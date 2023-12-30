AirAsia Aviation Group appoints Riad Asmat to Board of Advisors

SEPANG, 30 December 2023 - AirAsia Aviation Group today announces the appointment of Riad Asmat to its Board of Advisors, as he relinquishes his position as the Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Berhad (AirAsia Malaysia) effective 31 December 2023.

Riad, through his strategic vision and profound leadership, has played a crucial role in navigating the airline through the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. His leadership has been instrumental in not only sustaining the airline during these unprecedented times but also in positioning it for a promising future in the post-pandemic landscape.

Riad will also continue to be on the Board of AirAsia Berhad and Ground Team Red, apart from providing consultancy work for Capital A Aviation Services.

Riad Asmat, former AirAsia Malaysia CEO said: "I am proud to have been given the opportunity to work with AirAsia and the amazing Allstars. This was not an easy decision considering how each and every one truly meant to me as my airline family throughout this very meaningful journey in my life. Thank you Datuk Kamarudin, Tony, Bo and all our Allstars for the undying support given to me throughout my tenure and I am forever grateful. While stepping down as CEO, I am looking forward to continue supporting the company in it's next chapter."

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group said: "We extend our deepest appreciation to Riad for his outstanding leadership and remarkable contributions to AirAsia Group. While Riad has decided to step down from the CEO position, he will remain an integral part of AirAsia by joining the Board of Advisors. All our operations will continue as usual, unaffected by this transition. We look forward to continuing our journey with his guidance and have full confidence in the capable hands of the team while ensuring a smooth transition when the new CEO is appointed."

Riad was appointed AirAsia Berhad CEO on 10 January 2018 and was responsible for the management of the company's Malaysia-based operations.

AirAsia will be announcing additional updates on the restructuring of the company and personnel within the group in due course.