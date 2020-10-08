AirAsia : Malaysia to stop funding state carrier if talks with lessors fail -letter

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The parent of Malaysia Airlines
has warned leasing companies that state fund Khazanah will stop
funding the group and force it into a winding down process if
restructuring talks with lessors are unsuccessful, according to
a letter seen by Reuters.
The warning from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the holding
company for the state carrier, raises the stakes in negotiations
for a financial shake-up known as "Plan A" and sets out an
alternative plan to divert funds to a sister airline unit called
Firefly.
"In the event Plan A fails, shareholder (Khazanah) will
cease funding for MAG and will trigger winding down/liquidation
process for MAG," according to the document, the contents of
which were confirmed by six people familiar with the matter.
Khazanah, MAG's sole shareholder, declined to comment.
Finance minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in a radio
interview on Thursday that the government would not provide
financial relief or debt guarantees to the airline.
When asked whether the government would close down the
airline, he said: "That is up to Khazanah as the shareholder of
Malaysia Airlines. I have never ever said to close down Malaysia
Airlines."
In an email response to Reuters on Wednesday, MAG said it
will "depict its final position upon achieving resolution with
the parties it is negotiating with." It said the restructuring
plan was a crucial step for it to come out as a "sustainable and
profitable organisation in future."
MAG's comments in the letter reviewed by Reuters came days
after the airline group asked lessors in a letter for steep
discounts on aircraft rentals as part of a broad restructuring
plan, some of the people said.
According to the latest document, under a "Plan B" scenario,
Khazanah would "inject funds into Firefly directly to start new
jet operations at Kuala Lumpur on a much smaller scale, focusing
first on domestic services."
Low-cost carrier Firefly, which operates a fleet of 12 twin
turboprops, mainly within the country, is currently a fully
owned subsidiary of MAG.
According to the document, Firefly would obtain narrow-body
planes and subsequently wide-body aircraft from the market in
the "Plan B" scenario.
PREVIOUS RESTRUCTURING
Malaysia's national airline has struggled to recover from
two tragedies in 2014 - the mysterious disappearance of flight
MH370 and the shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine.
Khazanah took it private that year as part of a $1.5 billion
restructuring, but efforts to turn around its business have been
further upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since last year, Malaysia had been looking for a strategic
partner for its airline, which has been beset by high costs and
a bloated workforce.
The carrier has a total fleet of 88 planes, of which 25 are
in storage, according to data from Cirium, an aviation analytics
company.
Late on Tuesday, Malaysia's AirAsia X, the
long-haul arm of AirAsia Group, Malaysia Airline's
competitor, said it needed to restructure $15.3 billion of debt
to stave off liquidation.
Globally, governments have bailed out shattered airlines
this year but that has not been enough to prevent layoffs.
Sources, who declined to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the matter, say Malaysia Airlines is negotiating
discounts with lessors via a restructuring plan it is seeking to
implement through a UK court process.
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Clifford Chance are among
the law firms involved in the restructuring process, while some
lessors and other financiers have also tapped other law firms.
Freshfields declined comment while there was no immediate
response from Clifford Chance.
Lessors had been given an Oct. 7 deadline to respond to MAG
but sources said lessors were also exploring bilateral
negotiations with the aviation group.
Wealth fund Khazanah told Reuters last week it was
supportive of Malaysia Airlines' restructuring efforts but that
if they proved unsuccessful, it would need to evaluate options
on how to maintain connectivity for Malaysia.
