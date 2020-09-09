Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  AirAsia Group    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 09/08
0.66 MYR   0.00%
06:45aAIRASIA : Others
PU
09/07Malaysia's AirAsia aims to raise $602 million, to evaluate Japan operations
RE
09/07Malaysia's AirAsia aims to raise $602 mln, to evaluate Japan operations
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AirAsia : OTHERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 06:45am EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

21/07/2020

7,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

20,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

242,600

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; 
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. 
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest 
Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 15,367,300
Direct (%) 9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532
Date of notice 23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name JIANKUN
Date Announced 23 Jul 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 10:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIRASIA GROUP
06:45aAIRASIA : Others
PU
09/07Malaysia's AirAsia aims to raise $602 million, to evaluate Japan operations
RE
09/07Malaysia's AirAsia aims to raise $602 mln, to evaluate Japan operations
RE
09/07Malaysia's AirAsia aims to raise $602 mln, to evaluate Japan operations
RE
09/04Malaysia's AirAsia X says lessor files $23 million claim for outstanding dues
RE
09/02AIRASIA : JANNINE WEIGEL ANNOUNCES NEW SINGLE ‘PASSCODE'
PU
09/01Budget airline AirAsia to start charging customers for checking in at airport..
RE
09/01Budget airline AirAsia to start charging customers for checking in at airport..
RE
09/01AIRASIA : introduces counter check-in fees to further encourage use of contactle..
PU
08/28Seven Thai airlines seek $770 million in state support
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 949 M 1 426 M 1 426 M
Net income 2020 -2 314 M -555 M -555 M
Net Debt 2020 10 953 M 2 625 M 2 625 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 206 M 529 M 529 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 18 122
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,54 MYR
Last Close Price 0,66 MYR
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target -17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -77,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP-61.18%529
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-44.36%20 672
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.71%15 397
AIR CHINA LIMITED-27.18%14 393
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.64%12 679
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-57.68%10 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group