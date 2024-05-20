PHNOM PENH, 20th MAY 2024 - Asia Digital Engineering (ADE), the Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) subsidiary of Capital A, is thrilled to announce that ADE Cambodia Co Ltd (ADE Cambodia), a joint venture with Sivilai Asia Co Ltd, has received the Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) certification from the Cambodia State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA). This achievement marks a significant milestone as it is the first ADE entity outside Malaysia to obtain business approvals in the country.

ADE Cambodia will play a pivotal role in supporting the aviation ecosystem in Cambodia, leveraging its expertise to provide crucial MRO services not only to AirAsia Cambodia but also to other airlines operating in Cambodia's major airports.

Mahesh Kumar, CEO of Asia Digital Engineering said: "We are delighted to have received approvals to commence operations of ADE Cambodia. We look forward to providing top-notch MRO solutions to airlines operating to and from Cambodia, in addition to supporting Cambodia's thriving aviation industry, which will positively impact the local economy and create job opportunities in the country. We would like to record our sincere appreciation to the Cambodia State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) and the Cambodian Government for their warm welcome and recognition of our capabilities. Looking ahead, we are committed to investing further in state-of-the-art technologies, enhancing our capabilities, and developing a skilled workforce at our facility. This also marks the beginning of our growth journey in 2024, as we gear up to expand to other countries soon."

ADE Cambodia operations will be headquartered at Phnom Penh International Airport, Cambodia's busiest airport and primary international gateway but will expand to other airports in Cambodia as well. This strategic location positions ADE Cambodia to efficiently serve the aviation needs of the region, leveraging the airport's vital role in connecting Cambodia with the world.

Tony Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer of Capital A said: We are incredibly proud of Asia Digital Engineering's accomplishments which continue to grow from strength to strength. With over 20 years of proven expertise from working with AirAsia, their goal to become the leading MRO provider in Asean and beyond, known for high quality, best value and innovative solutions is firmly on track. This milestone comes just weeks after the momentous launch of AirAsia Cambodia and its inaugural flight, underscoring Capital A's steadfast commitment to expanding our footprint for all of our associated lines of business leveraging on the success of our fast growing aviation Group."

Captain Rajesh Gill, Director of Flight Operations, AirAsia Cambodia said: "We warmly welcome Asia Digital Engineering (ADE) to Cambodia and are delighted to be their first customer. We look forward to utilising their services to enhance our operational efficiency and to continue delivering exceptional experiences to our guests."

Established in 2020, ADE has earned customer trust through its professional MRO services, digital products, glowing testimonials, and partnerships with airlines across the region. In December 2023, ADE completed its 100th C-Check within 2.5 years, setting a record time frame since inception. Looking ahead, ADE is focused on its vision to continually deliver exceptional services, expand capabilities, and remain at the forefront of the MRO industry. ADE's state-of-the-art 14-line hangar in Kuala Lumpur is scheduled to be launched in Q3 this year, further enhancing our ability to serve our clients with excellence and efficiency.

ADE's dedication to maintaining the utmost quality and safety standards in aircraft MRO is emphasised by a string of milestones. Among these achievements stands the attainment of the EASA Part 145 approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) complementing an extensive array of existing maintenance certifications and authorisations.

END

About Asia Digital Engineering (ADE)

Founded in September 2020, ADE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capital A Berhad , based in Klia2, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ADE leverages the AirAsia's Engineering Department's best practices and unsurpassed combined experience in the region. ADE offers a range of aircraft services for line maintenance, base maintenance, workshop, component and warehouse services, and engineering support services.

Equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities and our vast experience in airline engineering managing the world's best low-cost airline, ADE aims to uphold the highest standards when it comes to professional integrity, quality, reliability, driving greater efficiencies and safety, for all of our customers at all times.