To enable the 'Save to Travel Stash' feature, just follow these simple steps on the BigPay app:

KUALA LUMPUR, 2 July 2024 - Planning expenses for a trip is all part and parcel of travelling, and BigPay's latest 'Save to Travel Stash' feature aims to make that easy, as it enables users to automatically round up the spare change from each transaction to save up for your next getaway!

Aside from being able to save directly into a 'Save to Travel Stash' account, BigPay users and cardholders can also make automatic scheduled transfers into the Stash, making it faster and more convenient to hit their target for their next journey abroad. Click here for the full terms and conditions.

For a limited time until 30 September 2024, BigPay users who keep an average balance of RM1,000 over 30 days in their 'Save to Travel Stash' will enjoy 1% cash rebate for any international spending with the BigPay card within Asia.

Zubin Rada Krishnan, CEO of BigPay said, "We are excited to introduce our first Save-Now-Spend-Later product in collaboration with the MOVE Digital ecosystem. The 'Save to Travel Stash' is a reflection of our ethos of empowering our customers to spend responsibly and sustainably. With this new product, a BigPay customer can save money for their dream holiday in an effortless way by saving a little with every transaction until they hit their goal. This new Stash is one way we are helping our customers turn everyday transactions into extraordinary experiences.

BigPay is also proud to partner with the region's best OTA (online travel agency), AirAsia MOVE to make the utilisation of 'Save to Travel Stash' feature more exciting.

Anyone who activates the feature and adds money into the Stash or spend with BigPay on AirAsia MOVEduring the campaign period (now until 30 September 2024) will be eligible for a lucky draw contest to win a free trip to anywhere in Asia worth RM2,000 every month*."

Link your BigPay account into AirAsia MOVE with these simple steps:

Open AirAsia MOVE and tap the BigPay widget at the top of the screen Tap the 'Link Account' button to start linking Read the data sharing advisory and tap 'Allow'. Your BigPay app will launch, and enter your password to log in to your account Read and agree to the prompts on the screen Notification of successful linking

*Terms and conditions apply.

About BigPay

BigPay is an ASEAN fintech company with proud Malaysian roots founded in 2017. The company is committed to democratising financial literacy, accessibility, and wellbeing in the region by providing accessible, transparent, simple and secure digital financial services. From payments to international transfers, credit, micro-insurance, personal loans, and smart budgeting, the goal is to drive sustainable change for consumers and businesses across Southeast Asia.