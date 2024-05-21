AirAsia MOVE Introduces "Guaranteed Low Fares" on AirAsia Domestic and International Flights

MANILA, 20 May 2024 - Many wish to escape the scorching heat, but are also worried about the high prices of flight tickets to catch some cold air or at least take a breather out of the metro - but all these should be worries of the past because these days there are now many ways to travel without breaking the bank. There are now several travel offerings by low-cost carriers, made even more affordable with travel promos, bundles and subscriptions by travel booking apps like AirAsia MOVE.

Following its successful launch, AirAsia MOVE, as the official booking partner of AirAsia Philippines, guarantees low fares on domestic and international AirAsia flights.

When travelers book directly via the AirAsia MOVE app, they can enjoy the low base fares on domestic and international flights offered by AirAsia Philippines.