    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
07/25AIRASIA : Lowest-priced meals in Kota Kinabalu exclusively on airasia food
PU
07/22GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome Of Meeting
PU
07/22AIRASIA : extends Credit Account validity to 3 years
PU
AirAsia : Lowest-priced meals in Kota Kinabalu exclusively on airasia food

07/25/2021 | 09:58pm EDT
KOTA KINABALU, 26 JULY 2021 - Sabah's latest food delivery platform, airasia food continues to play its part in promoting local businesses and at the same time, providing the people of Sabah with the best value as is evident through its latest promotion that features many of the lowest-priced meals in Kota Kinabalu.

From now through to September 2021, a range of popular local eateries in Sabah will serve up the lowest prices in town, which will be featured by airasia food each week. This will allow restaurant operators to showcase their products, and in return, help them with their sales. To top it off, customers can also enjoy RM5 off their orders every Sunday from 22 July to 15 Sept with the promo code RM5OFFKK. This limited offer is applicable to all merchants featured during the promotional period. No minimum spend is required.

Making its debut in Kota Kinabalu earlier this month, the airasia Super App has been a hit among local businesses and consumers alike for its low commission rates and unbeatable deals. To ensure that customers get only the best, airasia food has carefully selected a number of eateries that not only represent the best of Kota Kinabalu food, but also provide the best value-for-money. App users may click on the 'Food' icon on the airasia Super App or visit airasia.com/food for the full list of participating merchants.

Lim Ben-Jie, Head of e-commerce for airasia Super App said, 'The airasia brand has always been synonymous with value, choice and convenience. Since our recent launch in Kota Kinabalu, we have witnessed an overwhelming response from both businesses and consumers, with more than 170 new Sabahan businesses signing up to our platform in less than a month. In order to further help local restaurant owners who might be struggling during these difficult times, we hope that this regular weekly promotion will help customers discover more local eateries that are not only worth their support, but whose affordable menu items will leave everyone extremely satisfied and keep coming back for more.'

For added convenience and savings, airasia food customers can now also opt to self-pick up their orders.

airasia food is rapidly expanding in line with strong demand, and interested restaurants and food and beverage outlets in Kota Kinabalu can register their interest to become a partner merchant by filling up this form, and they will be contacted for further details.

Those who are interested to join the airasia delivery squad team can easily do so by visiting Teleport.asia/deliverypartner.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and developments from airasia food and Asean's fastest growing travel and lifestyle super app by following @airasiadelivers on Instagram.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 01:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
