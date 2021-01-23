AirAsia : Foundation organises book drive to benefit children in shelter

SEPANG, 24 January 2021 - AirAsia Foundation is launching a book donation drive titled 'Books for Good' in conjunction with the International Day of Education today.

The two-week long campaign starting 24 January 2021, invites donors to purchase a local children's titles at RM25.00 each from DestinationGOOD.com, AirAsia Foundation's social enterprise retail outlet. Featuring books on the themes of culture and nature, the campaign would not only benefit their intended recipients but also Malaysian authors and illustrators.

All book donations will be channelled to three homes under the SHELTER Home for Children, which provides care to underprivileged children between the ages of four to twelve years old.

AirAsia Foundation Executive Director Yap Mun Ching said: 'We are organising this drive o support children care homes in these challenging times when they are unable to attend school. Children in shelter often lack access to educational tools so we hope this drive will help refresh their libraries with resources that will imbue in the children a love of wildlife and appreciation of Malaysia's diversity.

'Our goal is to raise donations for 100 books so that we are able to provide the homes with a broad selection of titles. We urge as many people as possible to support this cause for deserving children.'

January 24 is proclaimed as the International Day of Education by the United Nations to celebrate the role of education for peace and development. Its message promotes inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all, so as to achieve gender equality and poverty eradication goals.

Destination GOOD is AirAsia Foundation's flagship social enterprise shop in Kuala Lumpur which retails over 400 responsibly and ethically produced goods sourced from over 50 social enterprises in Asean. More than just a shop, Destination GOOD is a movement for mindful travelling and shopping and serves as an avenue for Asean social entrepreneurs and community-based enterprises to connect and collaborate. Products from Destination Good can also be purchased online at destinationgood.com.