AirAsia Group

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
News 
All News

AirAsia : New connectivity into Langkawi among AirAsia's new routes to strengthen domestic tourism and spur economic recovery

12/19/2020 | 03:01am EST
LANGKAWI, 19 December 2020 - AirAsia started operations for its new route connecting Kota Bharu, Kelantan to the holiday island of Langkawi today, with the inaugural flight AK6289 arriving into Langkawi on time with a healthy 80% flight load.

Apart from this, AirAsia will also begin operations for three other new routes next week, which are Penang - Kota Bharu and Johor Bahru - Kota Bharu on 22 December, and Ipoh to Langkawi on 23 December.

Amanda Woo, airasia.com Chief Commercial Officer said, 'The recovery of domestic tourism will be a collective effort from everyone in the industry, and AirAsia is committed towards it from both the perspective of increasing the connectivity of domestic network coupled with low fares, as well as continued stringent health and hygiene procedures for everyone to travel confidently.

'We would like to thank Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) on working with us to welcome guests from our inaugural flight from Kota Bharu today. The healthy flight load shows how popular Langkawi is as a holiday destination, and we look forward to welcoming everyone on board our other new routes soon.'

Meanwhile, Dr Hezri Adnan, CEO of LADA said, 'We appreciate AirAsia's choice in making Langkawi a priority destination to fly in from the two cities in Peninsular Malaysia. Opening the connectivity between Langkawi and those new tourism markets makes this effort an excellent curtain raiser for 2021.

He added 'The COVID-19 pandemic has been rough on everyone. It is now time to unwind in Langkawi, the number one island destination in Malaysia. On the retail side tourists can also enjoy the Langkawi Great Sale with its many offers. We hope everyone will adhere to the health SOPs to ensure a safe travel journey.'

AirAsia is also offering low fares from RM21* one-way for its domestic new routes and many other domestic destinations. Bookings are available on airasia.com and its super app from 21 December 2020 to 3 January 2021, for the travel period between 28 December 2020 to 30 June 2021.

All flight bookings made from now up to 31 December 2020 with the travel period from now until 31 March 2021 are entitled to unlimited date changes with no flight change fee via My Bookings.

AirAsia has recently been recognised by aviation safety experts Airlineratings.com with the highest seven stars for COVID-19 health ratings, for its efforts in providing a seamless, hygienic and contactless flying experience. The Airlineratings.com recognition reviews all airlines based on seven criterias including website information on COVID-19 procedures, the wearing of face masks, personal protection equipment for the crew, modified meal service, regular deep cleaning of aircraft and personal sanitizer kits, among others.

For the latest news, activities and promotions, follow airasia on Twitter (twitter.com/airasia), Facebook (facebook.com/airasia) and Instagram (instagram.com/airasia).

*Members all-in one-way fares including taxes and fees. Non-members fares from RM26. Refer to Terms and Conditions here.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 19 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 08:00:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3 478 M 861 M 861 M
Net income 2020 -3 186 M -789 M -789 M
Net Debt 2020 14 132 M 3 500 M 3 500 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 958 M 732 M 732 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,91x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,48 MYR
Last Close Price 0,89 MYR
Spread / Highest target -13,0%
Spread / Average Target -46,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP-47.94%732
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-29.70%26 111
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC10.90%22 380
AIR CHINA LIMITED-20.35%15 417
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-49.21%13 351
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.02%13 142
