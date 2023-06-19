AirAsia : Citilink Indonesia flights now available on airasia Superapp
06/19/2023 | 04:24am EDT
Citilink Indonesia flights now available on airasia Superapp
Further solidifies airasia Superapp's OTA position in the region as Citilink's extensive route network expands offerings and value to travellers
Photo caption: (Left to right) Ms Tan Mai Yin, Chief Commercial Officer of airasia Superapp and Mr Ichwan F. Agus, Chief Commercial & Cargo Officer of Citilink in the signing ceremony took place in Kuala Lumpur
MOU between airasia Superapp and Citilink
KUALA LUMPUR, 19 June 2023 - Citilink, one of Indonesia's key low-cost carriers with over 90 routes across its network is now available for booking on the airasia Superapp, providing travellers with a wider, more flexible and affordable travel experience.
This partnership between airasia Superapp and Citilink was formalised at a signing ceremony between Ms Tan Mai Yin, Chief Commercial Officer of airasia Superapp and Mr Ichwan F. Agus, Chief Commercial & Cargo Officer of Citilink in Kuala Lumpur recently.
Both airasia Superapp and Citilink are committed to optimising all collaborative potential from this partnership including joint marketing campaigns, cross-selling with other travel services on the travel superapp as well as initiatives to ensure user satisfaction and business performance of both entities.
Tan Mai Yin, Chief Commercial Officer of airasia Superapp, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We would like to welcome Citilink Indonesia unto the airasia Superapp OTA platform, and we are honoured to have their trust to sell Citilink's extensive route network on our app, further strengthening our OTA position in Southeast Asia. The partnership marks a significant milestone in the Southeast Asian travel industry where two industry giants who share the same vision will leverage our respective strengths to provide quality and value in travel for everyone."
Ichwan F. Agus, Chief Commercial & Cargo Officer of Citilink, expressed "Citilink greatly welcomes the collaboration with airasia Superapp. This collaboration is one of Citilink's continuous efforts to improve services and give added value to all customers. The collaboration between Citilink and airasia Superapp is also expected to provide a wide benefit, especially in terms of facilitating customers' journeys."
Citilink has an extensive network of 250 daily flights throughout Indonesia, from Medan, Pontianak, Bali, Manado, to Jayapura and others, as well as several international routes, such as to Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Singapore.
In line with the partnership, Citilink has also opened a new route connecting Indonesia and Malaysia, which is the Medan - Kuala Lumpur route, after the Jakarta - Kuala Lumpur and Medan - Penang routes that have been operated earlier. This new route was officially launched on June 16, 2023, and flies daily with Airbus A320 aircraft.
Special for those three routes, airasia Superapp and Citilink are offering exclusive up to 20% off. The promotional fares are available for booking on the airasia Superapp from now until 25 June 2023 for the travel period between 19 June - 31 December 2023.
Aside from Citilink, airasia Superapp also has over 70 other direct airline partners with notable names, such as ANA, Bangkok Airways, Vietnam Airlines, Etihad, Thai Smile, as well as more than 700 other global carriers in total on its platform. The airasia Superapp's vision is to provide a seamless end-to-end travel booking experience for every traveller, ranging from flights, hotels, airport transfer, ride-hailing, culinary experiences, travel retail and duty-free shopping, insurance and much more in one convenient app. All of these services are encapsulated by the airasia rewards loyalty program, allowing users to earn and redeem airasia points for every transaction within the app.
Stay up to date with everything from the airasia Superapp by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram & TikTok or @airasia on Twitter for the latest updates. For a seamless and enhanced experience, download your airasia Superapp from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei AppGallery.
*** ENDS ***
About airasia Superapp
The airasia Superapp is the one-stop travel platform business of Capital A offering consumers over 15 lines of products and services via the Superapp as well as the airasia.com website. Powered by data and technology, the airasia Superapp leverages its digital ecosystem of 51 million users and 40 million downloads to generate a personalised and seamless consumer experience. Users can also engage in real-time conversations, join like-minded communities, play games and much more. From travel needs to everyday lifestyle essentials, there is always something for everyone on the airasia Superapp.
Media Enquiries: superappcomms@airasia.com
About Citilink
Citilink is a subsidiary of Garuda Indonesia Group, serving flights with the system of connecting cities.
As proof of its success and ongoing commitment to improving customer service, Citilink received several awards such as Top IT Implementation Airlines Sector from the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (2017), the Transportation Safety Management Award from the Ministry of Transportation (2017), a four-star accreditation from world aviation industry rating agency, Skytrax for two consecutive years from 2018, TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Award for three consecutive years from 2018, the 4-Star Low-Cost Airline predicate from Airline Passenger Experience (APEX) for the third time, the 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating predicate from Skytrax (2021), as well as various other prestigious awards.
For more information about Citilink, please visit www.citilink.co.id, Facebook FanPage Citilink, Twitter @citilink and Instagram @citilink.