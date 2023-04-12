Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPITALA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(CAPITALA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-04-10
0.7950 MYR   +0.63%
12:10aAirasia : IKHLAS launches Zakat in the Sky
PU
04/11AirAsia to be the first airline connecting Kuala Lumpur to Kertajati, Indonesia
AQ
04/10Airasia : expands China network with direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Shantou and Kota Kinabalu to Beijing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia : IKHLAS launches Zakat in the Sky

04/12/2023 | 12:10am EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, 12 April 2023 - Ikhlas Com Travel Sdn Bhd (IKHLAS), Capital A's syariah compliant lifestyle platform launches Zakat in the Sky for the convenience of Muslims to pay zakat including zakat fitrah onboard their flights back to their hometowns in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

AirAsia guests can pay zakat fitrah by cash to AirAsia cabin crew on behalf of IKHLAS with the choice to channel the funds to Pusat Pungutan Zakat - Majlis Agama Islam Wilayah Persekutuan (PPZ-MAIWP), Lembaga Zakat Negeri Kedah Darul Aman (LZNK), Majlis Agama Islam Negeri Sembilan (MAINS) or Majlis Agama Islam dan Adat Melayu Terengganu (MAIDAM).

IKHLAS Chief Executive Officer, Ikhlas Kamarudin said, "IKHLAS has been entrusted by these zakat institutions as a partner to help with their mission to drive and increase their zakat collections for the benefit of the ummah.

"As a licensed zakat collections agent, we are authorised to collect all types of zakat through IKHLAS platform including mobile application, web site and other alternatives including the latest method that we have launched in partnership with AirAsia, Zakat in the Sky."

Zakat in the Sky is the latest initiative by IKHLAS to facilitate zakat payments for Muslim passengers onboard AirAsia flights. IKHLAS is an authorised and licensed agent under various state zakat organisations for all types of zakat payments.

Under the initiative, IKHLAS is working closely with sister airlines AirAsia to help Muslim passengers pay zakat inflight. Passengers who intend to do so may request assistance from the cabin crew on duty. They will then need to fill out a form which will be collected together with the zakat payment prior to arrival at their respective destinations.

IKHLAS Zakat provides online and offline services to facilitate payments of zakat fitrah (selected states only), zakat pendapatan (wealth), harta (assets), business, savings, shares, KWSP/LTAT, gold and silver and qadha zakat.

Chief Executive Officer of PPZ-MAIWP, Abdul Hakim Amir Osman said that zakat is the third pillar of Islam which is compulsory for all Muslims. Allah SWT combines the compulsory obligation of performing prayers with zakat in dozens of al-Quran verses such as ayat 43 of surah al-Baqarah. This states that zakat is an obligation connected to the main obligation which is to perform prayers.

"PPZ-MAIWP welcomes the partnership with zakat collection agents like IKHLAS to help increase zakat collections. We believe that the IKHLAS platform has its own users and pull to help improve public awareness. We also need to keep up with technology advancements in creating more channels of zakat payments," he said.

To date, IKHLAS has successfully collected more than RM5.2 million of zakat funds since it first introduced the service in 2020. As a token for zakat payers, IKHLAS is offering airasia points for all transactions and a chance to win IKHLAS Umrah package.

Launched during the pandemic in October 2020, IKHLAS is a syariah compliant travel and lifestyle platform designed specifically to help Muslims fulfil their obligations with convenience. For more information about IKHLAS Zakat or other products and services, visit ikhlas.com or download the mobile application from Apple App Store orGoogle Play Store.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Capital A Berhad published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 04:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
