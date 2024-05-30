Annual

CAPITAL A BERHAD ANNUAL REPORT 2023

About

This Report

1

Welcome to our Asean-themed Annual Report 2023, in which we seek to present a balanced and accurate narrative of Capital A's continued growth and influence in the region. In this report, we present both our financial and non-financial performance highlighting the risks and opportunities that we navigate in order to create short, mid and long-term value utilising our physical, digital and intellectual resources. This report is intended primarily for providers of financial capital, but is relevant to all stakeholders who would like to understand how we seek to accelerate our momentum of growth while creating positive environmental and social value, supported by best governance practices.

From the start, we have considered Asean our home ground, building sky bridges to connect not only major destinations but also second and third-tier cities that had no international connections before. We chose to do so because we realise the potential of tourism to stimulate economic growth. Today, as we grow our ecosystem into logistics, aviation services, a travel app and branding

platform, we continue to champion Asean values, diversity and potential through partnerships, innovation and initiatives that promote regional unity, economic growth and cultural exchange. We seek to connect everyone in Asean to each other while bringing Asean to the world and the world to Asean.

MATERIALITY

Contents of this report reflect matters that we have identified as being relevant or of material interest to our stakeholders. These material matters have been determined by extensive stakeholder engagement as well as internal evaluation. Together, they reflect existing and emerging risks and opportunities which could affect our ability to create value.

REPORTING FRAMEWORK

In preparing this report, we have been guided by the principles and requirements of the following:

  • Integrated Reporting Framework (IRF) issued by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation
  • Main Market Listing Requirements issued by Bursa Malaysia
  • Corporate Governance Guide (3rd Edition) issued by Bursa Malaysia
  • Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance (MCCG) 2021 issued by Securities Commission Malaysia
  • Companies Act 2016
  • Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards

SCOPE AND BOUNDARY

Disclosures in this report relate primarily to key activities and events concerning Capital A and its subsidiaries covering the year from 1 January 2023 - 31 December 2023, unless stated otherwise. Material events that took place up to the Board's approval date of 25 April 2024 are also included.

COMBINED ASSURANCE

Contents of this report have been approved by our Board of Directors, our internal auditors and Ernst & Young PLT in its capacity as our external auditor.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains certain forward-looking statements relating to future performance. Such statements are premised on current assumptions and circumstances which could change, hence they necessarily involve uncertainty. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Board of Directors of Capital A acknowledges responsibility for ensuring the integrity of this Annual Report 2023. In our opinion, the report presents a fair assessment of the Group's performance and addresses all key matters that are material to our ability to create value. This report was approved by the Board on 25 April 2024.

FEEDBACK

We welcome all inquiries, comments and feedback on our Annual Report in order to clarify issues and to further improve our reporting. Please communicate with us through:

Tel: +603 8660 4333

Email: capitala_ir@airasia.com

OUR SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

This year, in line with intensifying commitment and focus on sustainability issues, we have also produced a standalone Sustainability Report, which provides a comprehensive and detailed account of our sustainability strategy and progress made in the Economic, Environmental and Social pillars. Our Sustainability Report 2023 can be accessed on our corporate website at capitala.com/sustainability.html.

What's2InsideCAPITAL A BERHAD ANNUAL REPORT 2023 3

ABOUT US

  1. Who We Are
  2. Our Vision and Our Purpose

CORPORATE

INFORMATION

  1. Corporate Information
  1. Corporate Structure
  1. Flying High: Our Aviation Group Network & Statistics
  1. Our Digital Statistics
  2. Our Social Media Statistics
  3. Our Performance at a Glance
  1. We're Back: Our Diary 2023
  1. Awards & Accolades 2023

INVESTOR

MANAGEMENT

INFORMATION

DISCUSSION

25

2023 Financial & Investor

AND ANALYSIS

Calendar

42

Our Business Model

26

Five-Year Financial &

44

Our Operating

Operating Highlights

Environment

27

Share Performance and

48

Our Key Risks and

Market Capitalisation

Mitigation

28

Our Investment Case

51

Our Strategy/Blueprint

54

Chairman & Group CEO's

OUR LEADERSHIP

Statement

  1. Board at a Glance
  2. Directors' Profiles
  1. Our Senior Management Team
  1. Our CEOs

BUSINESS

REVIEW

61 AVIATION GROUP

  • AirAsia Malaysia
  • AirAsia Thailand
  • AirAsia Indonesia
  • AirAsia Philippines

64 AVIATION SERVICES

  • Asia Digital Engineering
  • Santan
  • Ground Team Red
  • Capital A Consultancy
  • DARTS

70 MOVE DIGITAL

  • AirAsia MOVE
  • BigPay

74 LOGISTICS

  • Teleport

76 CAPITAL A INTERNATIONAL

• AirAsia brand co. (Abc.)

78 VENTURES

  • airasia academy
  • ikhlas.com

SUSTAINABILITY

STATEMENT

  1. Sustainability Statement
  2. Sustainability Approach
  3. Sustainability Governance
  4. Material Matters
  5. Sustainability Progress
  1. Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
  2. Performance Table

CORPORATE

GOVERNANCE

96 Corporate Governance Overview Statement

  1. Audit Committee Report
  1. Statement on Risk Management and Internal Control
  1. Additional Compliance Information

ADDITIONAL

INFORMATION

  1. Analysis of Shareholdings
  1. Analysis of RCUIDS Holdings
  1. Analysis of Warrants Holdings
  1. List of Properties Held
  1. Notice of Annual General Meeting
  1. Glossary

FINANCIAL

REPORT

1 Directors' Report

  1. Statement by Directors
  1. Statutory Declaration
  2. Independent Auditors' Report
  1. Income Statements
  1. Statements of Comprehensive Income
  1. Statements of Financial Position
  1. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  1. Statement of Changes in Equity
  2. Statements of Cash Flow
  1. Notes to the Financial Statements
    • Proxy Form

4

ABOUT US

CAPITAL A BERHAD ANNUAL REPORT 2023

5

Who

We

Are

Capital A is an investment holding company with a portfolio of synergistic travel and lifestyle businesses that leverage data and technology. It comprises five verticals and a venture arm, RedBeat Capital.

The five verticals are:

AirAsia Aviation - the world's leading low-cost carrier AirAsia

Capital A Aviation Services - including our engineering company Asia Digital Engineering (ADE), ground handling services Ground Team Red (GTR), food services company Santan, consulting business AirAsia Consulting, and our shared services centre DARTS

Teleport, an integrated logistics solutions provider

Travel platform MOVE Digital (formerly known as airasia Digital) - including our super app, AirAsia MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp) and fintech, BigPay

Capital A International - newly set up global brand management platform specialising in the expansion, management and licensing of the AirAsia and other Asean brands, driven by AirAsia brand co. (Abc.)

Capital A's vision is to create and deliver products and services that offer the best value at the lowest cost, underpinned by robust data accumulated over 20 years in operation and one of Asia's leading brands that remains committed to serving the underserved in Asean and beyond.

Our Vision and

Our Mission

Our Vision

Our Mission

To become a world

• To become a globally recognised Asean brand focused on delivering

leading aviation and

sustainable value to the economy, society and environment.

travel services group

serving the underserved,

• To provide the highest quality and great value services in aviation and travel

connecting communities

services' products.

and transforming lives in

Asean and beyond

• To care for all of our external and internal stakeholders from guests, business

partners, investors and Allstars to communities, regulators and governments.

• To continuously seek new growth opportunities which embrace technology

to improve efficiency, reduce cost, and enhance service level.

Allstar Values

All For One,

Dare to

Make a

Celebrate

All

One For All

Dream

Difference

Individuals

Keep It

Be

Have

Safety

Empathy &

Simple

Transparent

is #1

Respect

6 CORPORATE INFORMATION

Corporate Information

CAPITAL A BERHAD ANNUAL REPORT 2023

7

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Datuk Kamarudin bin Meranun (Non-IndependentExecutive Chairman)

Tan Sri Anthony Francis Fernandes (widely known as Tan Sri Tony Fernandes) (Non-IndependentExecutive Director and Chief Executive Officer)

Dato' Abdel Aziz @ Abdul Aziz bin Abu Bakar (Non-Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector)

Dato' Fam Lee Ee

(Senior Independent Non-Executive Director)

Dato' Mohamed Khadar bin Merican

(Independent Non-Executive Director)

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Chairman

Dato' Mohamed Khadar bin Merican

Members

Dato' Abdel Aziz @ Abdul Aziz bin Abu Bakar Dato' Fam Lee Ee

SAFETY REVIEW BOARD

Chairman

Dato' Fam Lee Ee

Member

Dato' Mohamed Khadar bin Merican

COMPANY SECRETARIES

Cynthia Gloria Louis

(SSM Practicing Certificate No.: 201908003061)

(MAICSA No.: 7008306)

Chew Mei Ling

(SSM Practicing Certificate No.: 201908003178)

(MAICSA No.: 7019175)

AUDITORS

Ernst & Young PLT

[Registration No.: 202006000003

(LLP0022760-LCA) & AF 0039]

Chartered Accountants

Level 23A, Menara Milenium

Jalan Damanlela

Pusat Bandar Damansara

50490 Kuala Lumpur

Wilayah Persekutuan

HEAD OFFICE & INVESTOR RELATIONS

RedQ, Jalan Pekeliling 5

Lapangan Terbang Antarabangsa Kuala Lumpur

64000 KLIA

Selangor Darul Ehsan

Tel

:

(603) 8660 4333

Fax

:

(603) 8660 7777

E-mail

: capitala_ir@airasia.com

Website

: capitala.com

Social Media

: Twitter (twitter.com/airasia)

: Facebook (facebook.com/flyairasia)

: Instagram (instagram.com/airasiamove)

: Instagram (instagram.com/flyairasia)

: TikTok (tiktok.com/@flyairasia)

: TikTok (tiktok.com/@airasiamove)

: Youtube (youtube.com/@airasia)

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Chairman

Dato' Fam Lee Ee

Member

Dato' Abdel Aziz @ Abdul Aziz Bin Abu Bakar

RISK MANAGEMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE

Chairman

Dato' Abdel Aziz @ Abdul Aziz bin Abu Bakar

Member

Dato' Mohamed Khadar bin Merican

Tel

: (603) 7495 8000

Fax

: (603) 2095 5332

REGISTERED OFFICE

RedQ, Jalan Pekeliling 5

Lapangan Terbang Antarabangsa Kuala Lumpur

64000 KLIA

Selangor Darul Ehsan

Tel

: (603) 8660 4333

Fax

: (603) 8660 7711

SHARE REGISTRAR

Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd. [Registration No.: 197101000970 (11324-H)]

Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A

Vertical Business Suite

Avenue 3, Bangsar South

No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi

59200 Kuala Lumpur

Wilayah Persekutuan

Tel

: (603) 2783 9299

Fax

: (603) 2783 9222

E-mail

: is.enquiry@my.tricorglobal.com

Website

: www.tricorglobal.com

Tricor Customer Service Centre:

Unit G-3, Ground Floor, Vertical Podium

Avenue 3, Bangsar South

No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi

59200 Kuala Lumpur

Wilayah Persekutuan

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad

Listing Date

: 16 April 2018

Stock Name

: CAPITALA

Stock Code

: 5099

8 CORPORATE INFORMATION

Corporate Structure

CAPITAL A BERHAD ANNUAL REPORT 2023

9

Subsidiary

Associate

Jointly Controlled

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Capital Aviation

AirAsia Drone

Fleet

AirAsia Aviation

Asia Digital

AAD

AirAsia SEA

AirAsia

Services Sdn. Bhd.

Sdn.Bhd.

Consolidated

Group Limited

Engineering

Holdings

Limited

Berhad

(f.k.a Red Aviation

(18)

Pte. Ltd.

Sdn. Bhd.

Inc.

(Thailand)

Services Sdn. Bhd.)

(13)

(8) (9) (27)

14.30%

65.91%

Teleport

Everywhere

Pte.Ltd.

11.65%

100%

100%

Move Digital Sdn. Bhd.

Redbeat

(formerly known as AirAsia Digital

Capital Sdn. Bhd.

Sdn. Bhd.)

(16)

(15)

99.56%

96.19%

Big Pay Pte. Ltd

AirAsia SuperApp

Sdn. Bhd.

100%

46.25%

40%

AirAsia

20.95%

PT AirAsia

AirAsia

Consulting

Indonesia Tbk

Inc.

Sdn. Bhd

(5)

100%

57.25%

99.66%

Santan

PT Indonesia AirAsia

Philippines

Restaurant

AirAsia, Inc.

Sdn. Bhd.

(30)

67%

100%

PT Garda

100%

AirAsia SEA

Tawang Reksa

AirAsia Aviation

Sdn. Bhd.

Indonesia

Management

(33)

Services Sdn. Bhd.

(1) (2)

40.71%

100%

Asia Aviation Public

Company Limited

AirAsia

Europe Limited

100%

Thai AirAsia

100%

Co. Ltd

AirAsia (Guangzhou)

Aviation Service Limited

Company

51%

AirAsia (Cambodia)

Co. Ltd.

(12)

Capital A Berhad's Corporate Structure (16 April 2024) *the % represents voting shares/rights

  1. Was transferred from AirAsia Berhad to AirAsia Aviation Group limited on 6th January 2023
  2. Change of company name with effect from 16th January 2023
  3. Change of company name with effect from 16th January 2023
  4. Was transferred from Airasia SuperApp Sdn. Bhd. to Capital A Berhad on 17th January 2023
  5. Was transferred from Airasia Aviation Group limited to Bigpay Holdings Sdn. Bhd. on 15th February 2023
  6. Incorporated on 21st February 2023
  7. Incorporated on 24th February 2023
  8. Was transferred from AirAsia Digital Sdn. Bhd. to Capital A Berhad on 1st March 2023
  9. Change of company name with effect from 3rd March 2023
  10. Change of company name with effect from 9th March 2023
  11. Incorporated on 20th March 2023
  12. Incorporated on 3rd April 2023
  13. Incorporated on 10th April 2023
  14. Incorporated on 10th May 2023
  15. Change of company name on 16th June 2023
  16. Incorporated on 19th June 2023
  17. Was transferred from Move Digital Sdn. Bhd. (f.k.a AirAsia Digital Sdn. Bhd.) to Airasia SuperApp Sdn. Bhd. on 13th July 2023
  18. Was transferred from AirAsia Berhad to Capital A Berhad on 2nd August 2023
  19. Was transferred from Move Digital Sdn. Bhd. (f.k.a AirAsia Digital Sdn. Bhd.) to Redbeat Capital Sdn. Bhd. on 8th August 2023
  20. Incorporated on 24th August 2023
  21. Was transferred from Move Digital Sdn. Bhd. to Redbeat Capital Sdn. Bhd. on 8th September 2023
  22. Was transferred from Biglife Sdn. Bhd. to Teleport Everywhere Pte Ltd on 18th September 2023
  23. Change of company name on 20th September 2023
  24. Transferred 65.91% of shares from Move Digital Sdn. Bhd. (f.k.a AirAsia Digital Sdn. Bhd.) to Capital A Berhad on 22nd November 2023
  25. Was transferred from AirAsia Superapp Sdn. Bhd. to Redbeat Capital Sdn. Bhd. on 23rd November 2023
  26. Incorporated on 30th November 2023
  27. Change of company name on 16th January 2024
  28. Change of company name on 2nd February 2024
  29. Was transferred from Santan Food Sdn. Bhd. to Redbeat Capital Sdn. Bhd. on 13th February 2024
  30. Was transferred from Capital A Berhad to Capital Aviation Services Sdn. Bhd. (f.k.a Red Aviation Services Sdn. Bhd.) on 23rd February 2024
  31. Incorporated on 4th March 2024
  32. Change of company name on 19th March 2024
  33. Was transferred from Capital A Berhad to Capital Aviation Services Sdn. Bhd. (f.k.a Red Aviation Services Sdn. Bhd.) on 25th March 2024
  34. Change of company name on 29th March 2024
  35. Change of company name on 4th April 2024
  36. Change of company name on 5th April 2024

100%

100%

AirAsia

Asia Aviation Capital

(Mauritius) Ltd.

Limited

(Labuan)

100%

100%

AirAsia Corporate

Asia Aviation

Services Limited

Capital Pte.Ltd.

(Labuan)

(Singapore)

2%

50%

100%

Ground Team Red

Rouge Aircraft

Holdings Sdn. Bhd.

1 Limited

(Labuan)

98%

Ground Team

Red Sdn. Bhd.

80%

GTRSG

Pte. Ltd.

100%

ADE Asset One

Sdn. Bhd.

(6)

100%

ADE Asset Two

Sdn. Bhd.

(7)

1%

99%

PT Asia Digital

Engineering Indonesia

(11)

99.99%

ADE, Philippines Inc.

(14)

60%

ADE (Cambodia)

Co. Ltd.

(20)

100%

ADE Asset Three

Co. Ltd.

(26)

100%

Asia Digital Engineering

(Thailand) Co., Ltd.

(31)

60%

(Singapore)

(24)

67%

Teleport Commerce

In Private Limited

(India)

67%

PT Teleportasi

Bisnis Indonesia

49%

Teleport

(Thailand)

Co. Ltd.

10%

100%

Teleport Commerce

Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

100%

Teleport

Platforms

Sdn. Bhd.

80%

Freightchain

Technologies

Pte. Ltd.

40%

Teleport Commerce

Philippines, Inc

100%

Teleport

Holdings

Sdn. Bhd.

100%

Teleport Terminals

Sdn. Bhd.

(f.k.a BIGLIFE

Digital Sdn. Bhd.)

(22) (23)

100%

Delivereat

Sdn. Bhd.

100%

BigPay Later Sdn. Bhd.

100%

100%

100%

100%

38%

Move Travel

AirAsia

BIGLIFE

Santan Food

DAAK Technology

100%

Sdn. Bhd. (f.k.a.

SuperApp LLC

Sdn. Bhd.

Sdn. Bhd.

Sdn. Bhd.

AirAsia Com Travel

BigPay Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Sdn. Bhd.)

(34)

100%

BigPay Singapore Pte. Ltd.

100%

100%

100%

100%

Move Duty Free

AirAsia Ride

Airasia Superapp

AirAsia

Sdn. Bhd

Sdn. Bhd.

(Thailand)

Technology

100%

(f.k.a AirAsia Duty

Company Limited

Centre India

Big Pay (Thailand) Ltd.

Free Sdn. Bhd.)

[f.k.a Velox

Private Limited

(36)

Technology

(Thailand)

100%

Company Limited]

(10)

BPB Technologies Sdn. Bhd.

100%

Ourfarm Asia

100%

Sdn. Bhd.

BigPay Capital Sdn. Bhd.

49%

99.99%

BIGLIFE

BIG Loyalty

(Thailand)

India Pvt Ltd

100%

Co., Ltd

Big Pay Philippines Inc

99.997%

100%

100%

100%

BIGLIFE

BIGLIFE Digital

Redbeat Ventures

Philippines

Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Inc. (USA)

BPPL Technologies

Inc

1%

Limited

100%

99%

100%

100%

100%

BIGLIFE

PT BIGLIFE

AirAsia Technology

Teleport

Hong Kong

Digital Indonesia

Centre Singapore

Platforms

PT Move Travel

Co., Ltd

Pte Ltd.

Indonesia (f.k.a PT

Pte. Ltd.

Airasia SuperApp

Indonesia)

100%

75%

99.99%

(35)

BIGLIFE

Redtix Sdn. Bhd.

AA Com Travel

49%

Vietnam

Teleport

Philippines Inc.

100%

Co., Ltd

Commerce

(Thailand)

Move Travel

Co., Ltd

(Thailand) Limited

100%

100%

[f.k.a AirAsia

Rokki Media

Com Travel]

AirAsia Ride Pte.

Holdings

(Thailand) Ltd

Ltd. (formerly

Sdn. Bhd.

(32)

known as AirAsia

Com Pte.Ltd.)

100%

AACOM Australia

100%

Pty Ltd

100%

100%

RedBeat Academy

Rokki

Sdn. Bhd.

Teleport

Sdn. Bhd.

(19)

Hong Kong

100%

100%

Co. Limited

AirAsia

AirAsia Com

Com Limited

Guangzhou

100%

50%

(Hong Kong)

Co. Ltd.

Redbeat Capital I, LLC

100%

RedRecords

(Cayman Island)

Teleport

Sdn. Bhd.

(21)

Commercial

100%

Services

AirAsia Com

(Shenzhen)

(Vietnam) Company

60%

Limited

100%

Limited

Ikhlas Com Travel

AirAsia SuperApp

Sdn. Bhd.

Taiwan Limited

(17) (25)

100%

AirAsia Mobile

Sdn. Bhd.

(f.k.a. Santan

Kitchen Sdn. Bhd.)

(28) (29)

6.07%

10 CORPORATE INFORMATION

Flying High

Our Aviation Group Network & Statistics

AirAsia Aviation Group

240 22

Routes Countries

122 15

Destinations Hubs

AirAsia X Group

(a sister company of Capital A)

27 10

Routes Countries

23 2

Destinations Hubs

International

Domestic

Market Share

Market Share

CAPITAL A BERHAD ANNUAL REPORT 2023

11

Legend

Hub Destination

Malaysia

27%

53%

36%

Thailand

11%

35%

AirAsia

Group

Total

Market

%

Indonesia

13%

2%

Share

19

5%

10%

Philippines

5%

16%

12 CORPORATE INFORMATION

A Digital Lifestyle Company

CAPITAL A BERHAD ANNUAL REPORT 2023

13

Our Digital Statistics

MOVE Digital

Gross Booking Value (GBV)

No. of transactions completed

15,143,786,276 32,469,420

Monthly Active Users (MAU)

15

million

IN FY2023

JAN

FEB

MAR

APR

MAY

JUN

JUL

AUG

SEP

OCT

NOV

DEC

28%

YoY growth in

Gross Transaction

Volume

1.5 MILLION

carded users

Logistics

Moved

200,000

tonnes of cargo

Delivered nearly

30 million

e-Commerce parcels

Moving

130,000

parcels daily in 4Q2023

Aviation Services

7 hangar

lines available

Over 10,000

line maintenance services completed

AEROTRADE posted

USD10 million

in revenue

Nearly

20 million

units of inflight products sold

Partnership

with leading retailer sold over

190,000 units

of frozen meal within 2 months

Managed over

22 million passengers

across 144,000 flights

Handled

>86,000

tonnes of cargo

Our Social Media Statistics

Facebook

LINE

12,997,726

27,873,142

followers

followers

X (formerly known as Twitter)

Pinterest

7,864,146

5,470

followers

followers

Instagram

KakaoStory

3,480,631

8,278

followers

followers

YouTube

KakaoTalk

201,272

54,356

followers

followers

TikTok

WeChat

196,582

1,789,457

followers

followers

LinkedIn

XHS/Redbook

807,029

18,987

followers

followers

Douyin

Weibo

69,877

1,302,883

followers

followers

14 CORPORATE INFORMATION

Our Performance at a Glance

CAPITAL A BERHAD ANNUAL REPORT 2023

15

Business

Performance

Recovered

77%

of our pre-COVID passenger volume on the back of a

74%

seat recovery.

Induction of

Teleport's first three Airbus A321 Freighter (A321F) aircraft, Awan, Pari and Bei Long,

into its air logistics fleet.

Teleport saw

275% YoY

growth in

Sustainability Performance

Environmental

Resumed

ADE completed

100

C-Checks

under 2.5 years, a record time frame since inception in September 2020.

eCommerce

volume

in 2023 Delivered 30 million parcels in 2023

Avoided

Appointed to the

Appointed as an

64.4

49%

129,469

ICAO

adviser on the

gCO2/ASK

waste

national

tonnes

Committee

diverted from

climate change

disposal

of CO2 emissions

on Aviation Environmental

from fuel efficiency

Protection Experts'

advisory panel

initiatives

Working Group

Cadet

Pilot

Programme

after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

ADE secured

USD100

million

funding from OCP Asia Ltd.

Completed over

5 million

Social

Economic

ADE received approval from the

European Union Aviation

Safety Agency (EASA)

Part 145 Organisation,

signifying the highest standards of safety and quality in aviation maintenance.

Santan's collaboration with a leading retailer resulted in the sale of nearly

200,000

units

of frozen meals within three months of launch.

e-hailing rides booked through AirAsia MOVE.

Launched

to enhance the global presence and impact of the AirAsia brand.

Introduced

7%

RM244,097

Diversity

women

awarded to social

Recruitment

enterprises in Asean

pilots,

through AirAsia

Guidelines

above the global

Foundation

average of 5.8%

Received Safety

32%

0

Rating of

women in

fatalities

7/7 Stars

leadership

positions

NPS score of

99.9%

52

migration of data storage to

Google Cloud

42%

77%

88%

expenditure

on-time

load factor

on local

performance

for short-

suppliers

haul flights

16

CORPORATE INFORMATION

CAPITAL A BERHAD ANNUAL REPORT 2023

We're Back: Our Diary 2023

17

The year 2023 marked a significant chapter in Capital A's journey as we remained focused on delivering the very best as a low-cost,high-value group of companies. Despite the challenging global economic landscape, Capital A has continued to demonstrate resilience and agility, achieving significant milestones across all facets of our operations. As we forge ahead with strong momentum in all that we do, we are pleased to present a timeline of major events that encapsulate our journey over the past year.

Listening to guests' feedback, we replaced our chatbot AVA with our new AI-powered AskBo underlining our commitment to being more transparent while enhancing the customer experience.

To boost domestic tourism, we partnered with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture to launch our first 5 million FREE SEATS campaign to popular domestic and international destinations.

AirAsia Indonesia collaborates on Lake Toba-themed aircraft liveries

ADE opened its first aircraft maintenance facility in Johor, strengthening its position as the region's leading MRO service provider.

JANUARY

FEBRUARY

Asia Digital Engineering (ADE) celebrated the inauguration of its new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hangar facility in Senai, Johor Bahru, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to deliver best-in-class MRO services across a broader range of locations to meet growing demand. The event was honoured by the presence of His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, the Crown Prince of Johor, along with key state government officials.

Capital A introduced AskBo, an AI- powered concierge, replacing AirAsia Virtual Allstar (AVA), as part of the Group's commitment to deliver transparent communication and an enhanced customer experience with prompt resolution.

The press conference was led by Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A, alongside Bo Lingam, GCEO of AirAsia Aviation Group Limited (AAGL), who is also the namesake of the latest virtual Allstar.

In a collaborative effort to stimulate tourism across Asean, AirAsia, in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, launched the first FREE SEATS* campaign for 2023 offering five million free seats to numerous popular domestic and international destinations. This initiative, aimed at bolstering Malaysia's tourism sector and stimulating air travel, aligns with the nation's goal to attract 15.6 million tourist arrivals and generate RM47.6 billion in tourism receipts for 2023. The launch was officiated by the Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, YB Tiong King Sing.

AirAsia Indonesia collaborated with Tobatenun, BPODT, and InJourney to promote tourism through aircraft liveries themed around Lake Toba.

