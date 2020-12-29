Log in
AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
AirAsia : REFILE-AirAsia to sell 32.67% stake in its Indian operations to Tata Sons

12/29/2020
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd said in a bourse filing on Tuesday it plans to sell 32.67% of its stake in its Indian operations to Tata Sons for $37.7 million.

The airline, which previously owned 49% of AirAsia India as part of a joint venture with Tata Sons, said the sale would allow the company to focus on its recovery in its key Southeast Asian markets amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel.

"The Directors having considered the rationale for the Transaction and after careful consideration, are of the opinion unanimously that the transaction is in the best interest of AirAsia and its shareholders," it said.

The announcement comes two months after AirAsia shut its operations in Japan, citing highly challenging conditions amid the pandemic. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3 478 M 859 M 859 M
Net income 2020 -3 186 M -787 M -787 M
Net Debt 2020 14 132 M 3 491 M 3 491 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 024 M 747 M 747 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,93x
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 59,1%
