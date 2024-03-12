AirAsia Malaysia Launches First Ever Flights To/From Perth on A321neo aircraft

Doubles the number of flights between Malaysia and Western Australia AirAsia Group now flies over 15,000 visitor seats weekly through Perth Airport! Celebratory fares from Perth to Kuala Lumpur on sale now at up to 50% off starting from AUD$199*!

AUSTRALIA, 12 March 2024 - AirAsia Malaysia (code AK) celebrated the launch of inaugural services from Kuala Lumpur to Western Australia with the aircraft touching down at Perth Airport for the first time last night at 7:50pm.

The additional daily services between Malaysia's and Western Australia's capital cities are now underway, marking a new era of expansion as AirAsia Malaysia's first ever route to Australia. Doubling the number of flights on this popular route from seven currently to 14 weekly or twice daily, the new services add over 3,000 additional visitor seats weekly through Perth Airport.

The new daily flights will complement existing daily services on AirAsia X between Kuala Lumpur and Perth which already provide over 5,200 visitor seats weekly through Western Australia's largest gateway airport, on the larger A330 widebody aircraft.

AirAsia Aviation Group CEO, Bo Lingam said: "AirAsia Malaysia is thrilled to launch its first ever route to Australia. Perth is an incredibly popular destination for our guests for leisure, visiting friends and family, education and due to its close proximity to Southeast Asia - with Malaysia being a top five destination of origin last year. Conversely Asia is one of the most popular destinations of choice for West Australians for affordable and unique, culturally diverse travel experiences.

"We are confident these new services operated by AirAsia Malaysia will be popular - our inaugural flight to Perth was 95% full which is a great sign of things to come.

"Thanks to the addition of new model aircraft like the A321neo with longer range capabilities (over five hours) and numerous operational efficiency, we are able to make these new services a reality on a narrowbody aircraft from Kuala Lumpur.

"With over 300 new specification aircraft on order for the AirAsia Group, we look forward to reviewing more services to Australia in the future including places we have never flown before, which will be announced in due course.

"With todays' announcement, this is the most capacity the AirAsia Group including affiliate medium haul airline AirAsia X, has ever had into West Australia which is now the fastest growing destination in Australia with over 15,000 visitor seats flown weekly or nearly 800,000 annually, through Perth Airport."

Perth Airport Chief Commercial and Aviation Officer Kate Holsgrove said that AirAsia Malaysia's new service between Perth and Kuala Lumpur provides more options for those travelling between Western Australia and Malaysia's capital.

"Malaysia is Western Australia's fourth biggest international visitor market, injecting $99 million into the WA economy in visitor expenditure for the year ending in September 2023. We've got strong business, education, trade and tourism links with Malaysia and this new non-stop service provides further opportunities by adding more than 170,000 new seats annually to the Perth market. We look forward to building a strong partnership with AirAsia Malaysia, to ensure the success of this service."

AirAsia Services To/From Perth:

AirAsia X flies daily between Kuala Lumpur and Perth.

AirAsia Malaysia now operates daily services between Kuala Lumpur and Perth.

AirAsia Indonesia flies six x weekly between Jakarta and Perth.

AirAsia Indonesia flies 27 weekly flights between Bail and Perth.

In celebration of its new milestone, AirAsia is offering promotional fares between Kuala Lumpur and Perth at up to 50% off with fares starting from AUD$199* all-in one way. The fare is available for booking starting today until 17 March 2024 for the travel period between now until 30 November 2024. Simply click on the 'Flights' icon on the airasia Superapp (now renamed AirAsia Move) or website for booking to start planning for your journey.

AirAsia Malaysia (AK) Flight schedule from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Perth (PER):