  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  AirAsia Group
  News
  Summary
    CAPITALA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(CAPITALA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-05
0.7800 MYR   -1.27%
06/06Airasia : expands Asia presence with Penang-Hong Kong route
PU
06/06Airasia Superapp teams up with Resorts World Genting to offer best deals at both highland and beach resorts
AQ
06/06Indonesia AirAsia's Inaugural Flights for Jakarta-Perth Route Take Off, Connecting More Travelers Between The Two Popular Destinations
AQ
AirAsia : expands Asia presence with Penang-Hong Kong route

06/06/2023 | 11:44pm EDT
AirAsia expands Asia presence with Penang-Hong Kong route
Inaugural flight to commence on 10 August 2023 with fares on sale from RM299 all-in* one-way

PENANG, 7 June 2023 - AirAsia continues to expand its presence in Asia with a route to Hong Kong from its third biggest hub in Penang starting 10 August 2023.

This route marks the airline's seventh direct international route from Penang and is set to further boost regional inbound tourism to the state, bolstering an already thriving state tourism industry. The three weekly flights will add to a total of 217 flights weekly from Penang to both domestic and international destinations.

The route was announced today by YB Yeoh Soon Hin, Penang State EXCO for Tourism and Creative Economy (PETACE); Ooi Chok Yan, CEO of Penang Global Tourism (PGT); and Kenneth Tan, Director, Government Relations (Northern Region) at AirAsia at Komtar, Penang.

YB Yeoh Soon Hin, Penang EXCO for Tourism and Creative Economy (PETACE) said: "We are confident that the addition of three weekly flights from Hong Kong will not only reinforce Penang's status as a top tourist hotspot in Malaysia but will also contribute significantly to the island's overall appeal. Hong Kong is part of China's Greater Bay Area (GBA) which refers to the Chinese government's scheme to link their rapidly developing regions together into an integrated economic and business hub. By connecting with China's GBA, it would be advantageous for Penang to attain higher tourism and economic growth."

"The Penang State Government firmly believes that through collaborative efforts with industry players such as AirAsia, we can harness the full potential of our local tourism industry.Forging strong partnerships with private sectors, implementing innovative marketing strategies and investing in infrastructure development will undoubtedly boost visitor arrivals, extend their length of stay and enhance their overall travel experience."

Riad Asmat, AirAsia Malaysia CEO said: "We are excited to reconnect Penang to Hong Kong after launching it for the first time in 2009 where we established Penang as a hub at the same time. We are also thrilled to be the only low-cost carrier connecting both islands directly, providing more value and greater accessibility to our guests. This is an exciting historical route for AirAsia and we anticipate a remarkable response from both leisure and business travellers alike.

"AirAsia Group has the largest international connectivity from Penang with a market share of 40%. This expansion not only strengthens AirAsia's foothold beyond Asean but also reinforces our commitment to fostering economic growth through tourism. We look forward to working closely with the state government to support the tourism industry and stimulate air travel to the Pearl of the Orient."

In celebration of the route announcement, the airline is offering incredible promotional fares starting today from RM299 all-in* one-way for travel period from 10 August 2023 to 26 October 2023. Click on the 'Flights' icon on the airasia Superapp or website for booking and explore the iconic Hong Kong for a steal!

AirAsia Group operates 217 flights weekly via ten routes to Penang from Kuala Lumpur (67x weekly), Johor Bahru (28x weekly), and Langkawi (21x weekly) as well as Singapore (35x weekly), Ho Chi Minh City (7x weekly), Jakarta (11x weekly), Bangkok (14x weekly), Medan (28x weekly), Surabaya (3x weekly), and Hong Kong (3x weekly).

Flight schedule from Penang (PEN) to Hong Kong (HKG):

*All-in one-way fare includes airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees. Other terms and conditions apply.

Disclaimer

Capital A Berhad published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 03:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
