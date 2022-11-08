Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPITALA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(CAPITALA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-11-07
0.5850 MYR   -1.68%
11/08Airasia : announces new route to Phnom Penh from Penang
PU
11/07Airasia : BigPay launches into the cryptocurrency space through its launch of crypto top-up feature, in partnership with TripleA
PU
11/07Airasia : transport launches in the Philippines
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia : announces new route to Phnom Penh from Penang

11/08/2022 | 11:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9 November 2022, SEPANG - AirAsia today announced yet another highly-anticipated new route connecting travellers from Penang to Phnom Penh, starting 10 December 2022 with amazing fares on sale now for a limited time only.

This new route is set to further boost AirAsia's connectivity within Asean and allow for seamless travel between Cambodia, often dubbed the 'Kingdom Of Wonder', and Penang ‒ AirAsia's third largest hub in West Malaysia. Following the inaugural flight in December, the flight frequency for this route will be twice weekly initially. AirAsia's hub on the island of Penang has been steadily growing its route offerings, having just launched its inaugural route to Bali on 20 October 2022.

To celebrate this momentous announcement, airasia rewards members can grab great value fares for this route for a promotional fare of just RM179* one way or RM428* both ways for a travel period between 10 December 2022 and 25 March 2023 through the 'flights' icon on the airasia Super App or website.

Value seekers are urged to get in quick, as the booking period for this unbeatable sale is only from now till 27 November 2022!

Penang→ Phnom Penh Flight Schedule

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 04:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRASIA GROUP
11/08Airasia : announces new route to Phnom Penh from Penang
PU
11/07Airasia : BigPay launches into the cryptocurrency space through its launch of crypto top-u..
PU
11/07Airasia : transport launches in the Philippines
PU
11/03AirAsia Philippines stirs travel demand with international flights flash sale
AQ
11/03AirAsia X resumes operations to the Victorian Capital
AQ
11/03Airasia : X says “Kia Ora” NZ as it resumes operations from Kuala Lumpur and S..
PU
11/02Airasia : Super App completes Asean expansion with official launch of platform in Indonesi..
PU
11/02Airasia : sells remaining equity shares in AirAsia India to Air India, strengthening its f..
PU
11/01Airasia : X says “G'Day Melbourne!” as it resumes operations to the Victorian ..
PU
10/31Airasia : Clear skies ahead as AirAsia X spearheads growth as leading mid-range airline wi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 499 M 1 372 M 1 372 M
Net income 2022 -1 815 M -383 M -383 M
Net Debt 2022 14 991 M 3 165 M 3 165 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 435 M 514 M 514 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 14 778
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 0,59 MYR
Average target price 0,73 MYR
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Javed Malik Chief Operations Officer
Mohamed Khadar bin Merican Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP-25.95%523
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.42%24 872
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-14.64%21 351
AIR CHINA LIMITED17.28%18 885
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.50%15 457
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.30%14 513