AIRASIA GROUP

AIRASIA
AirAsia : Choose to love, choose to stay, together with AirAsia

02/12/2021 | 10:09pm EST
'Crizelle was my support system. She gave me courage to face other people's judgement. People tried to set us apart but we remained strong and showed them how we love each other. She didn't know that I joined this contest. But I decided to try my luck, as I saw it as a perfect Valentine gift to her,' Siel added.

The young couple confessed that they have been to different tourist and beach destinations in the Philippines except for Boracay. In fact, they've been saving up money to get a good deal for their dream Boracay vacation.

Siel and Crizelle can now save their budget for the cost of flights and a hotel and put it into spending money, as AirAsia has awarded them a round trip ticket for 2 with 3 days and 2 nights stay at the five star Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay courtesy of SNAP.

SNAP is one of AirAsia's newest products which offers great value flight + hotel accommodation packages which can be easily accessed through the airasia super app.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, 'AirAsia knows the importance of celebrating Valentine's day for most Filipinos. While some will settle for a virtual date because of the pandemic, a lot will definitely go the extra mile to make sure their loved one feels special.

This is why we salute Siel for taking her dream Valentine's date to greater heights. AirAsia is all about bringing people together, making it happen and celebrating love, adventure and leisure in all forms.

Now is the time to get out there and regain your halted travel plans with SNAP.'

AirAsia recently earned a perfect 7-star rating from Airlineratings.com for going above and beyond the protection of its passengers against COVID-19.

Boracay remains an island destination of choice for local and foreign tourists, securing the second spot in the Conde Nest Traveler's 25 Best Island Beaches in the World: Reader's Choice Awards in 2020.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 13 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2021 03:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
