AirAsia : REFILE-AirAsia to sell 32.67% stake in its Indian operations to Tata Sons

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian budget airline
AirAsia Group Bhd said in a bourse filing on Tuesday
it plans to sell 32.67% of its stake in its Indian operations to
Tata Sons for $37.7 million.
The airline, which previously owned 49% of AirAsia India as
part of a joint venture with Tata Sons, said the sale would
allow the company to focus on its recovery in its key Southeast
Asian markets amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on
travel.
"The Directors having considered the rationale for the
Transaction and after careful consideration, are of the opinion
unanimously that the transaction is in the best interest of
AirAsia and its shareholders," it said.
The announcement comes two months after AirAsia shut its
operations in Japan, citing highly challenging conditions amid
the pandemic.
