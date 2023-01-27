Advanced search
AirAsia : CAPITAL A FOURTH QUARTER 2022 AND FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2022 OPERATING RESULTS

01/27/2023 | 03:46am EST
Press release

Preliminary Operating Statistics

For the 4th Quarter of 2022

CAPITAL A FOURTH QUARTER 2022 AND FULL FINANCIAL YEAR

2022 OPERATING RESULTS

Airlines thrived through rapid resumption of international travel, digital businesses surge with increased demand

  • Passengers carried for FY2022 at 46% of pre-pandemic levels
  • Exceptional increase in seats sold for international flights for all 4 AOCs
  • SuperApp, BigPay and Teleport's growth in tune with healthy international travel demand

KUALA LUMPUR, 26 January 2023 - Capital A Berhad (formerly known as AirAsia Group Berhad) ("Capital A" or the "Group") has announced the operating statistics for its aviation, digital and logistics segments for the Fourth Quarter of the Financial Year 2022 ("4Q2022").

The Aviation segment remains firmly on a strong recovery path post-pandemic transition with added impetus from rapid resumption of international travel. Benchmarked against the corresponding pre-Covid performance in 4Q2019, Capital A's Consolidated Airlines1 had recovered passenger volume faster than capacity restoration in 4Q2022. The Consolidated Airlines carried over 7.8 million passengers in 4Q2022, an increase of 187% YoY, on the back of 9.1 million seat capacity injected during the quarter leading to a consistent QoQ 86% load factor.

In 4Q2022, the school holidays, festive seasons and general election peak periods led to the Consolidated Airlines achieving almost 50,000 flights, up by 171% YoY. The Consolidated Airlines operated by 84 aircraft, an additional 16 operating aircraft from the preceding quarter. Correspondingly, Available-Seat-Kilometres("ASK") grew by 258% YoY to about 10 billion, approaching 53% of pre-CovidASK in the same period, while Revenue Passenger Kilometres ("RPK") reached 54% of 4Q2019 level.

For FY2022, the Consolidated Airlines saw an increase in the number of passengers to 24.2 million, up by 404% YoY, exceeding the jump in capacity of 345% YoY. This resulted in 84% load factor, 1 percentage point ("ppt") away from achieving pre-Covid load factor. Seats sold for international flights continued to surge by 3536% YoY as international borders reopened alongside the loosening of travel restrictions regionally, while seats sold for domestic flights were up by 290% YoY. ASK and RPK rose by 410% and 488% YoY respectively, in tandem with the increase in capacity and passengers carried.

At 87%, AirAsia Malaysia's 4Q2022 load factor improved by 1 ppt from the preceding quarter and 5 ppts from 4Q2019. Compared to 4Q2021, 38 additional international destinations were resumed in the same period this year, contributing to a surge in seats sold for international flights by 6424% YoY and 26% QoQ. In total, AirAsia Malaysia flew to 17 domestic destinations and 48 international destinations in 4Q2022. For the full year of 2022, AirAsia Malaysia successfully achieved a pre-Covid load factor of 84% while carrying 48% of FY2019 passengers at 16.8 million.

1 Capital A Berhad Consolidated Airlines refers to Airlines whose financial and operational results are consolidated for financial reporting purposes and these are the Malaysian, Indonesian and Philippines Airlines.

1

Press release

Preliminary Operating Statistics

For the 4th Quarter of 2022

AirAsia Indonesia posted a lower load factor of 78% in 4Q2022, down by 3 ppts YoY and 4 ppts QoQ owing to a notable 43% YoY capacity increase in the market. AirAsia Indonesia seats sold on international flights soared sharply by 7397% YoY and 36% QoQ, contributed by 4,896 flights in the quarter owing to higher capacity split for international flights. The Jakarta - Penang route recorded the highest load factor at 96%. The number of seats sold for domestic flights were up by 126% YoY and down by 33% QoQ. For FY2022, AirAsia Indonesia flew 3.25 million passengers with close to 23,000 flights on 16 operational aircraft.

In the final quarter of 2022, AirAsia Philippines recorded a healthy load factor of 87% up by 2 ppts YoY and down by 2 ppt QoQ, yet still higher than the 4Q2019 load factor of 85%. Passengers carried increased by 307% YoY and capacity by 298% YoY which drove robust growth in ASK by 387% YoY. For FY2022, AirAsia Philippines flew 4.2 million passengers, equivalent to 49% of pre-Covid passengers carried, resulting in a load factor of 89%, the highest among all AOCs.

Associate airline, AirAsia Thailand achieved the highest quarterly load factor of 90%, up 14 ppts YoY and 3 ppts QoQ with domestic and international load factors of 91% and 86%. AirAsia Thailand's rapid recovery is evidenced in the sharp climb in seats sold for international flights from 1,413 seats in the same period last year to more than 1 million seats in 4Q2022, leveraging significant pent up demand and numerous new destinations launched. AirAsia Thailand operated 42 aircraft to 24 domestic and 38 international destinations. This is an additional 7 aircraft from the previous quarter, which brings their active fleet to 72% of FY2019 total operating aircraft. AirAsia Thailand's capacity and passengers carried returned to 72% and 75% of 4Q2019 levels respectively.

The Group, including AirAsia Thailand, successfully achieved an annual load factor of 84% by flying

34.2 million passengers on 126 aircraft contributing to a 358% increase in ASK. The Group's number of passengers carried and capacity achieved 46% and 47% of pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, airasia Super App recorded 12 million Monthly Active Users ("MAU") as of Dec 2022, a significant improvement of 41% YoY. In 4Q2022, the number of transactions reached 11.6 million bringing the overall transactions for the year to 31 million, up by 386% YoY which is mainly contributed by the schedule extension of AirAsia flights, the launch of the new SUPER+ Unlimited subscriptions that were packaged with long and medium-haul flights, and continuous growth of airasia ride with the launch in Bali and incremental improvement to the booking completion rates.

BigPay closed the year with 1.3 million carded users, a healthy growth of 27% YoY and maintained quarterly growth momentum at 4% QoQ. Similar to prior quarters, the growth has been organic through the travel season in 4Q2022. This was supported by successful campaigns such as the FIFA World CupTM giveaway in partnership with Visa; and further product enhancements such as the launch of the crypto top-up feature in Singapore. BigPay also hit the RM1 billion milestone for international remittances in the quarter with expanded reach and better pricing helping to accelerate the growth.

Capital A's logistics venture, Teleport delivered yet another strong performance in 4Q2022 having moved 31,158 tonnes of cargo, up by 26% from 4Q2021 and 17% QoQ, both on the back of the ongoing recovery of AirAsia's international passenger network in 2H2022. E-commerce delivery volume recorded 3.2 million parcels in 4Q2022, a 433% increase compared with 4Q2021 and up 16% QoQ, as Teleport continues to deepen its service offering with existing customers and acquire new markets with key marketplaces and 3PL operators in the region. These results were achieved despite the declining cargo volume of -13% and -16% from last year for intra-ASEAN and intra-APAC markets respectively, and the e-commerce industry volume showing a slower growth rate of 6% from the previous year in Malaysia.

2

Press release

Preliminary Operating Statistics

For the 4th Quarter of 2022

Capital A Berhad Consolidated Airlines - Malaysia, Indonesia & Philippines

4th Quarter 2022 Operating Statistics

Capital A Berhad

Oct-Dec 2022

Oct-Dec 2021

Change

AOCs (MAA, IAA & PAA)

Passengers Carried¹

7,812,089

2,724,679

187%

Capacity²

9,111,309

3,393,618

168%

Load Factor (%)³

86

80

6ppt

ASK (mil)

9,975

2,786

258%

RPK (mil)

8,547

2,194

290%

Number of stages

49,594

18,324

171%

Average stage length (km)

1,089

825

32%

Size of fleet at quarter end (aircraft)

155

157

-2

Operating aircraft at quarter end (aircraft)

84

49

35

Full Year 2022 Operating Statistics

Capital A Berhad

Jan-Dec 2022

Jan-Dec 2021

Change

AOCs (MAA, IAA & PAA)

Passengers Carried¹

24,247,725

4,812,364

404%

Capacity²

28,931,734

6,500,182

345%

Load Factor (%)³

84

74

10ppt

ASK (mil)

29,196

5,723

410%

RPK (mil)

24,378

4,149

488%

Number of stages

157,056

35,350

344%

Average stage length (km)

1,002

882

14%

Size of fleet at quarter end (aircraft)

155

157

-2

Operating aircraft at quarter end (aircraft)

84

49

35

Note: (i) The fleet count excludes:

  • Two (2) A320 aircraft leased to a third party airline

3

Press release

Preliminary Operating Statistics

For the 4th Quarter of 2022

Malaysia

4th Quarter 2022 Operating Statistics

AirAsia Malaysia

Oct-Dec 2022

Oct-Dec 2021

Change

Passengers Carried¹

5,281,448

2,201,701

140%

Capacity²

6,070,389

2,770,638

119%

Load Factor (%)³

87

79

8ppt

ASK (mil)

6,701

2,267

196%

RPK (mil)

5,859

1,770

231%

Number of stages

32,700

14,863

120%

Average stage length (km)

1,095

824

33%

Size of fleet at quarter end (aircraft)

105

107

-2

Operating aircraft at quarter end (aircraft)

53

35

18

Full Year 2022 Operating Statistics

AirAsia Malaysia

Jan-Dec 2022

Jan-Dec 2021

Change

Passengers Carried¹

16,778,496

3,134,764

435%

Capacity²

20,057,194

4,144,702

384%

Load Factor (%)³

84

76

8ppt

ASK (mil)

20,574

3,551

479%

RPK (mil)

17,237

2,639

553%

Number of stages

107,753

22,264

384%

Average stage length (km)

1016

858

18%

Size of fleet at quarter end (aircraft)

105

107

-2

Operating aircraft at quarter end (aircraft)

53

35

18

Note: (ii) The fleet count excludes:

  • Two (2) A320 aircraft leased to a third party airline

4

Press release

Preliminary Operating Statistics

For the 4th Quarter of 2022

Indonesia

4th Quarter 2022 Operating Statistics

AirAsia Indonesia

Oct-Dec 2022

Oct-Dec 2021

Change

Passengers Carried¹

1,085,520

168,092

546%

Capacity²

1,383,300

206,640

569%

Load Factor (%)³

78

81

-3ppt

ASK (mil)

1,885

233

709%

RPK (mil)

1,512

190

696%

Number of stages

7,685

1,148

569%

Average stage length (km)

1,362

1,126

21%

Size of fleet at quarter end (aircraft)

24

26

-2

Operating aircraft at quarter end (aircraft)

16

8

8

Full Year 2022 Operating Statistics

AirAsia Indonesia

Jan-Dec 2022

Jan-Dec 2021

Change

Passengers Carried¹

3,249,677

801,673

305%

Capacity²

4,119,300

1,257,480

228%

Load Factor (%)³

79

64

15ppt

ASK (mil)

5,140

1,401

267%

RPK (mil)

4,124

914

351%

Number of stages

22,885

6,986

228%

Average stage length (km)

1248

1,114

12%

Size of fleet at quarter end (aircraft)

24

26

-2

Operating aircraft at quarter end (aircraft)

16

8

8

5

Disclaimer

Capital A Berhad published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 08:45:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
