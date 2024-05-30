Annual
6 CORPORATE INFORMATION
Corporate Information
CAPITAL A BERHAD ANNUAL REPORT 2023
7
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Datuk Kamarudin bin Meranun (Non-IndependentExecutive Chairman)
Tan Sri Anthony Francis Fernandes (widely known as Tan Sri Tony Fernandes) (Non-IndependentExecutive Director and Chief Executive Officer)
Dato' Abdel Aziz @ Abdul Aziz bin Abu Bakar (Non-Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector)
Dato' Fam Lee Ee
(Senior Independent Non-Executive Director)
Dato' Mohamed Khadar bin Merican
(Independent Non-Executive Director)
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Chairman
Dato' Mohamed Khadar bin Merican
Members
Dato' Abdel Aziz @ Abdul Aziz bin Abu Bakar Dato' Fam Lee Ee
SAFETY REVIEW BOARD
Chairman
Dato' Fam Lee Ee
Member
Dato' Mohamed Khadar bin Merican
COMPANY SECRETARIES
Cynthia Gloria Louis
(SSM Practicing Certificate No.: 201908003061)
(MAICSA No.: 7008306)
Chew Mei Ling
(SSM Practicing Certificate No.: 201908003178)
(MAICSA No.: 7019175)
AUDITORS
Ernst & Young PLT
[Registration No.: 202006000003
(LLP0022760-LCA) & AF 0039]
Chartered Accountants
Level 23A, Menara Milenium
Jalan Damanlela
Pusat Bandar Damansara
50490 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan
HEAD OFFICE & INVESTOR RELATIONS
RedQ, Jalan Pekeliling 5
Lapangan Terbang Antarabangsa Kuala Lumpur
64000 KLIA
Selangor Darul Ehsan
Tel
:
(603) 8660 4333
Fax
:
(603) 8660 7777
: capitala_ir@airasia.com
Website
: capitala.com
Social Media
: Twitter (twitter.com/airasia)
: Facebook (facebook.com/flyairasia)
: Instagram (instagram.com/airasiamove)
: Instagram (instagram.com/flyairasia)
: TikTok (tiktok.com/@flyairasia)
: TikTok (tiktok.com/@airasiamove)
: Youtube (youtube.com/@airasia)
NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Chairman
Dato' Fam Lee Ee
Member
Dato' Abdel Aziz @ Abdul Aziz Bin Abu Bakar
RISK MANAGEMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE
Chairman
Dato' Abdel Aziz @ Abdul Aziz bin Abu Bakar
Member
Dato' Mohamed Khadar bin Merican
Tel
: (603) 7495 8000
Fax
: (603) 2095 5332
REGISTERED OFFICE
RedQ, Jalan Pekeliling 5
Lapangan Terbang Antarabangsa Kuala Lumpur
64000 KLIA
Selangor Darul Ehsan
Tel
: (603) 8660 4333
Fax
: (603) 8660 7711
SHARE REGISTRAR
Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd. [Registration No.: 197101000970 (11324-H)]
Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A
Vertical Business Suite
Avenue 3, Bangsar South
No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi
59200 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan
Tel
: (603) 2783 9299
Fax
: (603) 2783 9222
: is.enquiry@my.tricorglobal.com
Website
: www.tricorglobal.com
Tricor Customer Service Centre:
Unit G-3, Ground Floor, Vertical Podium
Avenue 3, Bangsar South
No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi
59200 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan
STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING
Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
Listing Date
: 16 April 2018
Stock Name
: CAPITALA
Stock Code
: 5099
8 CORPORATE INFORMATION
Corporate Structure
CAPITAL A BERHAD ANNUAL REPORT 2023
9
Subsidiary
Associate
Jointly Controlled
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Capital Aviation
AirAsia Drone
Fleet
AirAsia Aviation
Asia Digital
AAD
AirAsia SEA
AirAsia
Services Sdn. Bhd.
Sdn.Bhd.
Consolidated
Group Limited
Engineering
Holdings
Limited
Berhad
(f.k.a Red Aviation
(18)
Pte. Ltd.
Sdn. Bhd.
Inc.
(Thailand)
Services Sdn. Bhd.)
(13)
(8) (9) (27)
14.30%
65.91%
Teleport
Everywhere
Pte.Ltd.
11.65%
100%
100%
Move Digital Sdn. Bhd.
Redbeat
(formerly known as AirAsia Digital
Capital Sdn. Bhd.
Sdn. Bhd.)
(16)
(15)
99.56%
96.19%
Big Pay Pte. Ltd
AirAsia SuperApp
Sdn. Bhd.
100%
46.25%
40%
AirAsia
20.95%
PT AirAsia
AirAsia
Consulting
Indonesia Tbk
Inc.
Sdn. Bhd
(5)
100%
57.25%
99.66%
Santan
PT Indonesia AirAsia
Philippines
Restaurant
AirAsia, Inc.
Sdn. Bhd.
(30)
67%
100%
PT Garda
100%
AirAsia SEA
Tawang Reksa
AirAsia Aviation
Sdn. Bhd.
Indonesia
Management
(33)
Services Sdn. Bhd.
(1) (2)
40.71%
100%
Asia Aviation Public
Company Limited
AirAsia
Europe Limited
100%
Thai AirAsia
100%
Co. Ltd
AirAsia (Guangzhou)
Aviation Service Limited
Company
51%
AirAsia (Cambodia)
Co. Ltd.
(12)
Capital A Berhad's Corporate Structure (16 April 2024) *the % represents voting shares/rights
- Was transferred from AirAsia Berhad to AirAsia Aviation Group limited on 6th January 2023
- Change of company name with effect from 16th January 2023
- Change of company name with effect from 16th January 2023
- Was transferred from Airasia SuperApp Sdn. Bhd. to Capital A Berhad on 17th January 2023
- Was transferred from Airasia Aviation Group limited to Bigpay Holdings Sdn. Bhd. on 15th February 2023
- Incorporated on 21st February 2023
- Incorporated on 24th February 2023
- Was transferred from AirAsia Digital Sdn. Bhd. to Capital A Berhad on 1st March 2023
- Change of company name with effect from 3rd March 2023
- Change of company name with effect from 9th March 2023
- Incorporated on 20th March 2023
- Incorporated on 3rd April 2023
- Incorporated on 10th April 2023
- Incorporated on 10th May 2023
- Change of company name on 16th June 2023
- Incorporated on 19th June 2023
- Was transferred from Move Digital Sdn. Bhd. (f.k.a AirAsia Digital Sdn. Bhd.) to Airasia SuperApp Sdn. Bhd. on 13th July 2023
- Was transferred from AirAsia Berhad to Capital A Berhad on 2nd August 2023
- Was transferred from Move Digital Sdn. Bhd. (f.k.a AirAsia Digital Sdn. Bhd.) to Redbeat Capital Sdn. Bhd. on 8th August 2023
- Incorporated on 24th August 2023
- Was transferred from Move Digital Sdn. Bhd. to Redbeat Capital Sdn. Bhd. on 8th September 2023
- Was transferred from Biglife Sdn. Bhd. to Teleport Everywhere Pte Ltd on 18th September 2023
- Change of company name on 20th September 2023
- Transferred 65.91% of shares from Move Digital Sdn. Bhd. (f.k.a AirAsia Digital Sdn. Bhd.) to Capital A Berhad on 22nd November 2023
- Was transferred from AirAsia Superapp Sdn. Bhd. to Redbeat Capital Sdn. Bhd. on 23rd November 2023
- Incorporated on 30th November 2023
- Change of company name on 16th January 2024
- Change of company name on 2nd February 2024
- Was transferred from Santan Food Sdn. Bhd. to Redbeat Capital Sdn. Bhd. on 13th February 2024
- Was transferred from Capital A Berhad to Capital Aviation Services Sdn. Bhd. (f.k.a Red Aviation Services Sdn. Bhd.) on 23rd February 2024
- Incorporated on 4th March 2024
- Change of company name on 19th March 2024
- Was transferred from Capital A Berhad to Capital Aviation Services Sdn. Bhd. (f.k.a Red Aviation Services Sdn. Bhd.) on 25th March 2024
- Change of company name on 29th March 2024
- Change of company name on 4th April 2024
- Change of company name on 5th April 2024
100%
100%
AirAsia
Asia Aviation Capital
(Mauritius) Ltd.
Limited
(Labuan)
100%
100%
AirAsia Corporate
Asia Aviation
Services Limited
Capital Pte.Ltd.
(Labuan)
(Singapore)
2%
50%
100%
Ground Team Red
Rouge Aircraft
Holdings Sdn. Bhd.
1 Limited
(Labuan)
98%
Ground Team
Red Sdn. Bhd.
80%
GTRSG
Pte. Ltd.
100%
ADE Asset One
Sdn. Bhd.
(6)
100%
ADE Asset Two
Sdn. Bhd.
(7)
1%
99%
PT Asia Digital
Engineering Indonesia
(11)
99.99%
ADE, Philippines Inc.
(14)
60%
ADE (Cambodia)
Co. Ltd.
(20)
100%
ADE Asset Three
Co. Ltd.
(26)
100%
Asia Digital Engineering
(Thailand) Co., Ltd.
(31)
60%
(Singapore)
(24)
67%
Teleport Commerce
In Private Limited
(India)
67%
PT Teleportasi
Bisnis Indonesia
49%
Teleport
(Thailand)
Co. Ltd.
10%
100%
Teleport Commerce
Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
100%
Teleport
Platforms
Sdn. Bhd.
80%
Freightchain
Technologies
Pte. Ltd.
40%
Teleport Commerce
Philippines, Inc
100%
Teleport
Holdings
Sdn. Bhd.
100%
Teleport Terminals
Sdn. Bhd.
(f.k.a BIGLIFE
Digital Sdn. Bhd.)
(22) (23)
100%
Delivereat
Sdn. Bhd.
100%
BigPay Later Sdn. Bhd.
100%
100%
100%
100%
38%
Move Travel
AirAsia
BIGLIFE
Santan Food
DAAK Technology
100%
Sdn. Bhd. (f.k.a.
SuperApp LLC
Sdn. Bhd.
Sdn. Bhd.
Sdn. Bhd.
AirAsia Com Travel
BigPay Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
Sdn. Bhd.)
(34)
100%
BigPay Singapore Pte. Ltd.
100%
100%
100%
100%
Move Duty Free
AirAsia Ride
Airasia Superapp
AirAsia
Sdn. Bhd
Sdn. Bhd.
(Thailand)
Technology
100%
(f.k.a AirAsia Duty
Company Limited
Centre India
Big Pay (Thailand) Ltd.
Free Sdn. Bhd.)
[f.k.a Velox
Private Limited
(36)
Technology
(Thailand)
100%
Company Limited]
(10)
BPB Technologies Sdn. Bhd.
100%
Ourfarm Asia
100%
Sdn. Bhd.
BigPay Capital Sdn. Bhd.
49%
99.99%
BIGLIFE
BIG Loyalty
(Thailand)
India Pvt Ltd
100%
Co., Ltd
Big Pay Philippines Inc
99.997%
100%
100%
100%
BIGLIFE
BIGLIFE Digital
Redbeat Ventures
Philippines
Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Inc. (USA)
BPPL Technologies
Inc
1%
Limited
100%
99%
100%
100%
100%
BIGLIFE
PT BIGLIFE
AirAsia Technology
Teleport
Hong Kong
Digital Indonesia
Centre Singapore
Platforms
PT Move Travel
Co., Ltd
Pte Ltd.
Indonesia (f.k.a PT
Pte. Ltd.
Airasia SuperApp
Indonesia)
100%
75%
99.99%
(35)
BIGLIFE
Redtix Sdn. Bhd.
AA Com Travel
49%
Vietnam
Teleport
Philippines Inc.
100%
Co., Ltd
Commerce
(Thailand)
Move Travel
Co., Ltd
(Thailand) Limited
100%
100%
[f.k.a AirAsia
Rokki Media
Com Travel]
AirAsia Ride Pte.
Holdings
(Thailand) Ltd
Ltd. (formerly
Sdn. Bhd.
(32)
known as AirAsia
Com Pte.Ltd.)
100%
AACOM Australia
100%
Pty Ltd
100%
100%
RedBeat Academy
Rokki
Sdn. Bhd.
Teleport
Sdn. Bhd.
(19)
Hong Kong
100%
100%
Co. Limited
AirAsia
AirAsia Com
Com Limited
Guangzhou
100%
50%
(Hong Kong)
Co. Ltd.
Redbeat Capital I, LLC
100%
RedRecords
(Cayman Island)
Teleport
Sdn. Bhd.
(21)
Commercial
100%
Services
AirAsia Com
(Shenzhen)
(Vietnam) Company
60%
Limited
100%
Limited
Ikhlas Com Travel
AirAsia SuperApp
Sdn. Bhd.
Taiwan Limited
(17) (25)
100%
AirAsia Mobile
Sdn. Bhd.
(f.k.a. Santan
Kitchen Sdn. Bhd.)
(28) (29)
6.07%
10 CORPORATE INFORMATION
Flying High
Our Aviation Group Network & Statistics
AirAsia Aviation Group
240 22
Routes Countries
122 15
Destinations Hubs
AirAsia X Group
(a sister company of Capital A)
27 10
Routes Countries
23 2
Destinations Hubs
International
Domestic
Market Share
Market Share
CAPITAL A BERHAD ANNUAL REPORT 2023
11
Legend
Hub Destination
Malaysia
27%
53%
36%
Thailand
11%
35%
AirAsia
Group
Total
Market
%
Indonesia
13%
2%
Share
19
5%
10%
Philippines
5%
16%
Annual
ABOUT
CORPORATE
INVESTOR
OUR
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION
BUSINESS
SUSTAINABILITY
CORPORATE
ADDITIONAL
FINANCIAL
Report
US
INFORMATION
INFORMATION
LEADERSHIP
AND ANALYSIS
REVIEW
STATEMENT
GOVERNANCE
INFORMATION
REPORT
2023
12 CORPORATE INFORMATION
A Digital Lifestyle Company
CAPITAL A BERHAD ANNUAL REPORT 2023
13
Our Digital Statistics
MOVE Digital
Gross Booking Value (GBV)
No. of transactions completed
15,143,786,276 32,469,420
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
15
million
IN FY2023
JAN
FEB
MAR
APR
MAY
JUN
JUL
AUG
SEP
OCT
NOV
DEC
28%
YoY growth in
Gross Transaction
Volume
1.5 MILLION
carded users
Logistics
Moved
200,000
tonnes of cargo
Delivered nearly
30 million
e-Commerce parcels
Moving
130,000
parcels daily in 4Q2023
Aviation Services
7 hangar
lines available
Over 10,000
line maintenance services completed
AEROTRADE posted
USD10 million
in revenue
Nearly
20 million
units of inflight products sold
Partnership
with leading retailer sold over
190,000 units
of frozen meal within 2 months
Managed over
22 million passengers
across 144,000 flights
Handled
>86,000
tonnes of cargo
Our Social Media Statistics
LINE
12,997,726
27,873,142
followers
followers
X (formerly known as Twitter)
7,864,146
5,470
followers
followers
KakaoStory
3,480,631
8,278
followers
followers
YouTube
KakaoTalk
201,272
54,356
followers
followers
TikTok
196,582
1,789,457
followers
followers
XHS/Redbook
807,029
18,987
followers
followers
Douyin
69,877
1,302,883
followers
followers
14 CORPORATE INFORMATION
Our Performance at a Glance
CAPITAL A BERHAD ANNUAL REPORT 2023
15
Business
Performance
Recovered
77%
of our pre-COVID passenger volume on the back of a
74%
seat recovery.
Induction of
Teleport's first three Airbus A321 Freighter (A321F) aircraft, Awan, Pari and Bei Long,
into its air logistics fleet.
Teleport saw
275% YoY
growth in
Sustainability Performance
Environmental
Resumed
ADE completed
100
C-Checks
under 2.5 years, a record time frame since inception in September 2020.
eCommerce
volume
in 2023 Delivered 30 million parcels in 2023
Avoided
Appointed to the
Appointed as an
64.4
49%
129,469
ICAO
adviser on the
gCO2/ASK
waste
national
tonnes
Committee
diverted from
climate change
disposal
of CO2 emissions
on Aviation Environmental
from fuel efficiency
Protection Experts'
advisory panel
initiatives
Working Group
Cadet
Pilot
Programme
after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.
ADE secured
USD100
million
funding from OCP Asia Ltd.
Completed over
5 million
Social
Economic
ADE received approval from the
European Union Aviation
Safety Agency (EASA)
Part 145 Organisation,
signifying the highest standards of safety and quality in aviation maintenance.
Santan's collaboration with a leading retailer resulted in the sale of nearly
200,000
units
of frozen meals within three months of launch.
e-hailing rides booked through AirAsia MOVE.
Launched
to enhance the global presence and impact of the AirAsia brand.
Introduced
7%
RM244,097
Diversity
women
awarded to social
Recruitment
enterprises in Asean
pilots,
through AirAsia
Guidelines
above the global
Foundation
average of 5.8%
Received Safety
32%
0
Rating of
women in
fatalities
7/7 Stars
leadership
positions
NPS score of
99.9%
52
migration of data storage to
Google Cloud
42%
77%
88%
expenditure
on-time
load factor
on local
performance
for short-
suppliers
haul flights
16
CORPORATE INFORMATION
CAPITAL A BERHAD ANNUAL REPORT 2023
We're Back: Our Diary 2023
17
The year 2023 marked a significant chapter in Capital A's journey as we remained focused on delivering the very best as a low-cost,high-value group of companies. Despite the challenging global economic landscape, Capital A has continued to demonstrate resilience and agility, achieving significant milestones across all facets of our operations. As we forge ahead with strong momentum in all that we do, we are pleased to present a timeline of major events that encapsulate our journey over the past year.
Listening to guests' feedback, we replaced our chatbot AVA with our new AI-powered AskBo underlining our commitment to being more transparent while enhancing the customer experience.
To boost domestic tourism, we partnered with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture to launch our first 5 million FREE SEATS campaign to popular domestic and international destinations.
AirAsia Indonesia collaborates on Lake Toba-themed aircraft liveries
ADE opened its first aircraft maintenance facility in Johor, strengthening its position as the region's leading MRO service provider.
JANUARY
FEBRUARY
Asia Digital Engineering (ADE) celebrated the inauguration of its new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hangar facility in Senai, Johor Bahru, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to deliver best-in-class MRO services across a broader range of locations to meet growing demand. The event was honoured by the presence of His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, the Crown Prince of Johor, along with key state government officials.
Capital A introduced AskBo, an AI- powered concierge, replacing AirAsia Virtual Allstar (AVA), as part of the Group's commitment to deliver transparent communication and an enhanced customer experience with prompt resolution.
The press conference was led by Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A, alongside Bo Lingam, GCEO of AirAsia Aviation Group Limited (AAGL), who is also the namesake of the latest virtual Allstar.
In a collaborative effort to stimulate tourism across Asean, AirAsia, in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, launched the first FREE SEATS* campaign for 2023 offering five million free seats to numerous popular domestic and international destinations. This initiative, aimed at bolstering Malaysia's tourism sector and stimulating air travel, aligns with the nation's goal to attract 15.6 million tourist arrivals and generate RM47.6 billion in tourism receipts for 2023. The launch was officiated by the Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, YB Tiong King Sing.
AirAsia Indonesia collaborated with Tobatenun, BPODT, and InJourney to promote tourism through aircraft liveries themed around Lake Toba.
