AirAsia : announces new route to Phnom Penh from Penang

9 November 2022, SEPANG - AirAsia today announced yet another highly-anticipated new route connecting travellers from Penang to Phnom Penh, starting 10 December 2022 with amazing fares on sale now for a limited time only.

This new route is set to further boost AirAsia's connectivity within Asean and allow for seamless travel between Cambodia, often dubbed the 'Kingdom Of Wonder', and Penang ‒ AirAsia's third largest hub in West Malaysia. Following the inaugural flight in December, the flight frequency for this route will be twice weekly initially. AirAsia's hub on the island of Penang has been steadily growing its route offerings, having just launched its inaugural route to Bali on 20 October 2022.

To celebrate this momentous announcement, airasia rewards members can grab great value fares for this route for a promotional fare of just RM179* one way or RM428* both ways for a travel period between 10 December 2022 and 25 March 2023 through the 'flights' icon on the airasia Super App or website.

Value seekers are urged to get in quick, as the booking period for this unbeatable sale is only from now till 27 November 2022!

Penang→ Phnom Penh Flight Schedule