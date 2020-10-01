Log in
AIRASIA GROUP

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 09/30
0.67 MYR   0.00%
AirAsia : Change Of Address

10/01/2020
Change description REGISTERED
Old address Unit 30-01, Level 30, Tower A, Vertical Business Suite
Avenue 3, Bangsar South
No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi
59200 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia
New address RedQ, Jalan Pekeliling 5
Lapangan Terbang Antarabangsa Kuala Lumpur (klia2)
64000 KLIA
Selangor
Malaysia
Telephone No 03 -86604333
Facsimile No 03 -86607711
E-mail address
Effective date 01 Oct 2020
Announcement Info
Company Name AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Stock Name AIRASIA
Date Announced 01 Oct 2020
Category Change of Address
Reference Number C01-30092020-00001

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 09:44:01 UTC
