AirAsia MOVE Introduces "Guaranteed Low Fares" on AirAsia Domestic and International Flights

Photo Caption: (third and fourth from left) Paul Carroll, Group Chief Commercial Officer of AirAsia and Dabraj Sing, Chief Business Officer, AirAsia MOVE officiating AirAsia MOVE's lowest AirAsia fares campaign
MANILA, 20 May 2024 - Many wish to escape the scorching heat, but are also worried about the high prices of flight tickets to catch some cold air or at least take a breather out of the metro - but all these should be worries of the past because these days there are now many ways to travel without breaking the bank. There are now several travel offerings by low-cost carriers, made even more affordable with travel promos, bundles and subscriptions by travel booking apps like AirAsia MOVE.
Following its successful launch, AirAsia MOVE, as the official booking partner of AirAsia Philippines, guarantees low fares on domestic and international AirAsia flights.
When travelers book directly via the AirAsia MOVE app, they can enjoy the low base fares on domestic and international flights offered by AirAsia Philippines.
Fly to Japan, do your shopping or probably enjoy its sumptuous dishes for as low as PHP 3,589! Check out the laid-back and colorful streets of Macau for only PHP 2,265 or get your K-drama dreams come to life with a trip to Korea for as low as PHP 3,034.
To travelers planning to head out to local destinations, AirAsia Philippines offers flights to Boracay, Iloilo, Tacloban, Cebu and Davao for as low as 1,214 all-in one-way fare, exclusively available via AirAsia MOVE. Full terms and conditions available here.
Travelers are also set to have a better and seamless experience with the AirAsia MOVE app with some of its key features:
More ancillary options such as additional luggage, inflight meals, travel protection, and more which can be booked directly on the app with up to 30% savings.
2. Ability to check and monitor AirAsia flight status within the app.
3. Conveniently manage flight bookings & check-in for all AirAsia flights.
4. Earn AirAsia points to travel and redeem flights, hotels and more!
5. Connect with fellow travelers via the AirAsia Communities feature
Nadia Omer, CEO of AirAsia MOVE, said, "At AirAsia MOVE, our vision is to be Asean's favorite travel companion that creates inclusive and delightful journeys, and as Asia's Leading OTA*, we are proud to be the exclusive travel platform to offer the lowest base fares for all AirAsia group of airlines' flights, enabling more people to access affordable travel conveniently. This is an expansion of how our biggest airline partner's wide connectivity has benefited many across the region to fulfill their dreams to travel, complemented by key features of our AirAsia MOVE app to enhance each travelers' journey. Download the AirAsia MOVE app today, and check out the best deals across all of AirAsia group of airlines' wide flight network especially throughout the promo period from now until 2 June 2024."
Ricky Isla, AirAsia Philippines Chief Executive Officer said: "As a guest-obsessed company, AirAsia is committed to providing our passengers with the best travel experiences at the most affordable prices. We are working very closely with our official travel booking partner, AirAsia MOVE to ensure that you can enjoy AirAsia's low fares while providing you up-to-date information and seamless travel experience.
The booking period runs from May 20 to June 2, 2024, offering a long window for travelers to secure their trips, while the travel period is from May 20, 2024, to March 31, 2025, giving passengers flexibility to plan their travels especially for the long weekends and breaks.
*by World Travel Awards
