AirAsia : Change Of Address
10/01/2020 | 05:45am EDT
Change description
REGISTERED
Old address
Unit 30-01, Level 30, Tower A, Vertical Business Suite
Avenue 3, Bangsar South
No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi
59200 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia
New address
RedQ, Jalan Pekeliling 5
Lapangan Terbang Antarabangsa Kuala Lumpur (klia2)
64000 KLIA
Selangor
Malaysia
Telephone No
03 -86604333
Facsimile No
03 -86607711
E-mail address
Effective date
01 Oct 2020
Announcement Info
Company Name
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Stock Name
AIRASIA
Date Announced
01 Oct 2020
Category
Change of Address
Reference Number
C01-30092020-00001
Disclaimer
AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 09:44:01 UTC
