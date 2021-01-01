Log in
AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AirAsia : Measures and regulations for travelling in and out of various provinces in Thailand

01/01/2021 | 10:58pm EST
In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, various provinces have specified detailed measures for those travelling in and out.

To better facilitate the travel plans of all guests, AirAsia advises you to check on 'Announcement / Policies' declared by local authorities of the province or destination city that you will be travelling in and out from. Please ensure that you prepare all required documents and strictly observe its requirements

AirAsia would like to wish for all guests to stay healthy and well prepared to ensure safe and smooth travels.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 02 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2021 03:57:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 478 M 866 M 866 M
Net income 2020 -3 186 M -793 M -793 M
Net Debt 2020 14 132 M 3 517 M 3 517 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 958 M 736 M 736 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,91x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 59,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,48 MYR
Last Close Price 0,89 MYR
Spread / Highest target -13,0%
Spread / Average Target -46,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP-47.94%736
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.00%25 539
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC11.11%22 402
AIR CHINA LIMITED-22.88%15 019
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.83%12 639
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%12 585
