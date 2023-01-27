AirAsia : CAPITAL A FOURTH QUARTER 2022 AND FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2022 OPERATING RESULTS

Press release

Preliminary Operating Statistics

For the 4th Quarter of 2022

AirAsia Indonesia posted a lower load factor of 78% in 4Q2022, down by 3 ppts YoY and 4 ppts QoQ owing to a notable 43% YoY capacity increase in the market. AirAsia Indonesia seats sold on international flights soared sharply by 7397% YoY and 36% QoQ, contributed by 4,896 flights in the quarter owing to higher capacity split for international flights. The Jakarta - Penang route recorded the highest load factor at 96%. The number of seats sold for domestic flights were up by 126% YoY and down by 33% QoQ. For FY2022, AirAsia Indonesia flew 3.25 million passengers with close to 23,000 flights on 16 operational aircraft.

In the final quarter of 2022, AirAsia Philippines recorded a healthy load factor of 87% up by 2 ppts YoY and down by 2 ppt QoQ, yet still higher than the 4Q2019 load factor of 85%. Passengers carried increased by 307% YoY and capacity by 298% YoY which drove robust growth in ASK by 387% YoY. For FY2022, AirAsia Philippines flew 4.2 million passengers, equivalent to 49% of pre-Covid passengers carried, resulting in a load factor of 89%, the highest among all AOCs.

Associate airline, AirAsia Thailand achieved the highest quarterly load factor of 90%, up 14 ppts YoY and 3 ppts QoQ with domestic and international load factors of 91% and 86%. AirAsia Thailand's rapid recovery is evidenced in the sharp climb in seats sold for international flights from 1,413 seats in the same period last year to more than 1 million seats in 4Q2022, leveraging significant pent up demand and numerous new destinations launched. AirAsia Thailand operated 42 aircraft to 24 domestic and 38 international destinations. This is an additional 7 aircraft from the previous quarter, which brings their active fleet to 72% of FY2019 total operating aircraft. AirAsia Thailand's capacity and passengers carried returned to 72% and 75% of 4Q2019 levels respectively.

The Group, including AirAsia Thailand, successfully achieved an annual load factor of 84% by flying

34.2 million passengers on 126 aircraft contributing to a 358% increase in ASK. The Group's number of passengers carried and capacity achieved 46% and 47% of pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, airasia Super App recorded 12 million Monthly Active Users ("MAU") as of Dec 2022, a significant improvement of 41% YoY. In 4Q2022, the number of transactions reached 11.6 million bringing the overall transactions for the year to 31 million, up by 386% YoY which is mainly contributed by the schedule extension of AirAsia flights, the launch of the new SUPER+ Unlimited subscriptions that were packaged with long and medium-haul flights, and continuous growth of airasia ride with the launch in Bali and incremental improvement to the booking completion rates.

BigPay closed the year with 1.3 million carded users, a healthy growth of 27% YoY and maintained quarterly growth momentum at 4% QoQ. Similar to prior quarters, the growth has been organic through the travel season in 4Q2022. This was supported by successful campaigns such as the FIFA World CupTM giveaway in partnership with Visa; and further product enhancements such as the launch of the crypto top-up feature in Singapore. BigPay also hit the RM1 billion milestone for international remittances in the quarter with expanded reach and better pricing helping to accelerate the growth.

Capital A's logistics venture, Teleport delivered yet another strong performance in 4Q2022 having moved 31,158 tonnes of cargo, up by 26% from 4Q2021 and 17% QoQ, both on the back of the ongoing recovery of AirAsia's international passenger network in 2H2022. E-commerce delivery volume recorded 3.2 million parcels in 4Q2022, a 433% increase compared with 4Q2021 and up 16% QoQ, as Teleport continues to deepen its service offering with existing customers and acquire new markets with key marketplaces and 3PL operators in the region. These results were achieved despite the declining cargo volume of -13% and -16% from last year for intra-ASEAN and intra-APAC markets respectively, and the e-commerce industry volume showing a slower growth rate of 6% from the previous year in Malaysia.