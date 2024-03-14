AirAsia MOVE Partners with Newport World Resorts to Elevate Travel and Entertainment Offerings

Epic Rewards cardholders can now convert their points to rewards points via AirAsia MOVE

Newport World Resorts Chief Marketing Officer David Jorden and AirAsia MOVE Head of Ecosystem and Partnerships Lim Ben-Jie sign a deal for an epic partnership.

MANILA, 14 MARCH - Asia's best travel booking app, AirAsia MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp), and Newport World Resorts (NWR), the Philippines' premier integrated resort complex announced a strategic partnership that allows members of NWR's Epic Rewards program to convert Epic Points to AirAsia Points, making way for exciting travel and lifestyle opportunities for its members.

Through this partnership, NWR Epic Rewards Cardholders can seamlessly convert their points to AirAsia Points via AirAsiaMOVE. For as low as 800 Epic Points, you can get 1,000 AirAsia Points when you convert via AirAsia MOVE. These converted points can then be used for purchasing flights and hotels on AirAsia MOVE.

David Jorden, Newport World Resorts Chief Marketing Officersaid"We are thrilled to partner with AirAsia MOVE as we continue to elevate our Epic Rewards program to new heights. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to provide our patrons with extraordinary lifestyle experiences from Newport World Resorts and beyond. Now Epic Points can be converted to AirAsia Points to purchase flights and book hotels through the app, allowing members to make the most of their rewards."

Ben-Jie Lim, AirAsia MOVE Head of Ecosystem and Partnerships commented,"We are happy to welcome Newport World Resorts to the AirAsia MOVE family. Finally, we are able to share this great news to everyone! Our partnership with Newport World Resorts expands our rewards program, offering our members exciting new ways to earn and redeem points. We believe this collaboration will create a truly seamless and rewarding travel and lifestyle experience for both sets of members."

To convert your Epic Rewards Points to AirAsia points, just follow these easy steps:

Open the AirAsia MOVE app Go to the "Xchange" icon. Link your Epic Rewards Points account by tapping the "link now" tab or simply tap "Epic points." Key in your Membership ID and password. Tap "Convert now" The converted points will automatically reflect on your account.

AirAsia Rewards Points may be redeemed when you purchase flights with any airline or hotel stays via AirAsia MOVE.

About Newport World Resorts

Escape the ordinary at Newport World Resorts.

First established as the pioneer integrated resort in the Philippines in 2009, Newport World Resorts encompasses a newer and bigger world of extraordinary thrills within the bustling Newport City community. It is a one-stop, non-stop casino, hotels, and entertainment complex comprising two main wings, Newport Grand Wing and Newport Garden Wing that feature a wide array of gaming thrills and an innovative EPIC REWARDS program for members.

Centrally located within a prime tourism spot, right across the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, Newport World Resorts boasts of the highest hotel room key count in a single property with five international hotel brands, MARRIOTT Hotel Manila, SHERATON Manila Hotel, HOTEL OKURA Manila, HILTON Hotel Manila, and HOLIDAY INN Express Manila-Newport City. The sprawling property also features a wide range of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) venues, including a three-story convention center that houses the country's largest hotel ballroom, the Marriott Grand Ballroom.

At Newport World Resorts, entertainment and lifestyle options abound. The award-winning Newport Performing Arts Theater seats over 1,700 audiences for live entertainment from plays and musicals to concerts and amazing performances. Likewise, the Newport Grand Wing's The Grand Bar and Lounge and the Newport Garden Wing's Bar 360 and El Calle Food and Music Hall provide nightly live entertainment for guests and patrons. The Newport Mall features international luxury brands and the state-of-the-art Newport Cinemas. Also within Newport City, are over 70 restaurants and dining outlets offering a diverse selection of local and international cuisine, prepared by top Filipino and international chefs.

About AirAsia MOVE

AirAsia MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp) is the newest online travel agent+ (OTA+) in town, providing a seamless and personalized experience for travelers at the best value in Asean and beyond. It envisions travel complemented by a community-led experience through features such as AirAsia chat, games, gifting, and a strong loyalty program that rewards users across its expansive ecosystem.

AirAsia MOVE's ecosystem includes OTA services such as flight bookings from over 700 airlines, including the World's Best Low-Cost Carrier AirAsia and 900,000 hotels world-wide plus ride-hailing, dining experiences, insurance, duty-free shopping and more, underpinned by integrated financial services by BigPay. It has been recognised by World Travel Awards as 'Asia's Leading Online Travel Agency 2023' in its first nomination in the OTA category. Download the AirAsia MOVE app via the Apple App Store, Google Play Storeand Huawei App Gallery.

Both AirAsia MOVE and BigPay are part of MOVE Digital, the digital arm of Capital A Berhad.

