle booking) starting from 1,298THB net, or receive up to 60% off on hotel only reservation, or other additional services up to 20% off. See all on offer and book at www.airasia.com

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 11:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRASIA GROUP
07:34aAIRASIA  : SUPER SALE Offers Flights from Only 499THB! Spend the Holidays Travel..
PU
04:48aAIRASIA  : to fly only essential travelers during ECQ
PU
04/04AIRASIA  : Amazing discounts from airasia's first Super Sale this year
PU
04/04AIRASIA  : Amazing deals, discounts galore from airasia's first Super Sale this ..
PU
04/02AIRASIA  : CEO Commits to Refunding Tickets of 450,000 Customers
MT
03/31AIRASIA BERHAD  : Indonesia CEO Veranita Yosephine recognised with Global Aviati..
PU
03/30AIRASIA  : Net Loss Widens to Over $588 Million in Q4 2020
MT
03/30AIRASIA  : Malaysia's AirAsia shares slide after record quarterly loss
RE
03/29AIRASIA  : Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss
RE
03/29AIRASIA  : Berhad Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 284 M 793 M 793 M
Net income 2020 -3 218 M -777 M -777 M
Net Debt 2020 11 520 M 2 781 M 2 781 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 812 M 921 M 920 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,67x
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 0,60 MYR
Last Close Price 1,00 MYR
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target -39,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -95,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP12.99%921
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.21.44%31 052
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.85%22 386
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.33.69%18 709
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.15%17 495
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED23.38%14 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ