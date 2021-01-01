AirAsia : Measures and regulations for travelling in and out of various provinces in Thailand

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, various provinces have specified detailed measures for those travelling in and out.

To better facilitate the travel plans of all guests, AirAsia advises you to check on 'Announcement / Policies' declared by local authorities of the province or destination city that you will be travelling in and out from. Please ensure that you prepare all required documents and strictly observe its requirements

AirAsia would like to wish for all guests to stay healthy and well prepared to ensure safe and smooth travels.