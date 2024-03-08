AirAsia MOVE partners with THE COMMUNE Mall to bring exciting loyalty programme offerings to patrons

KUALA LUMPUR, 6 MAR 2024 - Patrons of the soon-to-be-launched THE COMMUNE, an innovative lifestyle mall located in the heart of Indahpura, Kulai, Johor are in for a treat as AirAsia MOVE(formerly airasia Superapp) will be partnering with the mall to provide innovative retail solutions and unique shopping experiences to them soon.

Through the partnership, mall visitors will be able to access an array of exclusive benefits through AirAsia Rewards, the loyalty programme of AirAsia MOVE when they shop, dine, and spend in THE COMMUNE. These benefits include exclusive discounts, complimentary flights, hotel stays and seamless connectivity with AirAsia Ride, the ride-hailing service by AirAsia MOVE. Additionally, the partnership extends to a rewarding system, offering unique shopping experiences that merge the best of both worlds - air travel and retail.

Expected to be launched in July 2024, THE COMMUNE transcends the traditional concept of a shopping mall, offering a unique space where community, culture, and commerce converge. This exceptional destination extends across four acres, with a spacious net lettable area of 200,000 square feet spread over three levels of innovatively designed space. Read more about THE COMMUNE here on Facebookand Instagram.

Leong Diyao, Head of Co-brand & Regional Partnership of AirAsia Rewards, said, "We are excited to partner with THE COMMUNE for this one-of-a-kind partnership. We envision this partnership as a significant contribution to enhance the overall customer experience for not just the mall's visitors, but AirAsia MOVE users who reside around or are travelling to THE COMMUNE as well."

David Kang, CEO of THE COMMUNE said, "Innovation, community, and customer experience are at the heart of everything we do at THE COMMUNE. Our strategic partnership with AirAsia MOVE exemplifies our commitment to offering an unparalleled retail experience that goes beyond the norm. As we prepare for our opening in July, we are excited to introduce a space where families, friends, and communities can come together to shop, dine, and create lasting memories. As we approach our grand opening in July, we're not just launching a mall, we're bringing a new heartbeat to Kulai, where every visit is an opportunity for discovery and connection."

