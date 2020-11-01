Log in
AirAsia : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Tune Live Sdn. Bhd.

11/01/2020 | 03:00am EST
BackOct 30, 2020
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name TUNE LIVE SDN. BHD.
Address Unit 30-01, Level 30, Tower A
Vertical Business Suite
Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi
Kuala Lumpur
59200 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. 201101020485 (948620-U)
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 28 Oct 2020
50,000,000
Transferred Direct Interest
Name of registered holder Tune Live Sdn. Bhd.
Address of registered holder Unit 30-01, Level 30, Tower A Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3 Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Under B5 Category
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Transfer of shares under B5 Category as approved by Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn. Bhd.
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 509,000,000
Direct (%) 15.231
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 0
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 0
Total no of securities after change 509,000,000
Date of notice 30 Oct 2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 30 Oct 2020
Remarks :

Direct Interest:-

1) HSBC Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. - Pledged Securities Account - Credit Suisse AG, Singapore for Tune Live Sdn. Bhd. - 248,530,290

2) RHB Capital Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. - RHB Islamic Bank Berhad - Pledged Securities Account for Tune Live Sdn. Bhd. - 260,469,710

This announcement is based on the information in the Notice of Change in the Interests of Substantial Shareholder pursuant to Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2016 dated 30 October 2020 from Tune Live Sdn. Bhd. received by the registered office of AirAsia Group Berhad on 30 October 2020.

Announcement Info
Company Name AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Stock Name AIRASIA
Date Announced 30 Oct 2020
Category Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS2-27102020-00063

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 07:59:03 UTC

