From the start, we have considered Asean our home ground, building sky bridges to connect not only major destinations but also second and third-tier cities that had no international connections before. We chose to do so because we realise the potential of tourism to stimulate economic growth. Today, as we grow our ecosystem into logistics, aviation services, a travel app and branding

platform, we continue to champion Asean values, diversity and potential through partnerships, innovation and initiatives that promote regional unity, economic growth and cultural exchange. We seek to connect everyone in Asean to each other while bringing Asean to the world and the world to Asean.

MATERIALITY

Contents of this report reflect matters that we have identified as being relevant or of material interest to our stakeholders. These material matters have been determined by extensive stakeholder engagement as well as internal evaluation. Together, they reflect existing and emerging risks and opportunities which could affect our ability to create value.

REPORTING FRAMEWORK

In preparing this report, we have been guided by the principles and requirements of the following: