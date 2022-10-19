AirAsia : Capital A launches IKHLAS, Shariah-compliant lifestyle platform especially for Muslims

SEPANG, 20 October 2022 - Capital A's Muslim-friendly travel and lifestyle platform, IKHLAS, which offers convenience, affordability and accessibility for Muslims to perform their religious obligations as well as a shariah-compliant lifestyle is officially launched today.

Among the key highlights of IKHLAS' offerings are the affordable and convenient IKHLAS Umrah packages in partnership with licensed umrah operator Ikhlas Com Travel and Umrah Sdn Bhd; and most importantly, Muslim travellers can now confidently travel with IKHLAS, offering a wide range of carefully curated value-for-money halal travel packages with extensive destinations across the whole AirAsia network.

The all-inclusive IKHLAS Travel packages include Muslim travellers' favourite destination, South Korea with a Muslim-friendly itinerary to experience Seoul either in the winter, spring or Train to Busan trip from as low as RM3,790. Muslim travellers can also visit Bali without worrying about Halal food options with outbound packages starting from RM390 per person. Other popular Muslim-friendly destinations include Phuket, Bangkok and Krabi.

IKHLAS started business in April 2020 and took the opportunity of the downtime during the pandemic to accelerate its development to be airasia Super App's full-fledged Muslim-friendly travel and lifestyle platform. Spurred by the resumption of AirAsia X flights to Jeddah and many other interesting destinations, IKHLAS is now able to offer many affordable umrah and other travel packages.

Other services available on the IKHLAS platform include digital access to faith-based practices such as Qurban and Zakat as well as other Shariah-compliant lifestyle services including Aqiqah, Fidyah and Sadaqah. On top of that, 'Shop with IKHLAS' also offers more than 1,000 products such as prayer items, groceries, fashion, books, jewellery and household it no ems.

IKHLAS has various Umrah packages with prices starting as low as RM5,990. Umrah Lite, Umrah Jejak Rasul and Umrah Hawa flies on AirAsia X flights from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah with departures from 16 November 2022.

The Umrah Lite package, priced at RM5,990 for 9D/7N is scheduled to depart starting 19 November while the 12D/10N Umrah Jejak Rasul package (RM7,890) will depart from 16 November and Umrah Hawa (RM7,690) that is 13D/11N begins 21 December 2022.

Capital A Executive Chairman, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said: "At AirAsia, we are all about connecting people to destinations at the best value, and I have always envisioned to replicate the AirAsia success story into a shariah-compliant travel ecosystem. With IKHLAS, we are marrying both travel and religious obligation into one convenient and accessible platform for Muslim travellers, enabling them to travel with confidence.

"We built the IKHLAS brand at the height of the pandemic. While all businesses struggle to stay afloat, we took the opportunity to re-strategise and made full use of one of the platform's offering, Sadaqah, to run donation drives and help Muslims in Malaysia and around the globe in their time of need," explained Datuk Kamarudin, who came up with the idea of IKHLAS with Group Chief Executive Officer of Capital A, Tony Fernandes.

Chief Executive Officer of IKHLAS, Ikhlas Kamarudin said: "Within just two short years, we have managed to grow the IKHLAS platform exponentially, which supports the Muslim communities and organisations through a digital ecosystem and transforming the way they perform their Deen."

Ikhlas added: "Besides the ready-made Umrah packages that we currently offer, we will also be introducing more flexible, do-it-yourself (DIY) Travel and Umrah options, where travellers can customise their trips by selecting their flights, hotels, activities and other add-ons that are curated specifically for Muslims."

In conjunction with Rabi' Ul-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar and the birth month of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the launch event was graced by a beautiful rendition of 'Selawat' by international singer-songwriter, Sandhy Sondoro who hails from Indonesia. The lyrics were written by Datuk Kamarudin and composed by Sandhy himself.

For more information about IKHLAS and its wide range of offerings including the newly launched Umrah packages, visit https://ikhlas.com/en/gb/.

###