AirAsia FREE* Seats returns with 10 million seats guaranteed across the region

Campaign aims to further stimulate travel demand, spur economic growth across region

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 June 2024 - AirAsia FREE* Seats campaign returns with 10 million promotional seats as part of the airline's efforts to continue supporting tourism and stimulating economic growth across the region. This year, with flights to over 130 destinations on sale, the campaign aims to enhance connectivity and bolster the economies of numerous travel hotspots.

The campaign enables travellers in the region to explore stunning hidden gems such as Da Nang, Pattaya, Medan, Guwahati, Siem Reap and more for free*, effectively driving tourists to these areas. This is on top of domestic destinations in Malaysia like Kuching, Penang, Langkawi, and Alor Setar, where holidaymakers and travellers can head to exciting places and savour local delicacies while supporting the tourism industry and local economies.

For those who wish to fly beyond Asia and explore our medium-haul destinations, AirAsia's Big Sale is now on, offering special fares on AirAsia X to experience the skyscrapers or scrumptious local delights in Taipei, Xi'an, Perth, Almaty, Tokyo, Seoul, and more. Low fares start from as low as RM279** all-in one-way.

In celebration of the highly-anticipated campaign, AirAsia is hosting a spectacular 'Claw-some FREE Seats' event at Sunway Velocity in Kuala Lumpur. Running for two days from today and ending on 9 June 2024, this event offers attendees the thrilling experience of being part of a giant human claw machine, where they can win fantastic prizes including free flights, hotel stays, exclusive merchandise and more courtesy of Santan, TTRacing, Montigo, Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks, Everland Resort Korea, Elevete, Playmade and Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort Andaz Macau.

Paul Carroll, Group Chief Commercial Officer of AirAsia Group said: "The AirAsia FREE* Seats campaign aims to fulfil our promise of delivering the best value for our guests while enhancing travel connectivity across the region with our extensive network. This initiative is a powerful driver of regional economic growth, and contributes towards revitalising tourism sectors as countries catch up on post-pandemic growth opportunities.

"This year, Asean tourism is expected to see a significant rebound, with Malaysia targeting 27.3 million foreign tourists and Asean as a whole anticipating over 100 million tourist arrivals. By facilitating affordable travel, we help local businesses - from hotels and restaurants to tour operators and retail shops - thrive amid recovering global travel demands. As we enter the second half of the year, we look forward to generating a positive economic ripple effect across various sectors through this campaign, contributing to the overall growth and resilience of the regional tourism industry."​

The AirAsia FREE* Seats campaign and Big Sale start today, 8 June 2024 at 12pm (GMT+8). All flights on sale are available for booking until 16 June 2024 onlyon airasia.com or the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly airasia Superapp) for travel from 2 September 2024 up until 8 October 2025.