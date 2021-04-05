AIRASIA : SUPER SALE Offers Flights from Only 499THB! Spend the Holidays Traveling this 12 April Onward!

BANGKOK, 5 April, 2021- AirAsia's SUPER SALE is back with domestic flight offers from as low as 499THB per trip for BIG members! Book anytime between 5-11 April, 2021 for travel from 12 April to 14 November, 2021. The promotion comes after AirAsia's full resumption of 100% domestic service, which was very well received by travelers with an average occupancy of 80-85% for the Songkran holiday period.

AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer, Santisuk Klongchaiya said: 'As the month of April comes with multiple long holidays and heightened demand for travel, the AirAsia SUPER SALE promotion is providing convenient and low fare travel across all domestic AirAsia routes and regional connections. It is also part of AirAsia's commitment to thank our guests and help them in enjoying the Thai New Year, while stimulating the domestic economy.'

'The airline has noticed the demand for travel returning with the coming of Songkran, especially to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Hat Yai and Phuket. Demand this year is in stark contrast to April 2020, when the airline had to temporarily suspend operation due to the COVID-19 situation, and prompted the new promotion designed to encourage travel to every region of the Kingdom under stringent health and safety controls.' Mr.Santisuk said.

The AirAsia SUPER SALE offers BIG members domestic flights from 499THB* per trip or from 542THB for general customers. Booking starts from today 5th April until 11th April, 2021 for travel from 12 April - 14 November, 2021 (*promotional fares are limited and may not be available for certain flights during certain periods of National Holidays, displayed price excludes ancillary services and fees and represents lowest possible price when booking at airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile application, register as a BIG member for an additional 40THB discount). Guests can also enjoy the promotional fare of SNAP service (flight and hotel bundle booking) starting from 1,298THB net, or receive up to 60% off on hotel only reservation, or other additional services up to 20% off. See all on offer and book at www.airasia.com