AirAsia : Changes In Director's Interest (Section 219 Of CA 2016) - Tan Sri Anthony Francis Fernandes

Direct Interest:- 1) HSBC Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. - Pledged Securities Account - Credit Suisse AG, Singapore for Anthony Francis Fernandes - 1,600,000 Indirect Interest:- 1) HSBC Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. - Pledged Securities Account - Credit Suisse AG, Singapore for Tune Air Sdn. Bhd. - 516,485,082 2) HSBC Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. - Pledged Securities Account - Credit Suisse AG, Singapore for Tune Live Sdn. Bhd. - 248,530,290 3) RHB Capital Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. - RHB Islamic Bank Berhad - Pledged Securities Account for Tune Live Sdn. Bhd. - 260,469,710 This announcement is based on the information in the Notice relating to General Duty to make Disclosure pursuant to Section 219 of the Companies Act, 2016 dated 30 October 2020 from Tan Sri Anthony Francis Fernandes received by the registered office of AirAsia Group Berhad on 30 October 2020.