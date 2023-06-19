AirAsia : Citilink Indonesia flights now available on airasia Superapp

Photo caption: (Left to right) Ms Tan Mai Yin, Chief Commercial Officer of airasia Superapp and Mr Ichwan F. Agus, Chief Commercial & Cargo Officer of Citilink in the signing ceremony took place in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, 19 June 2023 - Citilink, one of Indonesia's key low-cost carriers with over 90 routes across its network is now available for booking on the airasia Superapp, providing travellers with a wider, more flexible and affordable travel experience.

This partnership between airasia Superapp and Citilink was formalised at a signing ceremony between Ms Tan Mai Yin, Chief Commercial Officer of airasia Superapp and Mr Ichwan F. Agus, Chief Commercial & Cargo Officer of Citilink in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Both airasia Superapp and Citilink are committed to optimising all collaborative potential from this partnership including joint marketing campaigns, cross-selling with other travel services on the travel superapp as well as initiatives to ensure user satisfaction and business performance of both entities.

Tan Mai Yin, Chief Commercial Officer of airasia Superapp, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We would like to welcome Citilink Indonesia unto the airasia Superapp OTA platform, and we are honoured to have their trust to sell Citilink's extensive route network on our app, further strengthening our OTA position in Southeast Asia. The partnership marks a significant milestone in the Southeast Asian travel industry where two industry giants who share the same vision will leverage our respective strengths to provide quality and value in travel for everyone."

Ichwan F. Agus, Chief Commercial & Cargo Officer of Citilink, expressed "Citilink greatly welcomes the collaboration with airasia Superapp. This collaboration is one of Citilink's continuous efforts to improve services and give added value to all customers. The collaboration between Citilink and airasia Superapp is also expected to provide a wide benefit, especially in terms of facilitating customers' journeys."

Citilink has an extensive network of 250 daily flights throughout Indonesia, from Medan, Pontianak, Bali, Manado, to Jayapura and others, as well as several international routes, such as to Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Singapore.

In line with the partnership, Citilink has also opened a new route connecting Indonesia and Malaysia, which is the Medan - Kuala Lumpur route, after the Jakarta - Kuala Lumpur and Medan - Penang routes that have been operated earlier. This new route was officially launched on June 16, 2023, and flies daily with Airbus A320 aircraft.