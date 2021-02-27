Log in
AIRASIA GROUP

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia : Provision Of Financial Assistance

02/27/2021 | 08:58am EST
BackFeb 26, 2021
Type Announcement
Subject PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
Description

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD ('THE COMPANY')
PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Pursuant to Paragraph 8.23(1)(iii) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, the Company wishes to announce that it had provided financial assistance in the form of a corporate guarantee and advances to its associate and subsidiary companies during the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2020 as follows: -

  1. On 9 November 2020, 20 November 2020, 25 November 2020 and 21 December 2020, a total of USD4.6 million advances (equivalent to RM18.6 million based on the exchange rate of 4.039 as at 31 December 2020) was provided to Big Pay Pte. Ltd. ('Big Pay') by the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AirAsia Digital Sdn. Bhd. (formerly known as RedBeat Ventures Sdn. Bhd.);
  2. On 19 November 2020, the Company had provided a corporate guarantee amounting to USD19.1 million to BDO Unibank Inc. in favour of Philippines AirAsia Inc. ('PAA') in view of the restructuring of the 3-year loan of USD35 million; and
  3. On 29 December 2020, the Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary AirAsia Berhad ('AAB') had provided AirAsia Inc. with a corporate guarantee and cash advances amounting to PHP990,934,550 (approximately USD20 million) to Citibank Philippines and in support, had pledged one of AAB's spare engines for the uncommitted short-term revolving credit facility applied for by PAA,

(Collectively, referred to as 'the Financial Assistance').

The Financial Assistance provided was in the ordinary course of business and to facilitate the running of the operations and financial affairs of PAA and Big Pay.

The Financial Assistance provided does not have any material effect on the earnings per share, net assets per share and gearing of the Company and its subsidiaries.

This announcement is dated 26 February 2021.

Note: The exchange rate used is based on the exchange rate of Bank Negara Malaysia on 31 December 2020 USD1: RM4.039

Announcement Info
Company Name AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Stock Name AIRASIA
Date Announced 26 Feb 2021
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-26022021-00096

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2021 13:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 281 M 810 M 810 M
Net income 2020 -3 235 M -798 M -798 M
Net Debt 2020 11 520 M 2 843 M 2 843 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 396 M 838 M 838 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,46 MYR
Last Close Price 0,92 MYR
Spread / Highest target 3,83%
Spread / Average Target -49,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -91,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP3.39%838
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.19.22%30 486
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.09%22 638
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.21.80%16 428
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.92%16 215
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED14.72%13 287
